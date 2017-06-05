NQ Mobile: Another Questionable Deal And Inquiry Letters From SEC

The SEC has recently sent a number of letters to NQ Mobile asking for information on their deal to sell their FL Mobile and Showself subsidiaries.

Research on the buyer in this latest deal makes it seem questionable like previously failed deals.

On May 31, 2017 NQ Mobile disclosed the buyers can't pay them yet as originally planned.

On March 30, 2017 NQ Mobile announced yet another deal to sell their FL Mobile subsidiary.

Not surprisingly NQ Mobile (NYSE:NQ) announced yet another deal to sell their mobile gaming subsidiary FL Mobile back on March 30, 2017. This time they announced at the same time they are also selling their live streaming video business called Showself as well.

Also to no surprise is the fact this new deal has hit a snag just like all the past deals to sell FL Mobile. On May 31, 2017 NQ Mobile provided an update that disclosed the buyer wasn't able to pay them yet. No actual new time frame or deadline was provided on when NQ now expects to be paid.

For those unfamiliar with NQ Mobile, deals ending in failure are the usual outcome. I have written about this in my previous article. Since 2014, all of NQ's deals to sell FL Mobile have followed a very similar pattern. First the deal is announced. Then after a number of months of mostly silence, the deal hits some sort of snag or delay. Finally the deal is eventually cancelled and replaced with a brand new deal with a different buyer.

With this new delay and with research on the new buyer, this latest deal is also looking highly questionable. One of the main criticisms I had with many of the failed FL Mobile deals in the past was the named buyers' lack of capital. This includes the Hong Kong clothing company Tack Fiori, the Chinese wine company Gansu Huangtai Wine, and the Chinese plastic packaging material company called Shenzhen Prince New Material.

This time the buyer is "Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC" which NQ Mobile states is an "affiliate of Tsinghua Tongfang". Tsinghua Tongfang is a legitimate Chinese enterprise. Their business includes manufacturing a number of LCD TVs which are sold in Walmart.

However the entity Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC itself is a lot more questionable. While not inaccurate for NQ Mobile to call it an "affiliate" of Tsinghua Tongfang, the statement itself might be misleading after some research. Some individuals reading the press release might be lead to believe the deal itself is directly with Tsinghua Tongfang. However this may not actually be the case.

Who Is Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC

Records show that Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC was just created as a corporation in the Cayman Islands on March 24, 2017. This is only seven days before the deal to sell FL Mobile and Showself to them was announced on May 31, 2017. Therefore at best Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC is nothing more than a newly created empty acquisition vehicle.

In NQ Mobile's 2016 20-F annual report it reveals a director of Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC as Lipak Wang Daniel. He is the one who signed the deal on behalf of Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC.

In another section of the NQ Mobile's 20-F he is referred to as just Daniel Li.

It would appear this individual's Chinese name is Li Pak Wang (李柏宏) with Li being the surname. In English he goes by Daniel Li.

A search turned up a Li, Daniel Pak Wang as an officer of a Hong Kong securities firm called Tongfang Securities Limited that was formed on December 10, 2014. The information also showed that up until February 21, 2017, Tongfang Securities was previously named Buttonwood Finance.

Doing some digging I found Daniel Li's Linkedin profile where he is listed as CEO of Tongfang Securities and Buttonwood Finance.

I also discovered a connection between Daniel Li and NQ Mobile's CFO Roland Wu. In 2010, both Daniel Li and Roland Wu were working at Haitong International Asset Management in Hong Kong. Daniel Li was a managing director while Roland Wu was a portfolio manager.

In addition during NQ Mobile's Q4 of 2016 earnings conference call on April 6, 2017, the company's president and general counsel Justin Chen made the following statement on this new deal.

Chen stated the buyer was "a fund affiliated with Tsinghua Tongfang Securities". The key word here being "securities". The only firm with the name Tongfang Securities in existence I was able to find is Tongfang Securities Limited, previously know as Buttonwood Finance. The firm where Li Pak Wang/Daniel Li is CEO.

Furthermore, on the website of Tongfang Securities/Buttonwood Finance it says that they specialize in setting up segregated portfolio companies (SPC for short) in the Cayman Islands.

That is exactly what the named buyer Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC is. A brand new segregated portfolio company in the Cayman Islands that was set up on March 24, 2017. Aside from Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC, a Cayman Island corporation search turned up no other segregated portfolio company with the name "Tongfang" in it.

All the evidence would point towards the new buyer Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC being owned or controlled by Tongfang Securities/Buttonwood Finance.

Relationship Between Tongfang Securities/Buttonwood Finance & Tsinghua Tongfang

Now the next question is what is the exact relationship between Tongfang Securities/Buttonwood Finance and Tsinghua Tongfang?

