What To Look For In Enterprise Products Partners' Results For Q2 2017

EPD’s strategy to extend the petrochemical value chain sets it apart from other MLPs and will be tested once the PDH facility begins production in 3Q17.

On a per unit basis, distribution growth continues to outpace DCF growth, as has been the case since 2Q14; but the gap narrowed in 1Q17 and should narrow in 2Q17.

TTM coverage ratios, while still relatively strong, are trending lower both on an as reported and sustainable basis; coverage ratios for the TTM ending 6/30/17 may continue to trend lower.

2Q17 results will also indicate whether the higher expected South Texas natural gas and crude oil production levels materialize and to what extent they continue to burden EPD’s results.

In 1Q17, for the first time since 4Q14, EPD’s gross operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA increased vs. the prior-year quarter; 2Q17 should show considerable improvement over 2Q16.

Based on some of the key facts and trends revealed by 1Q17 results reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), this article points to several variables investors should closely evaluate when EPD reports results for 2Q17.

EPD is a fully integrated midstream energy company aggregating domestic supply to service domestic and international customers through an integrated network of assets that includes:

· Pipelines: ~49,300 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids ("NGL"), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products pipelines;

· Storage: 260 million barrels ("MMBbls") of NGL, petrochemical, refined products, and crude oil, and 14 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of natural gas storage capacity;

· Processing: 25 natural gas processing plants; 22 fractionators; 10 condensate distillation facilities; and

· Export Facilities: ethane, liquefied petroleum gases ("LPG"), polymer grade propylene ("PGP"), crude oil and refined products.

EPD is connected to major U.S. shale basins, to every U.S. ethylene cracker, to ~90% of refineries East of Rockies, and to 21 Gulf Coast PGP customers. Its breadth of operations provides a leg up in terms of offering customers services throughout the full value chain.

EPD uses gross operating margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate performance of its business segments. This measure forms the basis of its internal financial reporting and is used by management in deciding how to allocate capital resources. The principal differences between gross operating margin and operating income are that the former excludes: a) depreciation, amortization and accretion expenses; b) impairment charges; c) gains and losses attributable to asset sales and insurance recoveries; and d) general and administrative costs. Another difference is that gross operating margin includes equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates. Gross operating margin is presented on a 100% basis before any allocation of earnings to non-controlling interests.

When measured on a per unit basis, gross operating margin in 1Q17 increased 6% vs. 1Q16 (see Table 1). This is the first quarter vs. prior-year quarter increase since the collapse of energy prices in 4Q14. It also marks the first time EPD's gross operating margin surpassed the 4Q14 level on an absolute basis. On a per unit basis, 1Q17 totaled $0.69, almost equaling the $0.70 achieved in 4Q14. EPD's second quarter is traditionally weak, but compared to 2Q16 it should show considerable improvement.

Table 1: Figures in $ Millions (except per unit amounts and % change). Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

The first and fourth calendar quarters typically generate stronger financial performance than the second and third quarters.

Natural Gas Pipelines was the only segment exhibiting a decline in gross margins in 1Q17 vs. 1Q16. The contribution to gross operating margin by each of EPD's business segments is shown in Table 2:

Table 2: Figures in $ Millions (except per unit amounts and % change). Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

Gross margin generated by the NGL Pipelines segment in 1Q17 was up 9.2% vs. 1Q16 (an increase of $72.3 million) due to higher processing margins, higher sales volumes, and higher storage fees. Compared to 1Q16, pipeline transportation volumes were up 9.2%, marine terminal volumes were up 24.8%, equity NGL production volume was up slightly, and NGL fractionation volumes were down 4.4% due to due to declines in South Texas natural gas production. These declines also drove down natural gas processing volumes by 6.1%, specifically at the South Texas and Meeker natural gas processing plants. These declines "more than offset an increase from our South Eddy plant in the Delaware Basin, which began operations in May 2016") (Form 8-K 5/2/17).

Gross margin generated by the Crude Oil segment in 1Q17 was up 30.8% vs. 1Q17 (an increase of $62.3 million), of which $23 million was due to higher crude oil sales margins associated with the Seaway Pipeline and $33 million was due to mark-to-market valuation on financial instruments related to blending activities (a $20 million mark-to-market gain in 1Q17 vs. a $13 million mark-to-market loss in 1Q16). Transportation volumes declined 2.6% because increases in West Texas volumes (driven by increased producer drilling activity across the Permian Basin) were more than offset by declines in South Texas (due to reduced drilling activity in the Eagle Ford Shale).

