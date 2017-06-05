Is Kellogg Worth The Risk?

Winning in packaged food industry is getting harder than ever before. In fact, six out of seven leading packaged food companies in the U.S. lost market share to smaller rivals last year. The past few years have proved challenging for Kellogg (NYSE:K) due to a remarkable change in breakfast and snacking habits of a broader audience. Kellogg saw its top-line shrink by 2.2% annually over the past five years as consumers replaced breakfast cereals with yogurt and snack bars.

After years of decline, Kellogg is still struggling to stabilize its sales, but it seems the downfall will continue for now as growth in the U.S. packaged food industry will remain stagnant in the coming years due to continued price sensitivity, a prevalence of wellness trend, and competition from foodservice outlets.

Is Kellogg worth buying considering a significant sales risk? Kellogg is positioning its product portfolio to capture new trends while optimizing its cost structure to boost profit margins. Furthermore, Kellogg could engage in an M&A activity in the midst of a consolidation of packaged food industry. In both cases, Kellogg has the potential to generate value for the long-term shareholders.

No Sign of Recovery?

Kellogg is the second largest cereal company in the U.S. with a retail market share of 25%, slightly behind the market leader, General Mills (NYSE:GIS). Kellogg is steadily losing its cereal market to rivals due to slower adoption of consumer preferences and stiff competition from seemingly nutritious brands. As a result, Kellogg's U.S. Morning Food segment witnessed another 6% drop in sales during the first quarter of 2017 on top of last year's 2% decline.

According to Euromonitor, breakfast cereal volume sales will decline by 2% between 2016 and 2021, while the proliferation of discounters will make things worse, triggering 5% drop in retail value sales over the same period. The continuously growing demand for healthy options, such as yogurt, eggs, and snack bars, will put more pressure on Kellogg's breakfast cereal business in the coming years.

Kellogg needs radical innovation to stabilize its cereal business, but a steady market share gain by six core cereal brands in the recent quarters is a sign of breath for the company. Kellogg is aggressively cutting sugar across the product portfolio. The removal of 19% - 24% sugar content from Coco Pops bars, Frosties, and Rice Krispies, as well as the addition of extra fibers and vitamin D, will help revive demand growth. Furthermore, the discontinuation of non-core brands, which have negatively impacted the overall performance U.S. Morning Foods segment, will reduce the sales risk.

The shift from cereals towards nutritious and convenient food is fueling the demand for snack bars, fruit snacks, and sweet biscuits. However, Kellogg is underperforming the industry due to intense competition from niche brands. For instance, Kellogg has lost considerable market share to Kind Snack Bars, which is getting a lot of consumer attention due to its innovative brands like Sangria, Spice Fig bar, and Sweet Pretzel Crunch.

According to Euromonitor, the retail volumes of sweet biscuits, fruit snacks, and snacks bars will increase by 4% between 2016 and 2021. Another market research report shows that the U.S. snack bars market will grow at a CAGR of 11% to reach $6.3 billion on 2.1% increase in volumes by 2022. Unlike cereals, the flexibility to steadily increase prices and innovation initiatives to cater the demand for nutritious on-the-go snack bars will drives growth in snacks and crackers sales. Kellogg is witnessing healthy growth with the expansion of protein and fiber-rich snack bars, including Protein Trail Mix bars and Fruit & Nut bars. Furthermore, Kellogg's three main cracker brands, Cheez-It, Town House, and Club, are generating meaningful sales growth due to innovation and marketing efforts.

Kellogg has a small presence in the overseas as it drives approximately 70% of total revenue from North America. Kellogg has apparently missed valuable growth opportunities in the past, but its expansion in Egypt, Nigeria, and Brazil is a step forward as the acquisitions of regional brands will allow the company leverage their established distribution network to expand its portfolio of brands with the international appeal.

The continued expansion of Pringles across Asia-Pacific will help capture market share, but Kellogg should increase its offerings to fully benefit from long-term growth potential as Asia-Pacific is expected to account for 52% of global snacks sales growth over the next five years. The product and marketing efforts to accelerate long-term growth in Asia, Middle East, and Africa will help subside sales risk in the coming years.

Margins, Cash Flows, And M&A

Despite having very competitive gross margin, Kellogg's operating margin is considerably lower than the other major packaged food companies due to its significantly high SG&A and marketing costs, as shown in the following graph. However, the company is taking drastic measures to optimize its cost structure and boost operating margin. The bright spot is that Kellogg expects its operating profit to increase by 7% to 9% this year despite an expected 3% decline in revenue.

Source: SEC Filings

One of the most prominent changes in the organizational structure under Project K is a shift from DSD system to free up and reinvest resources in brand development and channel diversification to improve organic sales growth prospects. Kellogg is accelerating the closure of distribution centers across the U.S. to optimize distribution network and scale up cost cuttings as much as possible.

Kellogg's operating cash flow stream has remained steady despite continued decline in sales and gross margin, which is evident from that Kellogg generated $1.91 billion operating cash in 2016 compared to $2.0 billion in 2012. The stability in cash flow generation is attributable to implementation of zero-based budgeting under which Kellogg has slashed its advertising spending by 10% annually over the past five years.

The continuation of zero-based budgeting could help identify additional savings in the coming quarters as Kellogg shifts its focus to digital and social media marketing. However, Kellogg is trying to hit the right notes with its reduced advertising budget. The extension of multimedia rights with IMG for three more years and expansion of marketing platform to another ten schools will help Kellogg build brand loyalty for its core brands, such as Cheez-It and Pringles, among younger consumers.

The consolidation of packaged food industry is expected to continue in the coming years as big players acquire smaller rivals and newly emerging brands to protect their market share. According to Reuters, nine of the world's largest food companies have formed venture capital units over the past eighteen months in a bid to benefit from startup innovation. Kellogg is following the trend with its venture capital arm, Eighteen94 Capital. Kellogg is viewing venture capital a complement to its R&D efforts, which is a smart approach. According to Simon Burton, head of Eighteen94 Capital;

"This is a form of R&D for us or access to places where the company isn't currently participating."

The inorganic growth alone cannot move the needle, but a combination of less risky small-scale acquisitions, geographic expansion with emerging markets, renovation and innovation efforts will push Kellogg towards its long-term organic sales growth target of a low-single digit.

Concluding Remarks

Kellogg started the fiscal year 2017 on a challenging note due to a sudden decline consumption across all the product categories during the first two months, though sales showed a steady recovery during March and April. Nevertheless, Kellogg's top-line will experience further weakness over the next few years before stabilizing. The execution of multi-channel strategy, including a strengthening of e-commerce channels in the domestic and international markets, in the midst of rapidly growing internet retailing, will enable Kellogg to capture more dollar sales in the long run.

Source: Yardeni

The packaged food stocks are trading at a forward PE multiple of 20x. In comparison, Kellogg is trading at a forward PE multiple of 18.6x and 17.3x based on consensus EPS estimates for the fiscal year 2017 and 2018, respectively. Kellogg is risky as its revenue stream is expected to shrink further over the next few years, but stable cash flows and expansion of profit margins under Project K and zero-based budgeting will generate value for the shareholders. Thus, in my opinion, Kellogg is worth the risk for the long-term. The stock could provide an upside of just over 10% by the end of 2017, including an annualized yield of 2.85%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.