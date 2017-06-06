Marketplace Roundtable: Of Currencies And Commodities

Commodity investing is a multivariable equation. There is the basic of supply and demand, complicated by the global nature of commodities. Then there's the factor of commodities being sold in dollars and what the price of a dollar may be on a given day. Then there's future contracts and hedging and technical factors that can cause a certain movement to be self-fulfilling. And also the global economy itself to consider, of course.

Viking Analytics has been focused on the commodity space for almost a year on Seeking Alpha, but over 25 years over the course of their career. The author of Commodity Conquest, a commodity-themed Marketplace Service, they join the Marketplace Roundtable to talk about their global outlook, the commodity space, and a favorite idea that may be worth considering.

Seeking Alpha: What is your view of the global economy?

Viking Analytics, author of Commodity Conquest: I have a long-term optimistic outlook for the global economy, although for the global economy to keep growing, we may need to go through a transition period that changes two key things: a) debt as the primary driver of economic growth and b) the dollar as the primary reserve currency.

Since the financial crisis in 2007-2008, governments around the world have created an astonishing amount of debt in order to keep the global economy moving forward. The most recent data from the Federal Reserve of St. Louis shows a continuing increase in US debt to GDP on total Federal debt near $20 trillion. The financial crisis was caused by overleverage and complex financial derivatives in the housing industry; some people have suggested that the last several years have not only kicked the can down the road but also have made the problem worse.

The central governments of the US, Euro area, Japan and China, are all increasing their borrowing to meet their fiscal obligations, and the total amount of debt (and debt to GDP) continues to increase in all major economic areas. In Japan, the total federal debt to GDP exceeds 220%.

Source: tradingeconomics.com for Jan 2017, data compiled by Viking Analytics

I believe that free and fair markets have done great good for humanity; however, we have come a long way from free markets. A true capitalist should be horrified at the central planning which dominates most of the current global economy. The government of Japan might be the largest shareholder in the Japanese stock market, as well as the largest holder of Japanese bonds. The European Central Bank is purchasing European corporate bonds. Is this “free markets?” I think not.

Overall, I envision the possibility of a global monetary reset, most likely coinciding with a transition away from the US dollar as the primary reserve currency. These are complex issues, and I certainly don’t claim to have “all of the answers.” Nevertheless, this scenario does create the backdrop for my interest in commodities. Commodities priced in US dollars could possibly see leaps in value as the US dollar is devalued in a potential global monetary reset.

In fact, if we look at a ratio of a commodities index versus the S&P index, we can see that we are at or near an all-time low in the ratio, which might suggest that: a) commodities are undervalued, b) stocks are overvalued, or c) both.

SA: What do you find the most relevant stories for the commodities you cover?

VA: With this fundamental view as a backdrop, my approach is to make tactical week-to-week moves in gold, silver, crude oil and related investments. I pay close attention to government reports that can have a big effect on interest rates, stocks and all other markets. Once again, the government is the primary input to the value of almost everything. I wish it weren’t so, but we have to live in the world we live in, right?

The primary data point for the crude oil market is the weekly EIA report, which is typically revealed at 10:30 am EST on Tuesdays. To a lesser extent, the API report which typically comes out Monday afternoon can give a clue to the EIA data. Of course, the API report is thought to be biased to the upside, as its constituents benefit from bullish EIA reports.

For precious metals, we are required to focus on Federal Reserve pronouncements, and key economic data like GDP and employment reports. In general, rising interest rates in the short run can be negative for precious metals. The most important daily input for gold is the US dollar to Japanese yen currency pair. This is because the yen is thought to be a “safe haven” investment. The correlation between the dollar and the yen is shown below.

In addition, we pay close attention to real interest rates (which are interest rates that remove inflation expectations). Gold and silver have close correlation to the inverse of real interest rates.

SA: Your approach seems to rely on a mix of technical and fundamental analysis, two 'schools' that are often opposed. How do you blend those tools in your analysis?

VA: At the core, I am a financial fundamentalist. I believe that over the long run, cash flow is what should and will ultimately drive the value of a firm (for example). And I also believe that supply and demand - over the long run - should be the primary determinant of the price of a commodity.

On the other hand, my experience in the financial markets has taught me to understand that there are many factors that influence the value of companies and commodities. As an example, one might consider three factors in the evaluation of a particular commodity: fundamentals, chart technicals, and money flows.

Sentiment (fear and greed) also plays a factor in financial markets. When I make recommendations, we view all of these factors, and also read opinions from other analysts. My recommendations as such are more of an “art” than a “science,” in that I must occasionally decide which factors are more important than others when making a recommendation. The crude oil market at the moment is a difficult one to track, and the bulls and bears are out in equal force as we fight an epic battle near the $50/bbl mark for the US benchmark WTI futures contract.

I should also mention game theory here also. There are powerful actors in many of these markets (such as OPEC in crude oil and bullion banks in precious metals), whose moves can create or destroy a technical trend. In fact, all of my recent “short” recommendations for silver have been due to a prediction of what the bullion banks might do, based upon what we can understand from the Commitment of Trader reports.

SA: When considering commodities, what's your preferred way to invest? Do you try ETFs, baskets of stocks in a given commodity, or buying equities?

