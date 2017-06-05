Planet Fitness Does Not Look Good

Thesis

I believe Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to have multiple, serious problems. I believe there is a substantial chance the company will not be able to pay off its debt when it matures. I believe insiders know this and are thus rapidly exiting the company. I believe the company's growth will begin to level out going forward, compounding the problem. As interest rates continue to rise, things only get worse. Steer clear of Planet Fitness.

Throughout the article I will be quoting the company's 10-K quite a bit. I will add (10-K) after each instance of a direct quote.

What Does Planet Fitness Do?

Planet Fitness franchises and operates fitness centers. The membership costs are inexpensive starting at $10/month. The company is known for targeting people are uncomfortable in regular gyms. This is best personified by its "judgment free zone" meaning you can feel good working out there because no one will judge your appearance.

It has a mid cap level market cap at just over $2B. Revenue for the last twelve months is $386m. At the end of last year there were 1,313 total stores, 58 of which were corporate-owned. "Under signed ADAs, as of December 31, 2016, franchisees have committed to open more than 1,000 additional stores." (10-K) This is huge considering it represents growth of 76%.

Company Structure

Planet Fitness Inc. is a holding company, its principal asset is an equity interest in the membership units in Pla-Fit Holdings LLC. It is the sole managing member of Pla-Fit Holdings. It operates and controls all of the business and affairs of Pla-Fit Holdings and holds 100% of the voting and economic interest in Pla-Fit Holdings. However, it was not always this way.

Planet Fitness ownership structure was somewhat complicated. There were A and B shares of common stock as well as holding units. Holding units and B shares were held by TSG group, a major shareholder, and could be converted to A common stock at any time. This has happened several times throughout the past couple years.

As of December 31, 2016, the Planet Fitness held 100% of the voting interest and approximately 62.3% of the economic interest in Pla-Fit Holdings. It has since been reported that TSG group has sold off all of its remaining stake, it is safe to assume Planet Fitness now has 100% of the economic interest in the company.

I mention this because it is important to know who TSG group. The group was the beneficiary of some serious dividend payouts. It is also the largest inside seller.

How Does Planet Fitness Make Money?

Planet Fitness breaks down its revenue into three categories. These are: Franchise Segment, Equipment, and Corporate Store. Franchise Segment refers to royalties paid by franchisees, franchise fees, and other fees. Corporate Store refers to membership fees and retail sales at the company's corporate owned stores. Equipment refers to revenue generated from selling exercise equipment to franchisees every 4 - 7 years based on the specific equipment. Figure 1 shows the revenue breakdown by percentage over the past three years.

Figure 1: Planet Fitness Revenue Breakdown

Source: Company 10-K, Graph is my own

You will notice that the lion's share of revenue comes from equipment sales to franchised stores. "In fact, franchisees are required to purchase fitness equipment from us and are required to purchase various other items from vendors that we approve." (10-K) And, "all franchisees are required to replace their existing equipment with new equipment every four to seven years." (10-K) Sounds pretty good right? You have to buy equipment every few years and you can only buy it from us.

So what about this franchise fee? Well, Planet Fitness gets paid a royalty fee of 5% of monthly dues and annual membership fees from each franchise. However, only 52% of stores are paying royalties at the current agreement rate because they are grandfathered in at a lower rate. "In 2016, our average royalty rate was 3.66% compared to 2.05% in 2012". (10-K) The company goes on to state that the royalty rate will continue to rise while more and more locations are opened.

As for corporate stores, this refers to the 58 stores mentioned previously that the company owns. These stores make their money the same way the franchises do: by having people join the gym and pay membership fees.

Debt

Planet Fitness, as of March 31st of this year, had more than $700m in long term debt. Let's start with the question: where did it all come from?

"On March 31, 2014, we consummated a refinancing transaction whereby we borrowed $390 million in term loans.. ...used to repay $180.9 million in outstanding debt, issue a $173.9 million dividend to certain members of Pla-Fit Holdings..." Before we dig into this, there is more.

"On March 31, 2015, we... ...an increase of $120 million in term loan borrowings for a total of $506.1 million. The full incremental borrowings of $120 million and $20 million from cash on hand was used to pay a $140 million dividend to certain members of Pla-Fit Holdings."

"On November 10, 2016, we... ...increase of $230 million for a total of $718.5 million... ...the full incremental borrowing of $230 million and approximately $41 million of cash on hand was used to pay a cash dividend of $169.3 million to shareholders of our Class A common stock and make a cash dividend equivalent payments of $101.7 million to Continuing LLC Owners."

Figure 2 shows Planet Fitness' debt timeline.

Figure 2: Planet Fitness Obligations

Payments due during the twelve months ending December 31, (in thousands) Total 2017 2018-2019 2020-2021 Thereafter Long-term debt (1) $ 716,654 7,185 14,370 695,099 - Interest on long-term debt (2) 129,863 31,346 61,116 37,401 - Obligations under tax benefit arrangements (3) 419,071 11,296 40,691 42,418 324,666 Operating leases 106,719 13,782 25,091 19,826 48,020 Advertising commitments (4) 23,805 22,972 833 - - Purchase obligations (5) 9,687 9,687 - - - Total Contractual Obligations $ 1,405,799 $ 96,268 $ 142,101 $ 794,744 $ 372,686

Source: Company 10-K

The debt matures March 31, 2021.

