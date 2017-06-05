Fabrinet: Optical Stocks Get A Boost

In its first quarter report, Ciena posted a big profit beat, a solid revenue beat, and strong guidance, which was a relief for investors, considering some of the malaise that has been plaguing the optical communication sector of late. While Ciena stock jumped more than 15% on the day, the ripple effect of the affirmation of positive prospects for the industry moving forward was felt among related stocks such as Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR), Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE), Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN), Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR), and others.

While all of these stocks saw gains, I want to highlight my top optical play Fabrinet, which received a well-earned boost in Thursday trading as shares rose 7% in response to Ciena's (NASDAQ:CIEN) report.

CIEN data by YCharts

I say the boost to Fabrinet was well-earned because, as I've harped on for months now, the company's operating results have been consistently good enough to justify a higher valuation, and yet shares continue to stay in the same place. Fabrinet derives just 10% of its revenues from China, the market of most concern recently, and has continued to post robust year-over-year growth of both revenues, profits, and margins.

Analysts and investors have been concerned over the past few months as reports have surfaced of a slowdown in Chinese telecommunications infrastructure spending from main players ZTE and Huawei. While this turned out to be true to an extent the damage appears to have been limited, and the recent guidance from most optical communications companies have affirmed that this softness in demand out of China is likely to be temporary and not too detrimental. Because of Fabrinet's minimal exposure to China relative to other industry players, the company is even less vulnerable to a demand slowdown in China, whether it's short in duration or not.

Fabrinet reported third quarter earnings at the beginning of May and investors responded with a 10% boost in share price. However, shares gave back these gains almost immediately for seemingly no significant reason, and has taken until this week to recover to those levels. In general, this trend of stagnation and uncertainty appears to stem from investor fears that the growth of optical communications companies in 2017 and beyond will pale in comparison with 2016 growth numbers. The 100G adoption rate and the massive amount of unfilled capacity would seem to indicate that these companies have more room to run, but yet the market fears persist.

Ciena's report is yet another affirmation that growth is still strong and that, while the China market may be facing some temporary headwinds at the moment, the industry as a whole is performing well. I think most of the companies in the optical sector are poised for gains, but I like Fabrinet specifically because of the consistency it has shown in growing profits and maintaining stable profit margins. I think the valuation is yet to completely reflect the operating results of the company, as fiscal year 2017 EPS is expected to be $3.34 and FY2018 EPS could reach $4 on the back of continued growth in 100G buildouts.

To get to $4 in earnings per share by FY2018, Fabrinet would have to manufacture 20% annual earnings growth YoY. If doable, FN would be trading at below 10 times earnings for the upcoming fiscal year, which is well below its peers and the stock's historical average. While that historical average P/E was accompanied by higher sales growth than Fabrinet is currently producing, the current growth rate is still robust enough that, in my opinion, the current forward P/E indicates undervaluation.

So is it doable? If we assume the company achieves the FY2017 EPS of $3.34 for which management has guided, this would be YoY EPS growth of 58%, which compares favorably to the YoY growth from FY2015 to FY2016 of 34%. Additionally, while I am aiming to justify EPS of $4, this is likely a conservative estimate at which FN would still be undervalued.

Guidance in Q4 2017 in 2 months will be essential for investors to get a read on FY2018 and how Fabrinet will perform during the year. It's difficult to project quantitatively how the business will do, but by using conservative benchmarks, we can get an idea of whether shares are undervalued or not.

Let's make some conservative estimates about FY2018 to get an idea of where FN's valuation might be. If we assume revenue grows by 20% YoY in the next fiscal year, Fabrinet's non-GAAP profit margin would need to be approximately 9% to yield $4 in EPS. 9% is a bit lofty considering Fabrinet's historical profit margin so let's set it at 8.5%, which is more in-line with current quarters. At this profit margin, Fabrinet would need about 27% YoY revenue growth to reach $4 in EPS. Profit margin will likely be similar from quarter to quarter and so the main question I'm focused on is whether the company can hit 27% revenue growth.

With current guidance for Q4, Fabrinet expects YoY revenue growth of 31.5%. At initial glance, this may seem that the company will not have an easy time getting to 27% for the year. However, this quarter includes the negative effects from the slowdown in optical demand in China, which is not expected to persist. Considering the likely temporary nature of this headwind and the company's minimal exposure to the country, I expect Fabrinet to record revenue growth in the mid 30% range YoY for FY2018 on the back of strong 100G demand globally. It is for this reason I view 27% growth as conservative. Additionally, Fabrinet's non-GAAP profit margin could end up being significantly higher than 8.5% depending on currency headwinds, how quickly China renews its growth, and the revenue mix.

The current trending of revenue growth seems to lend support to my growth assumptions:

FN Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

While the growth rate itself is slowing, the ongoing demand for 100G products for telecommunications and datacom applications will fuel further revenue growth and boost the bottom line. A look at valuation confirms that Fabrinet still has among the lowest valuations in the optical communications sector:

FN PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

While Oclaro is the most comparable in terms of undervaluation as the company has stronger revenue growth and a similar valuation, other names in the industry either have high revenue growth and a high P/E or a low P/E and low revenue growth. Fabrinet has both.

At $38 per share, I find it difficult to make the case that FN is overvalued or at risk of becoming overvalued. The forward P/E ratio of about 10 is hovering just above 52-week lows and is significantly below the historical average of the ratio throughout 2016 and early 2017. In my opinion, as long as no major obstacles arise over the next few quarters regarding 100G demand, I think FN has substantial upside potential. With 100G still in its early stages worldwide it is tough to believe that there will be a demand issue in the near future.

I continue to build my position in Fabrinet on the dips and drops, and it remains one of the largest positions in my portfolio. I have taken to buying call options with durations of a few months as well to play the volatility of the stock, which has been working out nicely to this point. Investors in FN, and in the other optical stocks I mentioned in this article, should continue to monitor the industry environment, especially in China, in order to inform investing decisions in the sector.

Best of luck!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FN, FN CALL OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.