Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Oh Frabjous Day!

Of possibly more significance - its market cap movement is disassociating from its share price.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals' share price has bounced up and down over the past year in a crazy fashion with a recent invigorating upward jab.

Introduction

"Jabberwocky," above, is a marvelous poem from Lewis Carroll's classic book Alice in Wonderland, which is by turns intriguing, horrifying, and lyrical. Its dominant characteristic is that it is mystifying.

I see investments in Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) in much the same light. Synergy's price action since mid-February of this year has been thoroughly steeped in the horrifying camp.

Then, a quick bout of lyricism late last week showed Synergy in what I hope will prove its true colors. Nonetheless, even before its big fade on Friday afternoon, June 2, 2017, I couldn't help asking myself, "What does it all mean?".

Like Alice in Wonderland, the dominant theme for Synergy is that it is mystifying. I will try to clarify my point in this article and to explain why I maintain a tentative, trepidatious full position in Synergy in the high risk portion of my portfolio.

Synergy's price action over the past year has been crazy. It received FDA approval for Trulance on January 19, 2017.

SGYP data by YCharts

As shown by the 12 month chart above, the stock approached a highpoint of $6.75 in anticipation of the FDA approval and then pulled back approaching $6.75 again when the approval was announced. Since that time, the financial risks associated with marketing the therapy have overtaken the narrative. The stock quickly halved in price.

On May 31, 2017, the following news item on SA marked the beginning of a happy three day run that inspired the title to this article. The item read:

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) is up 2% premarket on modest volume on the heels of a note from BTIG Research's Timothy Chiang saying prescription trends for CIC med TRULANCE (plecanatide) are tracking ahead of projections, now more than 800/week. He adds that the company should be able to meet it 2017 sales estimate of ~$21.5M. Refills are also beginning to ramp.

It got better. This morning as I was working on this article I quickly retitled it to reflect the following additional bit of market moving fluff, again as reported by SA:

Synergy Pharmaceuticals initiated with Overweight rating and $11 (203% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares are up 6% premarket on continued buying due to positive ramp of TRULANCE.

203% upside, now that's the kind of action that can make an investor beamish in a hurry. It opened Friday at $3.82, jigsawed up to a high of $4.29, then settled back to close at $4.00.

I asked myself, what does this all mean in the big picture. I concluded, not much. Of late, Synergy has been running with a short interest of >50MM which would take ~10 days to cover.

I have to believe that some of these shorts got shaken by the sudden flow of positive news. Unless there are more bits of news,

SGYP Price data by YCharts

I am thinking that Synergy will work to fill its gap before deciding where its longer term price will settle. Time will tell. Perhaps, my initial rush of good feeling was premature.

Of possibly more significance - Synergy's market cap movement is disassociating from its share price.

Wait a minute. Do BTIG and Cantor Fitzgerald really have a peg on the situation?

Do these share price movements really tell us useful information? I decided to plot Synergy's share price with its market cap.

SGYP data by YCharts

This shows that the market capitalization for the company has been coming unhinged from its share price. I had been pleased that the company had gotten to its current position without selling off pieces of its Trulance therapy, which it owns outright. I hadn't so much considered the cost of this choice.

Instead of selling its assets, it appears that Synergy has been selling itself. Its market cap looks to be out of control. I am concerned that this is indicative of shareholder dilution. Hopefully, this is just a phase that will not continue too much longer. Once Trulance finds its footing and starts earning and growing its profits, this should start to reverse, or so I tell myself.

When can we expect Synergy to start generating profits?

So long as Synergy continues to generate cash burn, this digression is unlikely to change. Profits would begin the process of healing. In common with most of its early stage pharma cohort, Synergy has never had any profits.

Yet Synergy is different in a positive direction from most of the others. Synergy actually has its first significant FDA approval in hand. It actually is starting to generate product revenues. Surely in one of these next several quarters it can hope to generate its first profits.

Are profits just around the corner? Let's check its guidance to see when management expects to start turning a profit. We can check out the latest CC transcript on SA. Darn, there aren't any there. Indeed, there are no CCs for Synergy Pharmaceuticals period.

Rather when Synergy reports its earnings, it issues a 10-Q and a press release. I reviewed Synergy's most recent 10-Q issued 5/10/17. It offers no guidance on when Synergy expects to become profitable. Indeed the word "profit" only appears twice in the entire document.

It appears first in the section dealing with liquidity when it provides cautionary advice as follows:

Our ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon our ability to obtain additional equity or debt financing, attain further operating efficiencies, reduce expenditures, and, ultimately, to generate profits. Our consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2016 and our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2017 do not include any adjustments that might result from the resolution of this uncertainty. (emphasis added)

The 10-Q's second use of the word "profits" appears in its financial report where it reports first quarter 2017 gross profit of ($1,707M). In its press release issued 5/10/2017, we see lots of happy talk about how Trulance is well received by gastroenterologists and by payors alike. We also see the more sobering advice:

Net loss in the first quarter of 2017 was $64.6 million, as compared to a net loss of $59.9 million incurred in the first quarter of 2016.

Management at this point is playing its cards close to its vest. It is early in the game. Synergy is just starting to generate revenues. Profits are likely to be far down the line. Significant recurring losses are the likely story for the next several quarters. Hopefully, this will be the last quarter in which the loss grows Q/Q, but we do not really know.

Conclusion

It is always exciting when a speculative stock has a big up day. When it has several in a row, as was the case with Synergy last week, it is positively exhilarating. This is even more the case when the positive action is reversing a long downward slide.

So it is that Synergy really had my juices flowing these past few days. Now, in the sober light of a long, hot weekend, I am coming to realize that the report on Trulance scrips as reported by BTIG Research's Timothy Chiang is not much of a big deal. Shucks, it doesn't add significantly positive data beyond that often cited in the widely circulated prescription numbers that show up in every Synergy comment stream.

If I ask myself "what's really changed?," I have to answer "not much; maybe nothing." It was a frabjous day indeed, a made-up word describing an event that may prove to be more enervating for Synergy in the near term than invigorating.

The foregoing explains why I am unimpressed. How do I explain my decision to invest in this name? For that I have to move from the short-term framework to the longer term. I am convinced that Trulance will prove its entitlement as best in class for CIC.

I am of the opinion that once it does so over a period of years it will find significant profitable revenues not just in the United States, but around the Commonwealth, Europe, the Middle East, Japan and China. Accordingly, its frabjous day may be meaningless. But its fabulous potential is anything but meaningless.

