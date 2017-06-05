Duke Energy For Retirement Income

Duke Energy is a great example of a solid dividend payer that has never cut its dividend.

Treasury bonds will not lead to a stress-free retirement. Look to strong dividend payers instead.

As the market propels ever higher, it is not getting any easier to find good value for our retirement portfolios. But there are still great dividend paying stocks out there that can make all the difference in the world for your retirement situation.

Duke Energy

One of my favorite dividend payers for my retirement portfolio is Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). This utility company has never cut their dividend and continues to pay out nearly a 4% dividend yield.

With interest rates so low, many investors are using solid utility companies and their consistent dividends as opposed to investing in treasury bonds and barely getting inflation. Let's take a look at how investing in a company like Duke Energy can change your retirement situation vs. investing that same money into bonds.

Bonds For Retirement

In 2007, investing in bonds could set many people up in their retirement years. It was a different time back then to say the least. For context, let's take a look at how a couple that is 50 years old would have fared in the year 2007 if they moved all of their money to treasuries when they retire. My assumptions are below.

Inflation (NYSEARCA:CPI) 2.5% Current Age of Both People 50 Age Of Retirement 63 Age When Both People Have Passed Away 87 Social Security at age 67 (combined) $35,000 per year Average Savings Rate 20% on Income of $250,000 Total Investment Balance Today $700,000 Recurring Annual Expenses in Retirement $50,000 Investment Mix 70% U.S. Value Stocks, 30% Treasuries. Switches to 100% Treasuries at Retirement Investment Location 50% in taxable accounts, 50% in IRAs Return Assumption Value Stocks 6% per year Standard Deviation Value Stocks 16.20% Return Assumption Treasuries 2.7% per year Standard Deviation Treasuries 7.20%

In terms of generating enough income in retirement, this couple is all set. I ran the analysis in the WealthTrace Financial Planner and, as you can see in the chart below, their income always covers their expenses.

In addition to the wonderful scenario where income always covers expenses in retirement, they also have over $850,000 left at the end of their plan.

But this result was before treasury yields plummeted to below 3%. Using today's interest rate environment we see the following:

Now their income is not covering their expenses. This means they will be dipping into their investment principal to make up for this, which in turn lowers their ending investment balances (at the end of their life expectancy) to less than $150,000.

Strong Dividend Payers Instead Of Bonds

Bonds are not the answer for most people these days. They simply do not generate enough income in retirement. In fact, a 10 year treasury bond doesn't even cover inflation, so investing in 10 year treasuries is nearly a guarantee to lose money!

Instead of treasuries, let's use solid dividend payers, such as Duke Energy, that have a long history of paying good dividend yields without ever cutting their dividends, even in recessions.

I am definitely not proposing that people invest in one stock. We are looking for a basket of stocks that have similar qualities as Duke Energy. Others that fit this mold are Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Altria (NYSE:MO), and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED).

Here is Duke Energy's recent dividend information:

Div. Yield Rate (3 Yr.) Rate (5 Yr. Annualized) 4.0% 2.8% 2.5%

Now let's run a scenario where this couple moves half of their money into strong dividend payers like Duke Energy. I have assumed an average dividend yield of 3.8% and dividend growth of 3% for my basket of stocks. Here is what I found:

They are now covering their expenses with income again. The increased dividend income will allow them to retire relatively stress-free because the changes in their principal value (due to changing stock prices) doesn't really impact them. They can cover expenses with income.

Income planning in retirement is not as easy as it used to be. But there are still great companies with a long track record of paying great dividends out there. The key thing to retiring with little stress is to make sure your income covers your expenses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUK, ED, MO, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.