McDonald's: The Fast Food REIT

Before I get into McDonald's (NYSE: MCD). I think it's necessary to mention some concerns I have about the potential for recession. I touched on this in my last article, but after Friday's jobs report my fears have been heightened yet again. A 16 year low, 4.3% unemployment rate would normally make investors like myself gleeful but the pathetic workforce participation figures, non-existent wage growth, ever-increasing part-time worker figure and consistently falling full-time worker figure illustrate real issues in the future for the US economy. An over reliance on Washington has taken hold in the markets and I fear when tax reform does come it won't be as desired. Needless to say, I'm not lovin' it.

We are in the real estate business; not the hamburger business. -McDonald's Founder Ray Kroc

Recently there have been a slew of articles here on SA criticizing the high price tag, financial 'engineering', and falling revenue of McDonald's. Although I agree that the post election run-up and continued share buy backs have left the price tag a little too rich for buyers, I don't think the overly bearish sentiment is warranted either.

McDonald's, not unlike its competitors Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Wendy's (NYSE: WEN) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR), has been expanding its franchised business, with the goal of eventually reaching 95% franchised operations. Due to this and a slowdown in the fast food sector in North America we have seen a significant decline in revenue over the past few years. In 2016, McDonald's operated 15% of its stores which attributed $15.3 billion in revenue to its total. The other 85% were franchisee owned stores and only made up $9.3 billion in revenue. It's clear that McDonald's transition to an almost completely franchised model will leave them revenue light. However, when it comes down to what matters, profits, the franchisee stores give McDonald's more for their money and in my opinion the company can grow enough to augment revenue in the long term. MCD collected $7.6 billion in profits from rent, royalties and fees from franchisees in 2016 while only earning $2.6 billion in profit from its company owned operations. McDonald's is sacrificing revenue in order to expand the more efficient, cost-effective side of its business model. If it achieves its goals of 95% franchisees it will operate as something even more akin to a REIT than ever. This leads me to believe we could see more talks of a real estate spin off like we saw in 2015 which may positively affect share prices.

By comparing McDonald's with its competitors we can see that the industry has been following a similar trend of becoming more lean and mean by refranchising many of their stores, this means rising EPS and mostly falling revenue.

MCD EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

It's also interesting to note that the PE ratio of McDonald's is well within norms in relation to its peers, although historically over-priced.

MCD PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

I applaud McDonald's choice to franchise 95% of its stores and believe, in the long run, its lighter business model will be the right one. Despite weaker revenue in the near term, EPS should continue to grow and the company will preserve its role as the fast food industry leader it has been for over 60 years.

I don't want to give the impression that revenue is ignored at MCD, in fact one of the reasons I am more bullish on the stock compared to many other contributors is because its stellar management have not ignored the need to grow revenue over the long term. Its new "Experience of the Future" initiative that will update stores and reduce long-term costs is one example of this. The timing of this new initiative is brilliant for the company as it has more franchisees than ever to dump the costs on, and with expected costs in the range of $150,000 to $700,000 per location this is a necessity. MCD has also continued its expansion overseas placing a special emphasis in emerging, high growth markets across Asia. Kevin M Ozan, CFO of McDonald's touched on this in the Q1 2017 conference call

In the High Growth segment, comparable sales grew 3.8%, with positive results across all markets for the second consecutive quarter. China's continued momentum was the strongest driver of segment performance.

In the long term these overseas sales will help overcome any issues the company may face in North America. Lowered capital and G&A expenses also help set up McDonald's for a bright future.

...we've enhanced the strength and stability of our business as we've evolved to a more heavily-franchised organization, with more restaurants now in the hands of our outstanding local Owner/Operators. This shift in our ownership structure also has reduced our capital and G&A needs going forward.

After my article Coca Cola: The War on Sugar Has Just Begun in which I discussed the falling revenue, poorly covered dividends, and market pressures faced by Coke, I was asked by a couple of readers about my thoughts on McDonald's. Although, I believe both face sharp headwinds from an increasingly health conscious society, slowing US sales, possible weakness in the Euro, and a dying bull-market, I see McDonald's as having some distinct advantages over Coke.

The three pronged approach "to regain customers by focusing on food quality, convenience and value" that was outlined by Kevin M Ozan, for example, is exactly what I want to see from management. McDonald's customers aren't health nuts they want cheap, fast, and edible food and the company gets that. Unlike Coke, McDonald's sells a cheap convenience product that is the economically sound choice, making it less susceptible to the health conscious movement. This may sound off, but let me explain. The price of a coke and the price of a water are about equal and it will take you the same amount of time to get either product. However, McDonald's is different. Their product is either far quicker or far cheaper than any of its healthy competitors, I believe this convenience and value model will allow them to maintain a much larger portion of their current customer base. On top of this, unlike soda sales, fast food sales are still growing, even if only at the anemic .05%.

New changes like the addition of all-day breakfast (which has shown great results), delivery services and the development of a new McDonald's mobile ordering app are perfect examples of an organization that listens to its customers and is focused on delivering a quality product, quickly, and at a low price. McDonald's management clearly understands the need to adapt for, and engage with their customers in a time where diets and routines are changing rapidly. This sense of urgency in its reactions is something that Coke management doesn't seem to show.

Conclusion

Although I'm not a buyer of the quasi REIT McDonald's I also don't buy the bearish sentiment surrounding them and give the company a Hold rating. Buy backs and the promise of tax reform have pushed McDonald's to a high earnings multiple, but at this point what isn't trading at a high multiple? All evaluations are high and this makes many great companies the targets of negative press, some of this is warranted and some not. Even without tax reform(which would greatly benefit MCD as they pay a high effective tax rate) I see McDonald's as a company that can survive any upcoming tremors in the markets and continue to pay their dividend. Their management are first class and I love the move to a heavily franchised model for the long term health of the company. Improving sales numbers in high growth markets like China have helped to reduce my concerns about falling revenue in North America as well. Unlike many large companies McDonald's seems to be able to change rapidly, adding new technology, services and products to stay relevant. I wish I had bought the company two years ago because I'm betting 20 years from now I will still be able to get a Big Mac.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.