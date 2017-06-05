Tesla: Could Confusion Kill Model 3?

Everyone is waiting for Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming launch of the Model 3, which is supposed to make the company a mass market automaker. So far, the company hasn't even sold 100,000 vehicles a year, so it is very much a niche player. As Tesla gets ready to increase its audience by several times, the company needs to get itself on a consistent page, or mass confusion could easily do in the Model 3 experience.

Case in point was news reported last week by electrek that Tesla was going to discontinue the 90 kWh versions of the Model S and X in an effort to streamline its vehicle lineup. The company confirmed to the site that as of June 8th, the option would no longer be available to consumers, and Tesla's page even stated on the 90 kWh versions that it would only be available until June 8th. Well, I woke up on Monday and the site has changed back to this image.

(Source: Tesla Model S order page)

There is no longer any mention of the option being discontinued, and we are just three days away from the supposed deadline. If I am buying a $90,000 vehicle today, I'd like to know if it will still exist at the end of the week. There was a lot of frustration on the Model S forum just a few months ago after the 60 kWh version was eliminated, because Tesla then dropped the price of the 75 kWh version. If the 90 kWh option is going bye-bye, consumers might want to wait to see if the 100 kWh base version gets a price cut.

While on the discussion about simplifying the order process and trying to streamline things for the Model 3, eletrek also reported about the new online Tesla configurator. You can see an image of it below, as Tesla provides three packages, standard, premium, and performance. Anything else would be considered a custom order, and would send you back to the original Tesla configurator.

(Source: eletrek article)

Last week, I played around with the new configurator a couple of times. While it definitely was a bit simpler than the older one, it does take a bit of getting used to for those who used the original one quite often. With the company trying to provide just a limited set of Model 3 configurations, a new configurator would seem like a good idea. The only problem is that it is no longer online! In the electrek article linked for the image above, there was a link to this new configurator. If you click on the link, it goes to the new one briefly, but then quickly directs to the old configurator. Some may say that Tesla is just testing out pages, but why make them live for days at a time and then just have them disappear?

Finally, I'd like to discuss an issue I mentioned in one of my previous articles related to vehicle charging. Tesla updated its website to show that charging a Tesla is now more expensive, but yet it did not say that gasoline savings are thus lower. Additionally, take a look at the image below. The top part shows the "gasoline savings" show on the Model S design page, while the "charging estimator" comes from the Model S overview page. Look specifically at the national average.

(Source: Tesla Model S page)

For owners of the Model 3, the very limited gasoline savings, as compared to a Model S, are going to be important. A few thousand dollars over five years may not seem like much to a $90k or $120k vehicle owner, but to a $35k owner it is huge. Tesla can't even get different parts of its site to agree with each other, and the Model X page is the same way. By the way, the charging estimators above are based on the 90 kWh versions. If Tesla eliminates them, will they update the site, or just leave a discontinued vehicle as its flagship image and detail for charging estimator?

So why is this all a big deal? Well, those who can afford to spend $75k or more on a vehicle may not be as picky, but everyday consumers don't like to be confused and hassled. If Tesla wants to sell hundreds of thousands of Model 3 units, it needs to provide a really good experience, and the items above show that is not currently the case. By the way, two SA contributors recently talked about more issues that Tesla may have, the recent insurance hike by AAA and the possibility of low Model 3 reservation yields. With Tesla shares currently near an all-time high, the pressure to deliver increases with every dollar increase in the stock. A fumbling of the Model 3 launch could easily wipe away several billion in market cap.