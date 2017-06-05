Zynga: Game Tailwinds

The strategy to recapture lost users of the decade could benefit operating metrics and boost the stock.

The biggest issue with Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) over the last couple of years was the shift away from online platforms. All of the success on mobile was mostly hidden by the declines in revenues and users from games on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and other web platforms.

The investment thesis that has seen the stock surge above $3.60 to multi-year highs is the continued growth in mobile and the reduced impact from online platforms that only account for 17% of revenues now. More signs are emerging of tailwinds for Zynga that could drive the stock even higher.

For Q1, mobile bookings grew 27% that would normally support a higher stock price, if not for the declines in the online platforms that offset total growth. The interesting soft launch of Mafia Wars highlights how Zynga finally has tailwinds.

The once hit Facebook game was finally shut down in 2016. Mafia Wars was launched on mobile platforms multiple times, but Zynga wasn't exactly a strong mobile gaming company when the last attempt took place in 2012.

The game has limited success so far in launch countries of Canada, Indonesia, and Philippines. The key though is that Mafia Wars has gone from a game with over 45 million users back on Facebook in 2010 to no players that contributed to Q1 numbers.

Source: App Annie

The amount of users for that game alone was incredible considering Zynga only lists 72 million monthly average users (MAUs) now. The mobile-game developer had upwards of 300 million MAUs back in 2013.

The new CEO covered the plan to focus on engagement and this contributed a significant part to the Q1 beat and the growth in the audience measures last quarter. In essence, Zynga has millions of users to recapture including those lost from this franchise.

Mafia Wars was a constant drag on revenues in this decade while any revenues are now a tailwind for 2017 and beyond. Any revitalization of the IP could become a huge bonus and fit strongly into the concept of creating forever games that improve the operating metrics by not requiring completely new gaming concepts that carry high risks.

The speculation of a new game for the Red Dead franchise recently spurred Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) to new highs. The original game was released all the way back in 2010 showing how a forever franchise is attractive to the market.

The key investor takeaway is that Zynga trades at an enterprise value of roughly $2.4 billion. The market assigns no value to the Mafia Wars franchise providing a possible catalyst to the stock, if the franchise can recapture only a portion of the previous glory on mobile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.