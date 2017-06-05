Costco: Why Shares Will Disappoint

However, based on the current share price, it does not seem likely that Costco shareholders will enjoy significant gains over the next two years.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is a difficult company to dislike. I shop there fairly frequently and always find the products it carries to be of high quality. Costco's return policy is outstanding and the location nearest where I live is always packed. In a time where most retailers are struggling, Costco shares have gained nearly 20% over the last year and have more than doubled over the last five years.

It is challenging to argue that Costco is not a high quality company. However, trading at more than 30 times its trailing earnings (more than 10% above its long-term average multiple), it is also challenging to argue that Costco is an inexpensive company. This article looks ahead two years and focuses on Costco's future projected earnings to determine whether shareholders can expect further double digit returns over the coming 24 months. While the results of my analysis might disappoint current Costco investors, it is important to keep in mind that I have no issue with the company's operating performance, rather it is the valuation that makes me cautious at this time.

As mentioned, at its current share price of over $180, Costco is trading meaningfully above its five year average trailing earnings multiple:

In addition, it also trades well above its five year forward earnings multiple:

Source: Thomson Reuters

Costco's fiscal year end runs through August. Below, we can see that analysts expect that Costco's earnings per share will grow between 11% and 13% per year through fiscal 2020:

Source: Nasdaq.com

Interestingly, this would represent a slight acceleration in earnings for the firm compared to recent history. According to Morningstar.com, Costco has averaged 10% annual EPS growth over the last five years and 8.8% annual growth over the last decade.

Let's fast forward to August 2019 (just over two years from now). If analyst estimates turned out to be accurate, Costco would have earned $7.12 per share in the previous fiscal year and be looking at earning $7.95 in the upcoming fiscal year.

Based on the five year average trailing (27.5) and forward (25.2) multiples shown above, that suggests that Costco shares would be trading for between $195.80 (27.5 x $7.12) and $200.59 (25.2 x $7.96) approximately 26 months from now.

That translates into price appreciation of between 8% and 11% in a little over two years. Since Costco's dividend yield is only a hair over 1%, the total projected return over a holding period of a little over two years is a meager 10-13% - not exactly a disaster for shareholders, but not much to get excited about either.

This analysis is not meant to suggest that existing Costco shareholders sitting on a significant unrealized gain should run out and sell their shares. As mentioned in the introduction, I believe Costco to be a high quality company, one which has rewarded patient investors in the past and will likely do so again in the future.

However, a company trading at nearly 30 times forward earnings with low double digit projected earnings growth represents a challenge for new investors. It is certainly possible that Costco surprises analysts with its earnings growth potential over the next two years - the $7.95 EPS estimate for 2020 is based on only two projections, so this number could end up being very conservative. In theory, the company's price to earnings multiple could continue to move higher (or at least remain at its current lofty level) as it is one of the few large brick and mortar retailers in the world achieving meaningful same store sales growth.

Unless one of these two scenarios occurs (an increase in earnings estimates or an expanding multiple), Costco shareholders will likely be frustrated with its performance over the next two years. The company's current valuation, relative to future expected earnings, suggest that investors who expect the trend of double digit annual returns to continue will end up disappointed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.