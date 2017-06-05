Intel: Its Venture Into The Cloud Business May Not Pay Off

Investment Thesis

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was once a PC-focused business but has now refocused on the cloud business. As the PC industry is starting to slow down Intel has had little choice but to adapt and attempt to service a different market. A market around connected devices and data transfers. Intel now designs and manufactures products that seek serve this emerging market.

Business Overview

The company designs and manufactures products that power the cloud. Intel sells networking and communications platforms to original equipment manufactures (OEMs), original design manufacturers, cloud and communications service providers.

Intel has six operating segments, however for the purposes of this article I have opted to focus on its two main segments, since the other smaller segments are not likely to be key drivers of Intel's profitability of the next 3-5 years. The two main segments which I discuss in the article amount to just over 80% of Intel's revenue as of 2017 Q1.

Client Computing Group, CCG

This segment accounted for approximately 53% of Intel's consolidated revenue as of 2017 Q1. CCG had a good quarter and delivery growth of 6% driven by an increase in Average Selling Prices, ASP, of 7%.

Intel has made it clear that one of its top priorities include the profitability of its PC business. I suspect that in the near future, this leading reportable segment will take second place to its Data Center Group segment.

Data Center Group, DCG

This segment accounted for approximately 28% of Intel's consolidated revenue.

DCG was up 6% YoY. Demand for cloud services drove growth in this segment (cloud services were up 18%). Its enterprise business was down 3%, nevertheless, DCG performed well.

Demand for performance in the cloud sector allowed Intel to increase its ASP in all product lines. Noteworthy mentions included the next-generation Skylake microprocessor. This microprocessor can deliver twice the improvement in floating-point operations over the standard current generation microprocessor. As its clients have ever increasing needs to aggregate and analyze data this microprocessor appears likely to satisfy this demand.

Financials

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

The table above shows how Intel has fantastic returns on invested capital. Its FCF margin hits 20%, which few companies consistently achieve. However, in spite of having had great returns on invested capital and used its excess FCF to repurchase shares (data not shown) its bottom line is practically unchanged since 2012 FY.

Intel has $14.2B of cash and cash equivalents held overseas, which would be subjected to significant taxes on repatriation. Adjusting for debt, Intel has a net debt position of $8B.

Relative Valuation

Source: morningstar.com

On a relative basis Intel's valuation appears to be fairly valued. But this type of analysis, while being an important starting point, does not consider the full picture. If Intel's cloud business within its DCG segment was able to gain market share, in time, Intel's current share price could appear to have actually have been a bargain. If Intel's Data Center segment continues to grow as expected a DCF valuation will actually provide a more accurate valuation.

Valuation Relative to Peers

Intel has quite a few competitors in each segment, but I have picked three which I found relevant to its most pertinent future businesses.

Source: author's calculations; (NASDAQ:AMD),(NASDAQ:NVDA), (NYSE:IBM)

The P/cash flow metric indicates the market's current uncertainty over Intel's future revenue stream. The market is not sure whether Intel's attempt to grow its cloud business will in fact reward investors. This is reflected by the fact that Intel currently trades very near its trailing five-year average P/cash flow.

DCF Valuation

As a sanity check that I'm not leaving significant returns on the table I performed a quick DCF analysis which assumes that Intel's revenue might grow at 5% over the next five years. 5% growth is near enough consistent with 10-year CAGR. Before leveling off at 4% (which is just above inflation). I then discounted this cash flow at 10% which brings Intel's overall valuation to approximately $200B or a small upside of 10%, which is hardly worth the risk of invested in.

Investment Risks

The cloud business services a nascent industry. It is highly fragmented with no company having carved out a strong niche as of yet. Intel's move into this business will be demanding of its management. Also, it will be capital intensive as it competes against other companies which are also migrating toward it.

No matter how management tells the story of how this is a tremendous business opportunity that this transformation is an investment in its future, the fact remains there is no guarantee it will succeed. This author remains skeptical that Intel's historical returns on invested capital will persist going forward. Its efforts to offer enterprises a tailored cloud service with high security data transfer capabilities are mimicked by its competitors. For instance, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure is a very similar service offering (in a previous article I commented on how I felt that an investment in Microsoft currently carries a margin of safety). Furthermore, with no first mover advantage and hardly a unique offering, Intel will have little to no pricing power on this offering.

Conclusion

Intel, the once leading technological behemoth, finds itself in a crossroads. Does it attempt to reach for a new market where it has no leadership and will have to invest heavily? Or does it stay in its key markets with strong returns on capital but facing secular decline? Its answer: do a little of both. I have argued in the article that I do not believe this is a wise investment for investors as Intel is priced very close to fair value already.

