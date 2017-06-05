Accenture Acquires SolutionsIQ For Agile Services To The Enterprise

The deal makes perfect sense as businesses must shift to faster software development cycles in order to more effectively compete.

SolutionsIQ has built a nationwide U.S. footprint that provides enterprises and middle market companies with Agile software methodology services.

Quick Take

Global consulting giant Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has acquired Agile software development consulting firm SolutionsIQ for an undisclosed sum.

SolutionsIQ is an IT consulting firm focused exclusively on Agile software development in the enterprise.

Accenture is making a good move acquiring a larger footprint in this growing space as enterprises and middle market companies indicate more interest in reduced software development cycles associated with the Agile method.

Target Company

Redmond, Washington-based SolutionsIQ was founded in 1979 to provide a range of IT consulting services.

Management is headed by CEO John Rudd, who has been with the firm since October 2006 and was previously Managing Principal and Scouler & Company, a financial consulting firm in Los Angeles.

The company expanded its operational footprint in late 2015 with the acquisition of Agile services firm Davisbase Consulting for an undisclosed amount.

Before that, in late 2014, SolutionsIQ acquired BigVisible, a Boston-based Agile consulting firm that expanded its footprint to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states.

SolutionsIQ considers itself one of the largest consulting firms exclusively focused on the enterprise Agile service market.

So, the company has pursued a strategy of acquiring Agile consultancies to provide a nationwide footprint for its enterprise clients and prospects.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the amount or terms of the transaction, nor did Accenture provide any financial guidance change or file an 8-K change of condition.

Accordingly, the acquisition is likely not material to Accenture’s results from an immediate financial perspective.

The acquisition is, however, a smart move by Accenture. As enterprises and middle-market companies become more interested in Agile development principles, which priorities smaller, more frequent software updates, the demand for SolutionsIQ’s services will likely increase.

SolutionsIQ provides ‘coaching’ to enterprises wanting to adopt Agile methods to improve their competitiveness in their respective markets.

As software continues to ‘eat the world,' companies are beginning to realize that outdated development frameworks result in slow upgrade timeframes, potentially disadvantaging them vs. their competitors.

As Accenture Technology Service group chief executive Bhaskar Ghosh stated,

This acquisition brings tremendous value to Accenture and our clients. Today Agile is more than just a software development methodology. For the digital enterprise that is rotating to rapidly evolving digital technologies – or New IT – it’s becoming a way of life. SolutionsIQ coaches, who are among the most sought-after experts in the industry, will expand our ability to help clients reduce investment risk, accelerate time to market for new products and services, and support design that delivers better customer experiences.

Furthermore, as ‘low code’ environments and real-time APIs proliferate throughout the enterprise and middle market, those companies that can react more quickly to changing data sources and incorporate “New IT” technologies with reduced cycle times will be more effective competitors.

The deal for SolutionsIQ is well within Accenture’s wheelhouse, as Annette Rippert, senior managing director said,

Accenture was an early leader in Agile and we already have a global team of practitioners with expertise in managing complex, distributed Agile transformation and delivery. Together with SolutionsIQ, we will help our clients create and sustain innovative, value-focused solutions that are aligned with fast-changing user experiences.

Although it was likely a small acquisition for $79 billion market cap Accenture, I view it as a slight positive over the medium-term, as the company correctly positions itself to provide the kinds of services enterprises and the middle market demand.

