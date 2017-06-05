Novavax Continues To Demonstrate Bright Growth Prospects In 2017

Data from E205 trial can also prove to be a major milestone for Novavax in 2017.

In my previous article, I had explained my rationale for considering Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) as a buy opportunity in 2017. At that time, my focus was mainly on the potential for Novavax to launch the first Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV maternal vaccine in USA. Based on my calculations, I had projected peak sales value for Novavax's RSV F Maternal Immunization vaccine to be around $286 million.

However, compared to the peak sales value of $1.5 billion projected for the maternal RSV F vaccine by Novavax in its Q1 2017 earnings conference call, my projections seem too conservative. Further, Novavax is also exploring its RSV vaccine as single and double dosage in combination with Matrix M and aluminum adjuvants for older adults in phase 2 trial, E305. This implies that Novavax can prove to be a much stronger investment opportunity in 2017.

In this article, I plan to explain the key milestones that can catapult Novavax's share prices in 2017.

Novavax has been rapidly enrolling subjects in its pivotal phase 3 trial, PREPARE, to establish efficacy of maternal RSV immunization

Novavax is currently recruiting subjects in PREPARE trial, to establish that maternal immunization with the RSV F Vaccine protects new born infants up to first 90 days of their lives from symptomatic RSV lower respiratory tract infection. In this trial, pregnant women will be administered aluminum adjuvant RSV F Vaccine in the third trimester. Novavax aims to enroll atleast 4,600 subjects in this trial across both northern and southern hemispheres covering five to six RSV seasons. PREPARE trial is also supported by $89 million grant from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Novavax has already completed regulatory requirements in 10 countries to conduct the PREPARE trial. The company is also involved in discussion with the FDA to discuss the possibility of performing an informational analysis for the trial at end of 2017. Novavax aims to better understand efficacy of RSV F maternal vaccine while retaining the blinded nature of the trial.

I personally believe that this informational analysis will yield positive topline data and will provide the much needed boost to investor sentiment related to Novavax. This is despite the company failing to meet its primary endpoint in Phase 3 RESOLVE trial, evaluating the RSV vaccine for older adults. The main culprit of this failure seems to be the lower than normal annual seasonal all symptomatic respiratory disease due to RSV or RSV ARD attack rates during the trial. The normal RSV ARD attack rate per season for older adults is in the range of 3% to 7%. In the successful Phase 2 trial evaluating Novavax's RSV F vaccine for older adults, RSV ARD attack rate of 4.9% was reported. However, the RSV ARD attack rate of only 1.4% was observed during the RESOLVE trial. The milder-than-usual RSV season can be one of the major reasons contributing to failure of RSV F vaccine in reaching its primary endpoint in RESOLVE trial.

And this bias is exactly what the company will avoid in its Phase 3 PREPARE trial. Since it covers data from multiple RSV seasons across geographies, the company can obtain meaningful results backed by average RSV ARD attack rates. Novavax has already completed second year of enrollment in sites in South Africa, Argentina, Chile, and Australia.

The safety of mother and fetus is paramount in case of any maternal immunization product. Hence, the recommendations of Data Safety Monitoring Board or DSMB as recent as those given in April 2017, to continue with the trial, assume high significance in this context.

Novavax expects to release topline data from E205 trial by end of August 2017

In January 2017, Novavax initiated Phase 2 E305 trial, which if successful, can form basis of a better approach to future Phase 3 trials exploring RSV vaccines for older adults. The trial will also establish whether RSV F vaccine alone or in combination with aluminum phosphate or our proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant is more effective in older adults.

Comprising of 300 subjects, this trial is currently conducted in southern hemisphere to avoid the RSV season in northern hemisphere. This will prevent uncertainties related to immunogenicity results of the RSV F vaccine for older adults. Positive results from this trial will also help Novavax secure a worthy partner to support development and commercialization of the RSV F vaccine.

Increasing use of proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant technology can add to Novavax's revenue streams in 2017

Many companies have been increasingly using Novavax's proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant technology, making the latter a partner in their future revenue streams. Genocea Biosciences is currently using this technology for developing genital herpes vaccine. The company is in advanced stage of vaccine development and expects to commence phase 3 trial in Q4 2017.

Besides Genocea, Matrix-M adjuvant technology is being used in E305 trial in combination with Novavax's RSV vaccine program for older adults. Further, the proprietary adjuvant technology is also being tested to develop seasonal nanoparticle flu vaccine for older adults in phase 1 trial, for Zika vaccine in phase 1 trial, and in one dose rabies vaccine being developed with Cadila Pharmaceuticals. Researchers at Oxford Universities are also deploying the proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant technology to develop an investigational malaria vaccine. Increasing use of this adjuvant technology can add to future revenue streams of Novavax.

The company's cash can sustain its operations till end of 2018.

As discussed in the previous article, based on Novavax's cash assets and its expected annual cash burn rate, the company can sustain its operations till end of 2018, without resorting to any external funding.

However, failure of Prepare trial will have disastrous impact on the company's share prices

Novavax is currently perched at a dangerous point. While success of the Prepare trial can catapult the company's share prices, failure to meet primary endpoint in this trial can invalidate the company's entire RSV program. The failure to establish efficacy of RSV F vaccine in older adults in Phase 3, RESOLVE trial, has been mainly attributed to lower RSV ARD attack rates, which is essentially an external uncontrollable factor. However, since steps have been taken to even minimize the impact of the attack rate intensity on the Prepare trial, failure will cast a dark shadow on the worth of the entire research program.

With no sustainable revenue stream, Novavax is highly dependent on success of its maternal immunization program in 2017.

Peak sales estimates

In my previous article, I had projected Novax's share price to reach $3.16 by year 2020. Adjusting Novavax's final target price in proportion to the peak sales value for maternal RSV immunization program, I now expect the company to reach target price of $16.6 by year 2022. Assuming that the stock grows in linear fashion from the current $1.01, I believe that the stock can trade at around $3.58 to $3.60 levels by middle of 2018. This will imply an annual return on investment in the range of 254% to 256%.

Based on this favorable risk-return profile, I consider Novavax to be a worthwhile investment for 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.