SVXY: When Volatility Is Very Low, Buy 'Smart Volatility' (II)

Weeks ago, I wrote my first article for SA devoted to SVXY long options: SVXY: When Volatility Is Very Low, Buy 'Smart Volatility'. First of all, I want to thank all the SA members that kindly commented to contribute to the trade, some of them with really good ideas and smart points of view, they helped to enrich the idea I introduced: buying SVXY strangles when the implied volatility (IV) is historically low.

This article explains how the original idea has been evolving, treats the contributions made in the comments and decides about what to do next.

I proposed buying a ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) ITM strangle (put+call) with at least six months to expiration, in fact seven months. The basic idea was being exposed to potential VIX spikes (task of the put leg), and, at the same time, run together with the expected SVXY price increase if things keep calm (call leg duty).

Aware of the problem that, at the end, we are just buying volatility, and given that options are wasting assets, I chose an optimal moment since SVXY IV was historically low then, and, therefore, SVXY options were cheaper. So, SVXY 6- 7-months long straddles were supposedly likely to gain value in most of the market conditions.

At this time, I shall clarify that I finally did not open any position, so my skin was not in the game.

You might rise your eyebrows if I say that I very rarely buy options. Indeed, I consider myself an income generator, an options seller on European main indexes as Euro Stoxx and German DAX. However, I do not dare to sell options systematically in this very low IV situation as I used to do months ago. The European indexes implied volatilities are historically low too. That's why the idea of buying "smart volatility," for good or for bad, was conceived.

Time did not treat the trade badly at the end. The strangle bought for 53-54 could be sold last trading day for 55 after considerable 26 spent days, or 11.8% of remaining time to expiration. The trade stood the test of time with no need of any plastic surgery (options adjustments)... how can this be possible? Any novel options buyer knows that options suffer of high time decay so their value tends to be lower and lower along time. So, what happened?

Volatility is the key

To be more precise, implied volatility (IV).

The first paragraph of the article was devoted to IV. I repeated many times in the comments: do not ignore IV, that's the key.

Implied Volatility (IV) is the estimated volatility of a security's price and its value is the result of the transactions between market operators [...] When trading with options and VIX derivatives, not all the people pay attention to the IV of the instruments they trade, but they really should, given the IV is one of the main propellers of the price.

The SVXY IV is only slightly higher than 26 days ago. Believe it or not, this is the reason that can explain that a wasting asset, as this strangle is, did not send to waste, yet, 11.8% of our money as could be supposed at first sight.

SVXY implied volatility. See lower IV values the day the trade was conceived, May 10. Image courtesy of marketchameleon.com

Up to now, and thanks to "opening" the trade in low-IV days, we have accomplished the first rule: never lose money.

Commenting some useful comments

I learned a lot from the SA community contributions. Below I highlight just some of them but I really recommend to have a careful look to the whole list.

For instance, fritz reminded us that there is an empirical study by Macro Investor that shows how difficult is losing money with a very similar trade, taking 12 months to expiration instead of 6-7. This does not make the trade invincible, but very robust. It is a frankly good starting point.

Silent trader talked of his personal preferences to go long with iron condors to improve the risk/reward ratio. I think this is a right approach. In fact, we can buy volatility in many other ways risking a lower amount, for example with short butterflies. The short butterfly can be constructed either using calls or puts. In the first choice, by writing one slightly ITM call, buying two ATM calls and writing another slightly OTM call. This way we would obtain a net credit higher than with the bought strangles. On the other hand, we have limited profit (unlimited for strangles)

Short butterfly risk profile at expiration. Courtesy of optionstradingo.com

Jammie Ellis made an intelligent comment on the risk of having so quiet markets with a very low contango that the entire futures term structure could flatten in a way that the SVXY expected increase could be lower. I checked at vixcentral how was the contango structure at the beginning of the back-tested period to build this trade: Nov2016-Mar2017. It is important to notice that the (F6-F1) value was normally about half of F1 price. The situation now is similar (see below), so the futures curve evolution might be more or less the same if everything keeps as quiet (low VIX) as then.

Sanya Robert stated that to break-even, SVXY's share price needs to move $55 in about six months, which seems like a tall order given that in the previous past three months the fluctuation was only about 30 points. At this point I shall clarify that the plan was not waiting until expiration, unless it becomes more advantageous. An IV rise would boost the total premium up, even better than a SVXY price movement itself. I chose at least six months to expiration to mitigate the "theta" decay in options, but I had no intention to wait until expiration.

We could have adjusted the trade

On May 17, VIX rose over 15. The total straddle value went up to 58, so we could have just exited one week after gaining 5%. However, the smartest move, requiring some adjustment, was available. After watching the full movie, and counting on the VIX spike was just that, volatility and nothing else, the put leg should have been closed leaving just bought calls open, a similar idea was suggested by Jamie Ellis. This movement would have brought more than 65 points to the trade, 20% in less than a month, not bad at all. This way we turned from buying volatility to sell volatility.

And now, what?

Keep in mind that this is about buying volatility in such a way that we will not waste our money having the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) or the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY), waiting for a potential VIX spike that may occur, or not. It finally happened just one week after I introduced the idea, but it normally takes long. Meanwhile, VXX stock lost value and UVXY stock lost value terribly.

This trade tried to be an alternative for all those VXX and UVXY buyers that gave up dreaming with the perfect trade that will lead them directly to a golden retirement in the Canary Islands, but just try to make some money having the odds in their favor. For this reason, I appreciate all those comments suggesting selling volatility, this is, buying SVXY stocks or pure SVXY calls, but this trade was in the beginning about the opposite thing.

Now it is time to decide whether to keep open the trade or not. VIX is very low as well, and the SVXY IV is historically low, though a bit higher. But notice that we are not in the same point than 26 days ago. We have spent almost 12% of time... I think that the odds are in our favor yet, but less than yesterday. Our advantage over the market is not so wide now. Because of that, a VIX futures flattening curve, and the fact that I do not conceive a static position for several months (long straddles need to be managed in some way, especially if theta acts (and will), I feel I have less margin to manage the trade.

So I propose to close the trade at no cost and waiting for a lower SVXY IV to eventually begin again. This time I made no money, but accomplished the first sacred rule: never lose money.