AMD: What Happens When We're Wrong

Thanks to the hedge, though, the current impact of AMD's drop to the portfolio is about -0.7%.

AMD illustrates this. It was one of three names picked by our system for a bulletproof portfolio in April. It's down 19%; the other two picks are up double digits.

In our intro to Bulletproof Investing, we pointed out that we'll get picks wrong, like everyone else, but when we do get them wrong, you won't lose too much.

What Happens When We're Wrong

One of the points we made in our last article (Introducing Bulletproof Investing) is that we will get picks wrong, like everyone else. The difference is, when we get picks wrong in a bulletproof portfolio, your downside is strictly limited. AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) offers a recent example of this.

In an April article (Until Taylor Swift Is 57), we presented a bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio designed for an investor with $50,000 who wanted to own AT&T (NYSE:T) along with a few other names, while maximizing his potential return and limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 8% over the next 6 months (screen capture via Portfolio Armor):

The idea behind this portfolio, as the summary above shows, was that the investor would have best-case return of 17.65% over 6 months (the Net Potential Return), a worst-case return of -7.58% (the Max Drawdown), and a more likely return of somewhere in the 6% range (the Expected Return, which is based on the historic relationship between our site's potential return estimates and actual returns).

To be clear: our system didn't pick AT&T -- we entered that one. It picked the other three securities, Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), and AMD.*

ALGN is up 25% since.

IPGP is up 13.5%.

But AMD is down 19%.

Two of three right so far is in line with Tip Ranks's assessment of our batting average.

But Tip Ranks doesn't take into account that when we get picks wrong, you don't lose that much, because you're hedged.

Here's an expanded look at the AMD hedge:

How The AMD Hedge Reacted To The Stock's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Friday's close:

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated AMD's Slide

AMD closed at $13.41 on Wednesday, April 26th. An investor in the hedged portfolio above would have owned 800 shares of it and be hedged with the collar above, so would have had $10,728 in AMD shares plus $1,120 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call leg, he would have needed to pay $1,552 to do that. So, the net position value of AMD in his portfolio on April 26th was ($10,728 + $1,120) - $1,552 = $10,296.

AMD closed at $10.88 on Friday, June 2nd, down about 19% from its closing price on April 26th. The investor's shares were worth $8,704 as of 6/2, his put options were worth $1,676, and if he wanted to close out the short call leg of his collar, it would have cost him $452, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($8,704 + $1,676) - $452 = $9,928. $9,928 represents a 3.6% drop from $10,296.

More Protection Than Promised

So, although AMD had dropped by about 19% at the time of the calculations above, and the investor's hedge was designed to limit him to a loss of no more than 8%, he was actually down 3.6% on his combined net hedge plus underlying AMD position by this point. This is an example of the impact of time value on a hedge designed to protect based on its intrinsic value alone.

Impact To The Portfolio

Because the hedged AMD position represented 20.5% of the portfolio, the impact to the portfolio of the AMD drop as of Friday's close was -0.7%.

*You'll note the words "cash substitute" next to the AMD position in the portfolio above. We'll explain what that means. First, what it doesn't mean: it doesn't mean AMD is equivalent to cash. That would be stupid: cash can't drop at all in dollar terms, while AMD dropped 24% in a day after its last earnings release. So why use AMD to replace cash?

Before we answer that, let's take a step back and consider a broader question: What's the point of having cash in your portfolio in the first place? In typical, unhedged portfolios, cash serves two main purposes:

It lowers risk. You hold some securities that can drop 24% (or more) in a day. You hold some cash that can drop 0%. The more cash you hold, the less your overall portfolio will be down if the non-cash positions take a hit. It gives you liquidity and "dry powder." In the event of a steep correction, you can use cash to make opportunistic purchases.

In the hedged portfolio method, we don't need to hold cash to limit risk, because each position is hedged according to the investor's risk tolerance. And we don't need to hold cash to provide liquidity and "dry powder" because our appreciated put options will supply that in the event of a steep correction.

So, since we don't need cash in a hedged portfolio, and since cash offers such low returns, we seek to minimize cash. One way we do that is by using a "cash substitute" to absorb the cash left over after we round down dollar amounts to buy round lots of each of the primary securities in the portfolio (we use round lots - numbers of shares divisible by 100 - because they are generally cheaper to hedge).

So why AMD? Because it had a positive potential return, and a high net potential return (potential return net of hedging cost) when hedged against a >8% drop with a collar capped at 1% (for cash substitutes, we cap collars at 1% or the current 7-day yield on a leading money market fund, whichever is higher).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.