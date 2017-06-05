Microsoft Revamps Skype To Be More Like Snapchat

Skype for business customers will also appreciate the new Highlights feature. Highlights allows sharing of photos/videos that automatically disappear after a set period of time.

Microsoft is trying to grow its advertising business. Making Skype more Snapchat-like might attract younger people. Advertisers covet young adults and teenagers.

Snapchat's popularity with teens is why industry observers predicted that this messaging app can make $1 billion in ad revenue in the U.S. this year.

Microsoft is apparently impressed with Snapchat's $25 billion valuation. It decided to revamp Skype to be more like Snapchat.

I explained last Friday that Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing Rewards incentive program is to improve its advertising business. Digital advertising is a multi-billion dollar revenue generator for Microsoft. Bing, OneDrive, Skype, Edge, Internet Explorer, Outlook, Cortana, and all Microsoft mobile apps on Android and iOS contain ads. Microsoft is a midget compared to Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google when it comes to advertising. But yes, Microsoft has a 9-figure advertising business.

Microsoft's decision to revamp its Skype desktop/mobile app to feel more like Snap's (SNAP) Snapchat is again to help increase audience for its advertising platform. Adding the ability to share disappearing photos and videos on Skype can attract teens and young adults.

Skype's new Highlights feature will let people share temporary copies of their photos and video files. This feature is why Snapchat became such a massive hit. Privacy-centric people who are habitual senders of sensitive photos and videos could also add Skype to their favorite messaging apps.

(Source: Skype)

Why Copy Snapchat?

Snapchat's disappearing messages/photos/videos definitely contributed to the sexting phenomenon. Teens and young adults (18-24) are the majority of Snapchat's 166 million active daily users. Skype implementing the Snapchat-like Highlights feature might also attract the 18 to 24 year demographic.

(Source: Statista)

(Source: comScore)

Advertisers covet the 18-24 and 25-34 age groups. Enabling Snapchat-like features in Skype could recruit long-term users. Consequently, more users on Skype means Microsoft can attract more advertisers to its Skype Advertising platform. Microsoft paid $8.5 billion for Skype in 2011. A more expansive advertising program can help Microsoft better monetize Skype.

Industry observers said Snapchat's massive popularity among young people is why Snap could generate $1 billion in ad revenue from U.S. advertisers this year. Making Skype more like Snapchat might also help it eventually generate $1 billion in annual advertising revenue.

(Source: eMarketer)

Copying Snapchat Features Is Cost Effective

Facebook's (FB) Instagram and Messenger apps prodigiously copied Snapchat's features. Facebook did this copycat strategy and Instagram noticeably slowed down Snapchat's growth. Everything is fair game during this age of ultra-competitiveness. User acquisition is a priority for any advertising-dependent entity.

Copying other successful products' features is legitimate business practice. I even applaud this copycat tactic because it is a cost-effective way of leeching on your rival's success. My view is that Snapchat can keep making new features that teens and young adults like. Facebook and Microsoft can then just copy the hit features developed by Snapchat. This way Microsoft saves money on research & development.

As of March 2016, Skype had 300 million monthly active users. The Android version of Skype has also been downloaded more than 500 million times. Like Messenger and Instagram, Skype definitely has a large number of mobile users. It was therefore smart of Microsoft to push Skype as a direct imitator/competitor of Snapchat.

Conclusion

The clever decision of Microsoft to transform Skype to be more like Snapchat is one more reason for us to stay long MSFT. Making products that appeal to young adults and teenagers is essential to firms who make money from advertising.

In recent years, Microsoft has not divulged the exact revenue from its advertising segment. Microsoft unloaded its display ad business to AOL in 2015. They have a revenue sharing agreement but no exact annual figures have been divulged by Microsoft.

In my own guesstimate, Microsoft's search and display advertising still contributes at least $4 billion annually. Ad research firm eMarketer estimated that Microsoft's global net revenue from search advertising in 2016 was $2.94 billion. Making Skype more like Snapchat could help it contribute another $1 billion/year in advertising revenue.

An extra $1 billion revenue is not going to move the needle for a firm that has annual revenue of more than $85 billion. However, $1 billion could help pay interest on Microsoft's $78 billion long-term debt.

Lastly, targeting teens for profiling and advertising via Skype could also double up Microsoft's annual advertising revenue. Teenagers and young adults cannot match the annual income of their older peers. However, young adults are now the majority in the United States. By their superior numbers, young adults now offer a larger total addressable market for advertisers and product sellers.

The new Highlights feature, which allows users of Skype to share disappearing videos and photos, is also useful for Skype's Business customers. Classified screenshots, image slides, photos, and video presentations shared by corporate users have the added security of having them disappear automatically after a set period of time.

Skype is bundled with Office 365 for Business and Enterprise customers. Allowing employees and managers to enjoy a Snapchat-like Skype should enliven their boring days at the office. Skype is definitely important to the Intelligent Cloud business segment of Microsoft.

(Source: Microsoft)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GOOG, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.