I will either invest in basket of stock ETFs, or the individual stocks wherever I believe there is greater value. Basket ETFs can do a great job of diversifying risk, and they also can create opportunity – such as when a good stock in a falling basket is sold off along with the rest of the basket. Deep value opportunities are easier to find in individual stocks, but of course that requires more in-depth research.

SA: Within that, there seem to be two key risks in commodity investing (or any style, but it seems more present here) - that you get the underlying commodity wrong, and that you play your view wrong. How do you mitigate those risks, and what sort of hedging do you do generally?

VA: I am of the view that we are close to beginning another long-term commodity up-cycle. This commodity super-cycle could begin with dollar debasement, or it can be helped by it. Since most major world commodities are priced in dollars, they might rise just because the dollar declines.

In addition, we tend to agree with those who say that “gold is money,” and we believe that both gold and silver are in a position to rise dramatically as the world monetary system changes. As a result, we have a core long position in silver that we will occasionally hedge by purchasing puts with the iShares Silver Trust (SLV).

I also might sell covered calls on certain liquid securities like the United States Oil Fund (USO) to hedge a long position, for example. Overall, I prefer to trade securities that have a liquid options market; this can be helpful to optimize a trade.

SA: Commodities may hit supercycles, but they also seem to fluctuate quite a bit. How long do you usually hold positions and how do you try to manage the ups and downs best?

VA: I have a core position in silver, and I will change my allocation to gold and gold mining stocks based upon the proprietary indicators that we developed. At the moment, my precious metals allocation is primarily in the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) (since closed) and two other small miners.

I am currently trading crude oil and USO with short-term holds (week or two weeks). Crude oil appears to be kind of a coin flip at the moment, although downward pressure seems to be building and it appears to me that crude oil has begun to trend lower.

SA: Your first analysis on SA focused on biofuel companies (for example), while the stocks you've written up lately have been mostly miners, e.g. What are the similarities you find in analyzing companies across the commodity complex, and what are the areas that require more precise knowledge or understanding?

VA: I have worked in the commodity space for over twenty-five years, beginning as a financial analyst in the energy industry. I was in the merchant power business when Enron when bankrupt. I have always been fascinated with commodities, and in particular the managing of the spread between two different commodities. In the power business, a natural gas power plant manages its “spark spread” – the difference between its cost of natural gas and its sales revenue in electricity.

In petroleum refining, the difference between the cost of crude oil and the value of refined fuels is called the “crack spread.” In biofuels, there is an “ethanol crack spread” – the difference between the cost of corn and the value of ethanol.

My first articles centered around finding deep value in certain biofuel stocks – an industry that I know well. In these cases, I could see that some stocks were being valued on their historical performance rather than the future performance. I could see a mismatch in value because the stock price had diverged from the crack spreads. I believe that I have uncovered another example of this recently with my work on PBF Energy (PBF).

In the precious metal ETFs and mining stocks, I have developed and back-tested a thesis that determines when the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) diverges substantially from the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), for example. When I see periods of extreme divergence, that helps me decide where I choose to allocate capital for precious metals. I have developed other mean-reverting indicators in precious metals and they have helped me to make better investment decisions in that space.

So, to summarize my answer, in all of my best ideas, I am looking for divergence – and seeking to monetize that divergence. All commodities have volatility, and the spreads between two commodities (and two ETFs) have an even higher volatility. I believe that this volatility creates opportunity for those who believe that certain relationships will revert to a mean. Sorry, I geeked out on you a bit there.

SA: What's your favorite idea in the commodity space, and what's the story?

VA: At the moment, I am thrilled about my long position in PBF Energy. It has fallen by 50% since December 2016, and this week hit an all-time low, even while the broader market hit an all-time high.

I have written several articles about it in the past week or so, two of which are public. PBF’s stock has dropped in value most likely due to operating problems at its most recent acquisition in California. PBF could take some time to work through its technical issues at its Torrance refinery, but we believe that a 6% dividend yield makes it worth waiting for. Some of the themes that I believe are compelling for PBF include:

PBF is undervalued relative to its peers in terms of Enterprise Value to installed capacity; The value of PBF has diverged from a rising crack spread; PBF is the fourth-largest independent refiner in the country; The PBF chairman and CFO purchased a significant amount of stock recently at prices higher than the current price; PBF can do well whether crude oil is higher or lower, since it profits from the crack spreads. Seasonality is favorable through the summer; Technically, PBF’s share price completed an impressive hammer reversal on June 1, 2017;

Closing price today on PBF was just above $20/share. If PBF were priced at $30/share, it would still be undervalued in comparison to many of its peers. PBF needs to prove to the market that it can profitably operate Torrance; on the other hand, and as we have written before, we believe that the risks of Torrance are fully priced in.

***

Thanks to Viking Analytics for joining us on the Roundtable! Check out their profile to follow their work for free, or consider Commodity Conquest if you'd like to go deeper (only $29/month or $279/year).

Follow the SA Marketplace account above or below to get free access to our Marketplace Roundtable articles - interviews or roundtable discussions with our Marketplace authors. We're planning an energy week series in June, and we'd love to share it with you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Viking Analytics is long PBF.