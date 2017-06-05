Frontier Communications And Its Efforts To Strengthen The Balance Sheet

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about Frontier Communications.

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) continues to face negative pressure as the company tries to improve its balance sheet. Since I last penned an article about the company, it has faced downgrades from Moody's and Fitch Ratings. Both these agencies have downgraded Frontier's debt to B2 levels. Moody's has maintained the negative outlook for the company. This was expected as I explained in the article linked above that Moody's was not impressed with the dividend cut. They highlighted that only $300 million worth of savings will not be enough to reduce debt. As this news was expected, it did not affect the stock price. Most of the negatives have been priced in and Frontier Communications is worth the risk for investors with high-risk tolerance at current price levels.

My concerns about the company's subscriber base and weakness in EBITDA has also been highlighted by Moody's in their note regarding the ratings downgrade. Falling EBITDA will take the leverage ratio over 5x, which is not in line with the B1 rating Frontier's debt previously carried. Cash savings of $300 million will help to enhance the liquidity but it will not help the company in reducing its debt. Frontier had further room to borrow $3 billion, according to its debt covenants. The company has issued$1.5 billion in new term loan. Proceeds from this loan will be used to pay some of the debt maturing by 2020. This will also improve the liquidity position of the company as it will push debt maturities back and will offer some breathing space to the company. New debt will not have an impact on leverage as the proceeds will be used to replace the existing debt.

Issuance of debt was also part of the plan. Frontier's management hinted at this type of move when they announced the dividend cut. The management's focus is on pushing back the debt maturities and also reducing the debt over the next 3-4 years. Newly issued debt is showing a worrying sign in the secondary market. Usually, newly issued debt is priced in such a way that it starts to trade higher in the first few trading sessions. However, Frontier's debt is trading lower in the secondary market and Bloomberg are reporting that JP Morgan might have made an error in estimating the demand for the issue. This also raises a question about the attractiveness of Frontier's debt. Before this, we were only worried about the stock price and its attractiveness. However, it looks like the debt is also becoming less attractive to investors and they are reluctant to put their money in it.

The new issue carries an interest rate of LIBOR plus 3.75%. Most of Frontier's debt is unsecured and carried interest rate of 9.1% at the end of 2016. As the new term loan is being issued at a relatively lower rate, there will be a decrease in annual interest expense. It is still unclear which debt issues will be replaced with this new issue. I will be able to assess the impact and change in the composition of the debt as the management announces where they specifically want to use these proceeds. One month to 1 year LIBOR rates are between 1.05-1.72%. Based on these rates, Frontier will be able to save substantially if the management decides to pay its long-term unsecured debt carrying an interest rate of 9.1%.

These are the necessary steps that Frontier's management needs to take. Immediate effect of these steps might be negative. However, in the long-term, these moves will help the company maintain a better liquidity and debt profile. As the company reduces its interest expense, there will be an increase in EBITDA. It is important that the management halts the fall in subscriber base. If the fall in subscriber base continues, then this cost saving will not amount to anything. While these efforts to strengthen the balance sheet are important, stability/growth in subscriber base is essential for the company to have a future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.