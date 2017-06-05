Pfizer Makes Its Presence Known In Lung Cancer

Tagrisso has been a pleasant surprise for Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN), outperforming initial expectations thanks in part to withdrawal of its rival Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from the EGFR-positive lung cancer space. But Astra might soon have Pfizer to contend with.

Phase III data for Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) dacomitinib showed it outperforming Iressa in first-line treatment, beating Astrazeneca to a pivotal readout in this setting for Tagrisso. Tagrissio's own confirmatory trial is due later this year, and its outcome relative to dacomitinib should help determine if bullish forecasts can be achieved.

Remember me?

Dacomitinib has been largely forgotten in what was once seen as a three-way battle between Astra, Clovis and Hanmi, partly because of its failure to improve on Tarceva in second-line NSCLC in the phase III Archer 1009 trial, along with a separate study in which dacomitinib did not improve survival in patients who had failed on an earlier EGFR kinase inhibitor.

However, dacomitinib has slowly emerged as a contender in EGFR-positive lung cancer in the past year, and becoming the first second-generation kinase inhibitor to report phase III data should improve its profile (Asco - Clovis impresses then disappoints with early lung cancer data, June 2, 2014).

The trial Pfizer reported today, Archer 1050, was already under way when the failures of those previous trials were announced. Success in first-line treatment seems a bit unexpected, but this is what the data show.

NSCLC patients with the EGFR-triggering exon 19 deletion or exon 21 L858R mutation, with or without the T790M mutation were enrolled, and those taking dacomitinib had a progression-free survival of 14.9 months, a statistically significant improvement on the 9.2 months for patients taking Iressa as measured by independent blinded reviewers. This translated to a 41% reduction in the risk of progression.

Asco expert John Heymach, chairman of thoracic and head and neck oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center, said the data "should put it at the front of the pack" in EGFR-positive disease.

Dacomitinib patients were more likely to suffer from diarrhea and skin-related adverse events, which resulted in nearly two thirds of patients undergoing dose modifications. "These are not life-threatening toxicities. This is the sort of toxicity that doctors who treat this disease are accustomed to managing," Dr. Heyman said.

Astra, meanwhile, is in a position to parry as Flaura, a first-line study of Tagrisso in the same population, is due to read out this year. The UK pharma group needs it first of all as a confirmatory trial to support its initial accelerated approval by the US FDA and also to rise to Pfizer's challenge. Flaura is a head-to-head test of Tagrisso against Iressa or Tarceva in 530 patients.

Head to head

Although Pfizer beat Astra to the punch clinically in this setting, and could possibly submit to regulators first, Tagrisso has the advantage of already being on the market and could be used off-label by oncologists should positive data emerge later this year.

Tagrisso is on track to be the biggest small-molecule NSCLC agent in 2022 at $2.5bn in worldwide sales, according to EvaluatePharma's consensus of sellside analyst forecasts. Dacomitinib's consensus, meanwhile, has it reaching $417m in 2022, although the Asco data could have analysts reviewing their outlook - this has already happened to some extent, as the forecast has more than doubled in the past year.

Targeted therapies have not been rendered irrelevant in lung cancer by immuno-oncology. EGFR-positive disease remains a $3bn subset of patients that looks to be an Astra-Pfizer fight.