Gross margin generated by the Natural Gas Pipelines segment in 1Q17 decreased 3.8% vs. 1Q16 (a decrease of $6.8 million) on a 3.9% decline in volumes due to decreased producer drilling activity in the Eagle Ford and Barnett Shales.

2Q17 results will indicate whether the higher natural gas and crude oil production levels management expects in South Texas materialize and to what extent they continue to burden EPD's results.

Gross margin generated by the Petrochemicals & Refined Products segment in 1Q17 was up 17.4% vs. 1Q16 (a $16.5 million increase) driven by a 100% increase in octane enhancement volumes resulting in a swing from $10 million negative gross margin in 1Q16 to $19 million positive gross margin in 1Q17' principally due to decreased plant maintenance spending and downtime. In 2016, EPD completed modifications to its octane enhancement plant to mitigate the need for maintenance (typically scheduled in the first quarter). Management now expects "downtime for major maintenance activities at our octane enhancement plant once every three years" instead of annually (Form 10-Q 3/31/17).

Overall, earnings before interest, depreciation & amortization and income tax expenses (EBITDA) were up 7.5% in 1Q17 vs. 1Q16 and up 1.9% on a per unit basis. Adjusted EBITDA closely tracks gross operating margins and, similarly, 1Q17 is the first quarter since the onset of the MLP bear market to show an increase vs. the prior-year quarter. By comparison, prior to the collapse in oil prices, Adjusted EBITDA increased for eight consecutive quarters through 4Q14.

Table 3: Figures in $ Millions (except per unit amounts and % change). Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

Distributable cash flow ("DCF") and a comparison of DCF to distributions for the periods under review are presented in Table 4. The data excludes $1.53 billion of proceeds from the sale of the offshore business in 3Q15. Distribution growth has been outpacing DCF growth when both are measured on a per unit basis since 2Q14.

Table 4: Figures in $ Millions (except % change). Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

Increases in units outstanding (see Table 3) contributed to the declines in DCF per unit. Overall, the number of units is up 4.6% in the trailing twelve months ("TTM") ended 3/31/17.

DCF is one of the primary measures typically used by a midstream energy master limited partnership ("MLP") to evaluate its operating results. Because there is no standard definition of DCF, each MLP can derive this metric as it sees fit: and because the definitions used indeed vary considerably, it is exceedingly difficult to compare across entities using this metric. Additionally, because the DCF definitions are usually complex, and because some of the items they typically include are non-sustainable, it is important (albeit quite difficult) to qualitatively assess DCF numbers reported by MLPs.

Table 5 presents the manner in which DCF is derived:

Table 5: Figures in $ Millions. Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

The generic reasons why DCF as reported by an MLP may differ from what I call sustainable DCF are reviewed in an article titled "Estimating sustainable DCF-why and how". EPD's definition of DCF and a comparison to definitions used by other MLPs are described in an article titled "Distributable Cash Flow".

A comparison between reported and sustainable DCF in 4Q16 vs. 4Q15 and the TTM ended 3/31/17 and 3/31/16 is presented in Table 6:

Table 6: Figures in $ Millions. Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

Reported DCF includes proceeds from asset sales, in this case primarily the $1.53 billion from the sale of the offshore business in 3Q15. But as readers of my prior articles are aware, I do not include proceeds from asset sales in my calculation of sustainable DCF.

Reported DCF also includes cash generated from working capital. Due to the settlement of derivative instruments related to contango positions in 1Q17, EPD received $310 million of cash previously held in a restricted account. I did not include that in my calculation of sustainable DCF for the quarter and TTM periods ending 3/31/17.

DCF coverage is less robust in the TTM ended 3/31/17 than it was in the comparable prior year period:

Table 7: Figures in $ Millions, except ratios. Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

Table 7 shows higher sustainable DCF in the TTM ended 3/31/17 year on an absolute basis vs. the prior year TTM, but lower on a per unit basis. While TTM coverage ratios, whether measured on an as reported or sustainable basis, are still relatively strong, they appear to be trending lower. This reflects the trend shown in Table 4, namely distribution growth outpacing DCF growth. Coverage ratios were 1.30 and 1.18 on a reported and sustainable basis, respectively, in the TTM ended 6/30/16. Once results are available, investors should evaluate whether the ratios for the TTM ended 6/30/17 continue to trend lower.

Beyond proceeds from asset sales, other factors causing variances between reported and sustainable DCF include working capital fluctuations. DCF as reported ignores all changes in working capital, while I ignore cash generated by liquidating working capital (I consider it not sustainable) but deduct funds required for working capital (because they are not available for distributions).