It turns out that Buttonwood Finance was sold to a Chinese decorative lighting company called Neo-Neon in January 2017 at a valuation of 179 million Hong Kong dollars. That is only approximately $23 million US dollars.

Prior to the acquisition, 100% of Buttonwood Finance was owned by Daniel Li.

Once again Daniel Li is Buttonwood's CEO and a former coworker of NQ Mobile's CFO Roland Wu. The same individual listed as director of Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC in NQ Mobile's 20-F.

After the acquisition was complete, Buttonwood Finance changed their company name to Tongfang Securities the next month.

Meanwhile over 60% of Neo-Neon is owned by Tsinghua Tongfang.

As a result, it isn't inaccurate to call Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC an "affiliate" of Tsinghua Tongfang merely based on this indirect ownership.

Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC is owned by Tongfang Securities/Buttonwood Finance. Tongfang Securities/Buttonwood Finance is in turn own entirely by Neo-Neon. And finally Tsinghua Tongfang is majority shareholder of Neo-Neon.

Is Tsinghua Tongfang Actually Involved In The Deal?

The big question though is if Tsinghua Tongfang is actually involved in this deal to buy FL Mobile or Showself. Or if only Tongfang Securities/Buttonwood Finance is involved?

There is a very big difference here. Tsinghua Tongfang appears to be a fairly large Chinese enterprise with over 27 billion RMB in revenue for 2016. Meanwhile Tongfang Securities/Buttonwood Finance by itself is a very tiny Hong Kong firm sold for just $23 million US dollars in 2016.

If NQ Mobile referred to Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC as "an affiliate of Tsinghua Tongfang" solely based on Tsinghua Tongfang's indirect ownership of Tongfang Securities/Buttonwood, then it would be a very misleading tactic.

This is because if Tsinghua Tongfang isn't actually involved in this deal with NQ Mobile, then it would seem a main reason for bringing up the name up is to help make the deal seem more credible than it really is.

However given that the fact that the buyer couldn't pay NQ Mobile on time, it seems highly questionable that Tsinghua Tongfang is actually part of the deal or helping finance it in any way.

The total amount of cash NQ Mobile was to receive in this deal would be equal to about a mere one and half month of revenue for Tinsghua Tongfang. The fact that NQ Mobile wasn't paid on time and provided no time estimate or new deadline when they expect to be paid seems to be pretty telling.

Lack Of Capital An Issue Once Again

Once again a lack of capital seems to be issue with a named buyer for FL Mobile. Given how Tongfang Securities/Buttonwood Finance was acquired for only around $23 million USD dollars, their own resources would obviously be very limited.

Meanwhile their parent company Neo-Neon only had 753 million Hong Kong dollars total in cash at the end of 2016. That is approximately $97 million US dollars.

Therefore it isn't a surprise that Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC was not able to come with the money to pay NQ Mobile for the sale of FL Mobile and Showself.

Information on Buyer Summarized

Here's is a list of all the information discovered on the buyer Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC summarized.

The newest buyer is Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC, a Cayman Island corporation created on March 24, 2017.

Li Pak Wang aka Daniel Li is listed as a director of Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC in NQ Mobile's 20-F

Daniel Li is the CEO of Tongfang Securities Limited.

Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC appears to be owned or controlled by Tongfang Securities Limited.

Daniel Li was a former co-worker of NQ Mobile's CFO Roland Wu at Haitong International Asset Management.

Tongfang Securities (previously called Buttonwood Finance) was sold to a Chinese decorative lighting company called Neo-Neon at a valuation of $23 million US dollars.

Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC can be called an "affiliate" of Tsinghua Tongfang because it is owned by Tongfang Securities/Buttonwood Finance, whose parent company Neo-Neon is majority owned by Tsinghua Tongfang.

At the end of 2016, Tongfang Securities/Buttonwood Finance's parent company Neo-Neon only had a total of $97 million US dollars in cash.

The SEC Has Been Asking NQ Mobile Questions

Another recent development is that the SEC has sent a number of letters to NQ Mobile asking the company various questions. This includes a number of questions on their latest deal to sell FL Mobile and Showself.

Here are links to some of these letters sent to NQ Mobile from the SEC. There may be even more recent letters sent to NQ Mobile which the SEC has not released to the public yet.

Many of the questions asked by the SEC was inquiring about information on this newest NQ Mobile deal to sell FL Mobile and Showself.

There were also a few questions regarding goodwill and fair value estimates of NQ Mobile's businesses.

It may be too early to know what will come out of these SEC letters but it is a development that should be paid attention to.

Conclusion

With the information uncovered, this latest deal seems questionable like all the past deals to sell FL Mobile that ended in failure. Time well time whether it continues to follow the same script as all the failed deals in the past. This would mean little to no updates on the deal from NQ Mobile for a number of months. Then ultimately the deal will be cancelled and eventually replaced with a brand new deal with a new buyer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.