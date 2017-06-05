Callidus Software Acquires Learning Heroes For E-Learning Tech

I view the acquisition as a slight positive over the medium term as Callidus continues to build out its e-learning offerings.

The deal will expand Callidus' Litmos mobile platform into the EMEA and add differentiated content.

Learning Heroes has developed fun and compelling e-learning content for the Learning & Development markets in the EMEA and U.S.

Quick Take

Cloud software company Callidus Software (CALD) announced that it has acquired Learning Heroes for an undisclosed sum.

Learning Heroes has developed differentiated and engaging animated content for the L&D (Learning & Development) market in the EMEA and the U.S.

These markets are large and growing, and when combined with Callidus’ Litmos mobile learning platform, provide SMBs with a compelling e-learning approach for employee development.

Target Company

UK-based Learning Heroes was founded in 2014 to improve online course content by making it more engaging and dynamic.

Management is headed by CEO Adam Kara, who has been with the firm since January 2015. Kara earned a B.A. from Lancaster University in Organisational Behaviour and Workplace Technologies.

Below is a brief overview video about Learning Heroes’ approach:

The company counts numerous EU-, UK- and U.S.-based large and medium enterprises among its clients, with a partial list shown below:

The company offers more than 150 e-learning modules and 1,000 blended learning resources in categories such as Sales Mastery, Customer Service, Human Resources, Policy & Compliance, Project Management, Health & Safety, Personal Development, and Finance Skills.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the amount or terms of the acquisition. As of press time, Callidus had not filed an 8-K, which would have been required had the transaction materially changed its financial condition, so I presume the deal was not material to CALD’s financial performance.

Post-closing, Callidus will integrate Learning Heroes’ content into its Litmos Mobile Learning Platform, which provides ‘bite-sized, fun and mobile learning content [that] helps create courses that users actually love and can run in any LMS [Learning Management System].’

Furthermore, Callidus stated, ‘The combination of Litmos and Learning Heroes means users can accelerate the creation of high-quality, engaging and impactful learning experiences.’

The deal allows Callidus to expand its footprint in the EMEA, where it believes the e-learning market is currently at more than $6.5 billion.

The global e-learning market is changing rapidly, and growth estimates are all over the map. In a 2015 Global Market Insights report, it estimated the 2015 market at $165 billion worldwide and forecasted it to grow by 5% annually from 2016 to 2023, reaching $240 billion.

The U.S. accounts for 55% of the current demand, but the EMEA region is forecasted to grow slightly faster at 5.5% from its $6.5 billion 2015 base through 2023. The Asia Pacific region may post the highest growth gains, at 17%.

It is expected that small and medium businesses will account for the greatest growth potential throughout the coming period.

There are numerous e-learning companies facilitating that growth and the market is fragmented, divided by technology providers, content developers, and distribution systems.

The focus of Callidus’ Litmos platform on mobile-first e-learning content is a differentiating factor, at least for the time being.

The SMB market, like the enterprise market, continues its transition from desktop-based computing to mobile smartphone, tablet, and laptop computing, as workforces become ever more decentralized and mobile.

Although we don’t know the price or terms of the deal, I’m optimistic that a quick integration will bolster CALD’s e-learning offerings in a way that makes them compelling and engaging for the SMB mobile market.

I view the deal as a positive over the medium-term.