Table 8 presents a simplified cash flow statement that nets certain items (e.g., acquisitions against dispositions, debt incurred vs. repaid) and separates cash generation from cash consumption in order to get a clear picture of how distributions have been funded:

Table 8: Figures in $ Millions. Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

Table 8 indicates that in the TTM ended 3/31/17 and 3/31/16 EPD did not using cash raised from issuance of either equity or debt to fund distributions. Excess cash remaining after deducting maintenance capital expenditures and distributions from cash generated by operations totaled $372 million and $599 million, respectively. The excess serves as a cushion and reduces reliance on the issuance of additional partnership units or debt to fund expansion projects. But the cushion has been getting smaller. Again, this reflects the trend shown in Table 4, namely distribution growth outpacing DCF growth.

Adjusted EBITDA and DCF in the TTM ended 3/31/17 have not changed materially vs. their levels one and two years ago; indeed they have declined when measured on a per unit basis. This is despite projects totaling ~$9 billion having been placed into service in the last three years ($2.2 billion in 2016, $2.7 billion in 2015 and $4.1 billion in 2014).

Table 9: Figures in $ Millions, except per unit amounts. Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates

An unfavorable pricing environment in the past two years is largely responsible for lack of growth shown in Table 9. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices declined from an average of $93 per barrel in 2014, to $49 per barrel in 2015 and further to $43 per barrel in 2016, as measured by the price of ("WTI") following the November 2014 decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to defend its market share by maintaining (and in some cases increasing) its crude oil production levels rather than cutting production to balance global markets. Natural gas prices have also experienced significant weakness as a result of excess domestic supplies and a warm winter in 2015-2016. They declined from an average of $4.43 per MMBtu in 2014, to $2.67 per MMBtu in 2015 and further to $2.46 per MMBtu in 2016.

Can the unfavorable trends identified in this report be reversed? This is not an easy question to answer. Prices for natural gas, crude oil and selected NGL and petrochemical products have recovered from their low points (e.g., $26 per barrel in February 2016, $1.64 per MMBtu in March 2016), and were higher in 1Q17 than in 2016. But EPD, along with other midstream energy MLPs, is still facing a difficult price and production environment. "Volume declines in most regions (excluding Permian) have resulted in underutilized midstream assets" (EPD Analyst Day presentation 3/8/17). EPD thus faces increased competition and pressure when contracts come up for renewal.

There are several other factors to consider when evaluating EPD:

As previously discussed, 1Q17 is the first quarter since 4Q14 market to show an increase vs. the prior-year quarter in a number of key parameters. Activity levels in South Texas seem to be improving and EPD notes that having underutilized assets could lead to operational leverage when volumes increase.

EPD continues to see demand‐side pull based on data showing record NGL consumption by U.S. petrochemical plants in 2016, likelihood of further increases in consumption as new petrochemical facilities currently under construction come on line in 2017-2020. The data also indicates growing global appetite for U.S. petrochemical products: U.S. exports of LNG and ethane by water began in 2016; U.S. exports of LPG reached record levels in 2016 (49% of which were loaded by EPD); U.S. exports of refined products reached record levels in 2016; and U.S. exports of natural gas to Mexico via pipeline began in 2016 (EPD Analyst Day presentation 3/8/17).

Approximately $8.4 billion of organic growth projects are currently under construction, of which $2.9 billion is being placed into production in 2017 and $3.3 billion will be placed in 2018. EPD's propane dehydrogenation ("PDH") facility constitutes the bulk of the $2.9 billion being placed into production in 2017. It is expected to commence commercial production in 3Q17, but is about 2 years behind schedule and suffered cost overruns. It remains to be seen whether it is able to produce the returns typically achieved by EPD organic growth projects (an increase in EBITDA of about $125 million for every $1 billion placed in production once a project is fully operational). Additional information about propane dehydrogenation and EPD's strategy to extend the petrochemical value chain will be provided in a subsequent article. It is a strategy thatsets EPD apart from other MLPs and, if successful, could meaningfully impact EBITDA.

While leverage is still high by EPD's own historical standards, the ratio is improving. Long-term debt over Adjusted EBITDA stood at 4.20x as of 3/31/17, down from its peak of 4.51x as of 3Q16. Management expects it to drop to between 3.5x and 4x as some large organic projects are placed into service and begin generating EBITDA.

I began investing in EPD in 2004, added to my position through 2012, and reduced it modestly in 2014 and again in October 2016. At the current price level, I am considering further modest reductions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.