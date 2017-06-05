J. Jill - Retailer Starts 2017 On A Strong Note

J. Jill (JILL) started 2017 on a solid note. As a matter of fact, the first-quarter earnings release is the first as a publicly traded business, as the preliminary fourth-quarter results for 2016 were already announced during the IPO roadshow.

While Jill is posting very strong results, investors have been fearful that the tough retail environment and exposure to malls may hurt Jill's business, creating an overhang on the shares. Shares were priced at $13 per share in the IPO back in March, below the preliminary offering range at a midpoint of $15 per share. Ever since then, shares have mostly traded in a $11-$14 range.

In March, I noted that Jill was quite leveraged following the IPO, as selling shareholders were in part cashing out in the offering. These observations and a tough retail environment made me cautious on the prospects for Jill which trades at premium valuations. This is despite the strong organic performance and good development of its omni-channels. Weighing it altogether, I held a neutral stance on the shares. The first-quarter earnings report is a perfect time to revisit this neutral stance.

Focusing On Loyal Customers In A tough Environment

J. Jill sells high-end apparel and focuses on women in the age category of 40 to 65 years old. Not only are these customers loyal, they are typically financially well-off, providing two tailwinds for the business.

The other good news is that 35% of sales are generated from the e-commerce operations. The retail segment (with 276 stores) makes up the vast remainder of the sales, as Jill has a very small catalog business as well. Jill pointed out in the IPO that most of these locations are based in higher-end malls, yet they remain malls nonetheless.

Despite this positioning, Jill has managed to grow comparable sales by roughly 10% for two years in a row now, marking a huge outperformance versus its peers. Comparable sales growth came in at 11.2% in 2016, as the company ended the year on a solid note with growth coming in at 10.8% for the final quarter of the year.

Continued growth means the elevated debt load is rapidly becoming more manageable. The company ended the quarter with $252 million in net debt, as adjusted EBITDA totaled $31 million for the quarter. As adjusted earnings are seen at $0.80-$0.84 per share for the year, full-year EBITDA might come in around $115 million, for a 2.2 times leverage ratio.

Solid Start To 2017

J. Jill started the year 2017 on a solid note, although comparable sales growth numbers slowed down to a still impressive 9.9%. The company attributes the continued strong growth to a "hyper-focus" on the customers as well as the "data-driven omni-channel" business model. Total sales were up by 12.5% to $166.1 million, as the direct-to-consumer channel continues to gain share, now making up 42.6% of total sales.

Operating margins improved by 140 basis points to 11.2% of sales, but this is the GAAP number. If we back out $3.6 million in expenses related to the IPO, margins would have improved towards 13.4%. On the bottom line, net earnings amounted to $0.18 per share, as adjusted earnings improved to $0.24 per share.

Full-year comparable sales growth is seen at the high single digits, as adjusted earnings are seen at $0.80-$0.84 per share. The projected gap with GAAP earnings is rather modest and is mostly driven by IPO-related charges. At $13 per share, shares thereby trade at a non-demanding multiple of 16 times earnings.

Final Thoughts, Continue To Be Neutral But Constructive

I can only congratulate Jill for posting near 10% comparable sales growth in a harsh environment, driven by the huge and still growing penetration of direct-to-consumer online sales. As leverage comes down and e-commerce operations are well-established, a 16 times multiple does not seem very demanding given the current pace of growth. On the other hand, the vast majority of stores are located in malls, although we have to give the company credit, as they are either located in just the very good malls or have been executing very well.

The good news is that the valuation is not that demanding, as shares continue to trade around the IPO price, which has been cut from the preliminary offering range already. As a result, the continued growth and deleveraging makes the stock look quite appealing, but as we know, retail concepts can be very open to hypes and fads. It should be said that the growth story remains very much intact at this point in time, as the valuation multiples are actually very modest given the recent growth trajectory.

I think that the valuation looks reasonable as investors were relieved by the recent results and full-year guidance. Trading at lows of $11 ahead of the earnings report, shares have jumped to $13 again as the outlook has provided real comfort. If shares retest the $11-$12 region in the coming weeks or months, I might slowly accumulate some shares and add on dips.