To summarize the three quotes, Planet Fitness took out $523.9 million dollars in loans to pay dividends. Keep in mind we are in an environment of increasing rates. If you read Seeking Alpha as much as I do, I am sure you have seen the warnings. Beware of companies that finance dividends and stock buybacks through cheap debt. It appears this is exactly what Planet Fitness has done. And, in my opinion, there is a very high chance they can't pay for it.

Numbers

Planet Fitness may brag about its past growth but I do not believe it is sustainable. Figure 3 shows Planet Fitness' various compound annual growth rates.

Figure 3: Planet Fitness Metric CAGR

Source: 10-K

However, the company's 2017 outlook is not so cheery. Total revenue is expected to be between $405 and $415m. This is an 8.4% increase over 2016, NOT 24.1% like their five year CAGR. Same store sales growth is expected to increase 7-8%. I believe this 7-8% growth to be more of what is expected. Let's take that $150.6m in adj. EBITDA from 2016 and project it forward using an 8% growth rate.

Table 1: Adj. EBITDA Projection

Adj. EBITDA 2016 $150.6m 2017 $162.6m 2018 $175.7m 2019 $189.7m 2020 $204.9m Total $732.9m

Remember total debt is sitting at $707.86m. That is cutting it extremely close. This is neglecting interest that accrues. This is assuming the company dumps the entirety of its EBITDA into paying off its debt. This is also assuming the company doesn't take out anymore debt to pay out random dividends. To close the section, Figure 4 shows Planet Fitness historical debt and equity.

Figure 4: Planet Fitness Historical Debt And Equity

Source: Simply Wall St

Insider Abandonment

Planet Fitness has been absolutely abandoned by insiders. TSG group, the major shareholder, has sold off all of its shares. The company's executives have done nothing but dump shares as soon as they are able. Figure 5 displays this nicely. Keep in mind, this is all insider transactions. It is just that the only transactions have been sales.

Figure 5: Planet Fitness Insider Transactions

Source: Finviz

Let's assume for a minute that TSG was the benefactor of the majority of those debt funded dividends. The company took a ton of cash payouts, and dumped literally all of their shares leaving Planet Fitness to deal with the debt. Add in the fact that the c-suite can't sell the stock fast enough and it sure seems fishy. Don't get me wrong, good for TSG. They probably did very well for themselves. However, for the common investor, I don't think the same opportunity is there.

House Of Cards

There is a kind of compound problem with Planet Fitness that turns into a self-fulfilling prophecy. I will do my best to lay this out as simply as possible.

Planet Fitness depends on substantial growth, franchise fees, and equipment sales if it has any hope of paying its debt.

The first gyms to open were in the best locations because they had their pick of highly populated areas. They also faced minimal competition.

The first gyms pay a lower fee percentage but make the most revenue because they have the best locations.

New gyms will pay more in fees and have (arguably) less revenue because of less desirable locations and increased competition.

Franchises are still obliged to upgrade equipment every 4-7 years and Planet Fitness depends on this.

The locations making less and paying more will still have to upgrade equipment which will put substantial pressure on them.

Planet Fitness depends on new locations opening, paying the higher fees, and upgrading their equipment.

As time goes on, opening a Planet Fitness franchise is less attractive due to poor choice of locations, higher fees, competition, and the obligation to upgrade expensive equipment.

There are a few ways this could go.

First, new franchise openings could slow. This would be very bad for Planet Fitness as it needs a serious amount of growth to sustain itself.

Second, new franchises may open but they may not have enough money to pay the high fee and upgrade equipment. Planet Fitness depends on both of these so this would also be bad.

Third, Planet Fitness defies the odds and opens tons of new franchises in great locations. The franchises upgrade their equipment in a timely fashion and pay their 5% fees. The hail Mary pass is complete and Planet Fitness Pays off its debt.

I don't believe the likelihood of that is very likely at all.

What happens if Planet Fitness can't pay its debt? Well, it will probably have to refinance or restructure. Keeping in mind that rates are going up, it will almost certainly be at a higher interest rate. They could also default. I'm admittedly not an expert on what happens to company's when they can't pay their debt. I just know that it is very bad.

What Is It Worth?

There are few companies to compare Planet Fitness to. Lifetime Fitness is one that was acquired at 9x EBITDA. If Planet was trading at 9x its EBITDA it would represent a roughly 36% downside. This gives a target price of roughly $13.75. That is assuming the company manages to stay solvent

Final Thoughts

I believe Planet Fitness to be extremely risky. The company has an enormous amount of debt and an ever decreasing chance of paying it. There are a number of factors going against Planet Fitness. Mainly, its only hope of paying its debt is incredible growth but growth is stagnating. The company has also been abandoned by insiders. The private equity company that held most of the shares of the company has liquidated its position after receiving immense debt financed dividends. I am going to establish a short position in the company. Going short is extremely risky to say the least. I will not address all the risks of a short position but please read up on them before deciding to do anything. At the very least, avoid Planet Fitness like the plague. I do not see very many ways for it to turn out okay.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PLNT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.