Relax On The Trex Deck This Summer (And The Next 2-3)

Introduction

For those reading who are unaware, Trex (NYSE:TREX), is a manufacturer of railing and fencing products as well as wood-alternative decking. The latter perhaps being what it is best known for. Trex has over 40% of the market and has been seeing its market share grow each year thanks to a strong name brand as well as focusing on growing its base of distributors and strengthening its relationship with builders and contractors. Some of you may have Trex products or probably know someone who does. I know that when my wooden deck reaches the end of its useful life, a Trex deck is going in its place.

Of course, there are bears out there as with any stock claiming that it's "just a commodity" and that there is no "real moat." I would beg to differ as there certainly is some type of moat offered with Trex being recognized as the leading brand when it comes to wood-alternative decking and superior operational performance and I will be expanding on those topics in this article. Additionally, the market opportunity for Trex has barely been tapped and with market trends that favor the company's products, Trex deserves more careful consideration from investors.

Strength in Brand Recognition

The Trex brand is undoubtedly the most recognizable brand when it comes to wood-alternative decking material and with their most recent market studies from 2013 and 2015 showing that the company commands most of the majority of its market space with nearly 50% of consumers reporting that they have used or will use Trex, while the remaining is spread across 3 other competitors.

Additionally, visits to the company webpage have grown YoY consistently, demonstrating the interest in the company's offerings. The next market study is set to be completed this summer, which will be a helpful insight to see if this trend continues growing at the same pace.

Source

Growth Opportunity

Another exciting metric is the amount of decking in North America that is still wood is at 84%. With 2.4 billion linear feet potentially up for grabs yet, there is an undeniable opportunity for a large amount of growth in the market.

Source

Adding to the size of the opportunity, in 2016, millennials (such as myself) became the largest population segment in America. This is important because according to a survey conducted by Nielsen in 2015, we put more importance on environmental stewardship than prior generations. 75% of millennials are willing to pay more for products that are more sustainable and Trex is made from recycled wood and polyethylene plastic.

Trex's image of being a green product is well-known having received an award from Home Depot (NYSE:HD) as "Environmental Vendor of the Year" for 2016 and has been rated as the " Greenest" decking product by Green Building Magazine. Cap this off with a housing market that is trending in the right direction and which has millennials as the largest segment of the group at 45% according to Ellie Mae (NYSEMKT:ELLI), Trex is poised to further its market share.

The Moat

I for one think that Trex does have a moat, and while it may not be as well-defined as Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) switching costs or Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) stickiness - one still exists. The first component of the moat is brand recognition. Trex has the advantage of a brand that is easily recognizable and this is an intangible asset. Much like people will pay more for a Tiffany's (NYSE:TIF) diamond than one from another jeweler, even though the diamonds may be same.

The second component of Trex's moat is their cost advantages. It was noted in the Q1 conference call that earnings grew much more rapidly than sales and was due largely to lower raw material costs and other cost-saving initiatives coupled with a higher utilization and other operational efficiencies. This is reflected in the fact that while in FY 2016 sales increased from $120,800,000 to $131,676,000, EPS increased from $0.55 to $0.79.

That's a 43.6% increase in EPS with only a 9.0% increase in sales. Going forward the changes in EPS could be much greater with the significant potential for growing sales as demonstrated earlier. I am sure someone will be quick to point out EPS being influenced by share buybacks. Sure, there were some share buybacks - while the 6.99% repurchased in 2016 is almost double that of 3.37%, it's only an increase of 3.62% and does not account for the large growth in EPS. The main driver was reducing the bottom line.

Looking at a snapshot from the company's most recent investor presentation, we see that key metrics are moving in the right direction with net sales, adjusted gross margins, EBITDA and diluted EPS all trending up in Q1 and on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Source

Q1 Selloff - An Opportunity to Enter at a Discount

After reporting Q1 results in which revenue increased 10% and EPS was up 20%, the market decided the valuation was too steep (or something else as I have not entirely figured out why) and sold off with share prices dropping about 13% over the days after the May 4th report. This is an example of the market being irrational at times, leaving some investors scratching their heads.

While gross margin was up 120 basis points to 45%, SG&A expenses were up $2.7 million in relation to the company's strategy to continue growing the brand strength via marketing and development initiatives. Forward guidance provided indicated that Trex looks to grow sales approximately 10% in the second quarter with SG&A remaining flat compared to the Q2 of last year. If the guidance sticks another solid quarter is in store for Trex.

Conclusion

Given the current market's characteristics and the positioning of Trex, this is a company that can be held for the next 2-3 years while listening in on the quarterly calls to ensure the thesis remains intact. Should Trex's brand strength falter or its operational efficiencies erode, then my thesis will need to be re-examined. With a P/E roughly 27x, Trex is not terribly overvalued given its growth potential has a forward P/E of 21.29.

While that may not be a bargain I think again, given the growth potential this company possesses it's not too lofty. If you're still on the fence, wait for another quarter and see what happens, and you could even wait for this year's survey results to see if they confirm my thesis. But, whether you buy or not, I would keep an eye on this stock's quarterly results to see how things pan out.