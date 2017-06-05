This theory of mine was developed in a prior article but with more data out today, I wanted to see if I've been correct so far or wrong.

Some time ago, I published an article on the difference between monthly and weekly oil production estimates provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration). My general conclusion then was that the official monthly oil estimates had always been more bearish for oil bulls than the weekly numbers predicted due to their methodology but, as oil production begins to rise again, I predicted that the trend would reverse.

Seeing as how we now have two extra months of data, I wanted to go back and test my thesis, to see if what I expected is coming true or if I was off. In what follows, I will dig into the data provided and give my thoughts on what it means for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Oil's grinning at you

When I wrote my original article on this topic, the topic itself being the inspiration I received from some of my readers who posed the differences between weekly and monthly estimates in the comments section of some of my other articles, I had data through only January of this year. That's nice because it covers some of this year, a time when we should be seeing rig additions from last year really affecting oil output. However, one month of 2017 is not enough to see if my prediction is correct.

Now that fresh data is out, I went through and aggregated, culminating in the graph below. In the graph, you can see weekly oil production figures for each month (the green line) and monthly oil figures (the blue line). The first thing that I got from the graph is that it looks like a grin or smile, hence the name choice for this article, but does the data validate my thoughts or refute them?

*Created by Author

From what I can see, the data in question suggests, fairly strongly, that my production hypothesis is, for now, accurate. For three of the past four months, February being the exception, monthly oil production figures have come in lower than weekly ones. In December of last year, the difference of 5 thousand barrels per day wasn't much but it was the first switch between the two seen since January of 2016. In January, the division was an impressive 88 thousand barrels per day (2.73 million barrels over the course of the month) and March's spread was 42 thousand barrels per day (1.30 million barrels during the month). Only in February did the picture diverge from my hypothesis, with weekly data coming in 23 thousand barrels per day (or 0.64 million barrels for the month) lower than the official monthly calculations.

At first glance, this may not seem like all that much, but we need to put it all in perspective. Between January of 2016 and December of 2016, the aggregate spread between supply provided weekly and supply provided monthly came out to nearly 40.82 million barrels in favor of the monthly data. This means that had you used the weekly numbers without consideration for the monthly ones, the amount of oil shown would be that much smaller than it actually was, keeping all else the same. That's a huge disparity.

Now, however, this is changing. Using this year's data, the difference so far (through March) has been 3.39 million barrels. Although this is small compared to last year's figure, relying on the weekly estimates without looking at the monthly ones for context/follow-up should result, if the rest of this year is like the first quarter was, in 13.56 million barrels in extra oil being assumed for 2017 when, in fact, that extra oil might not materialize.

My thoughts on moving forward

So far, there's no doubt that a shift is occurring. This is driven, without question, by the methodology utilized by the EIA. While their weekly estimates are based on some real oil data, they also rely, quite heavily, on a mathematical model that makes various assumptions. In the past, the EIA has said that, in times of great changes, namely when production is falling a lot or increasing a lot, their model is more likely to overestimate or underestimate, respectively, the amount of production seen on a weekly basis compared to the actual monthly figures.

With the US oil rig count having risen by such a large amount over just the past year and with oil output growing as a result, I believe there's a high probability that the divergence wherein weekly production figures overestimate the actual monthly results will continue and may, very well, even grow. Because of this, investors need to keep the actual results in mind when looking at the weekly figures, especially if the rig count continues to grow.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it appears as though my hypothesis regarding the production figures of oil on a weekly and monthly basis seems to be correct so far. I predict it will continue to be correct as well in the months to come. This does not mean that weekly estimates are insignificant, by the way, since we can still use those as the first sign of something happening in the oil markets. However, when using that data, it's important to be aware of the fact that, while the trend may be correct, the actual reading is likely to be too aggressive (too bearish for the oil bulls) for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, WLL, AREX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY