Helmerich & Payne: An Excellent Prospect

Times have not been particularly well for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), nor has it been good for the firm's shareholders. After seeing shares spike through part of December of last year, the company's stock has since declined rather meaningfully. As of the time of this writing, it shares are trading just a hair above their 52-week low and are going for a discount of 37.4% compared to their 52-week high. While this may indicate some problems for the firm, I found some evidence that the company is gaining traction (though risks remain).

A high-quality company

What I like about HP, and what I imagine its shareholders like about it, is the fact that management had turned it into a sturdy business that can survive a downturn in the energy markets for quite some time. This can be seen by the fact that its debt/equity ratio is so low. At this moment, using second quarter 2017 data, the metric comes out to 0.11. This means that, for every $1 in equity it has, it has just $0.11 in debt. That alone, so long as nothing happens like a meaningful writedown, suggests that its solvency is impressive.

Beyond just solvency, though, HP has a significant amount of liquidity. Its current ratio stands at 4.52, which means that, if nothing changes, it can cover its current liabilities easily and still have a nice chunk of liquidity left on hand. Included in this all is cash and cash equivalents, plus short-term investments, that total $789.76 million. Including long-term investments, we arrive at a balance of $878.06 million. This is more than enough to cover the firm's debt of $492.37 million. We should also be aware of the fact that HP has $259.7 million in untapped borrowings under its credit facility.

Beyond just the financial metrics, we can also see that management has done well to position the business for the long haul. As you can see in the graph below, the business's US Land segment's rig count (this makes up the majority of its business) has grown from 282 rigs in 2012 to 348 rigs by the end of its 2016 fiscal year. Today, this number stands at 350 units. Growth during a downturn is always a positive that should, in theory, allow HP to capture more market share in the future.

What's more is that, even with financial results that are bad compared to last year (revenue is down year-over-year despite a resurgence in US drilling), the company has remained cash flow positive. During the first two quarters of 2017, operating cash flow came out to $146.36 million. This is materially worse than the $492.52 million seen last year and places, if we assume the rest of this year will look like the first half, its price/operating cash flow ratio at 19.9 (which is quite high). With planned capital expenditures of $350 million in 2017, the company could be required to draw down on their credit facility.

Improvements are encouraging, but some risks remain

There is no doubt in my mind that HP is a fine business right now. What's more, beyond the strong financial position it has, is the fact that we seem to be showing signs of a recovery. Take, for instance, its backlog data. At the end of its 2016 fiscal year, the company reported backlog of $1.8 billion. This number has since dropped to $1.5 billion ($1 billion of which is allocated to its US Land operations and with 70.3% of total backlog dedicated to years after 2017), but it has stayed flat at that $1.5 billion level for two quarters now.

Beyond a stabilization in backlog, utilization data is coming in nicely. As you can see in the graph below, utilization rates for its US Land business came out to 39% during the first quarter of 2016. This fell to 31% in the second quarter and was at 31% in the first quarter of this fiscal year. However, as of the end of its second quarter this year, that number has increased to 42%. This makes sense when you consider the rise in the rig count across the country, but it's level is still remarkably lower than the 86% rate seen during the company's 2014 fiscal year.

These pieces of evidence point to a situation where the market has bottomed and seems to be recovering, but there are two drawbacks we need to consider when evaluating HP. First, its composition of rigs for US Land is not as nice as it could be. What I mean by this is that, while the number of rigs in the segment that are operating rose from 127 units in the first quarter of this year to 168 units today, the actual number of fixed contracts added, on a net basis, rose by just 4 units from 85 to 89. Fixed contracts help to lock in future revenue and cash flow and they are a sign, since they are for a set period of time, of confidence among HP's customers. The fact that the huge uptick in the rig count, from 42 units to 79, came from spot market deals means that the tide could shift quite rapidly if energy prices tank. This also implies that the US oil market's drilling recovery may not be as stable as oil bears may think.

The second issue relates to revenue and cost data per rig. As you can see in the table below, revenue per rig fell from $31,317 each day in the first quarter to $22,654 per day in the second. Part of this could be that the fixed contracts added may have less attractive terms, but it's probably more driven by more spot market contracts, combined, perhaps, with seasonal fluctuations (we saw a drop in the second quarter of 2016 from the first quarter as well). Margins have also contracted quite a bit, at $7,042 per rig each day, down from $10,478 per rig a quarter earlier and down from $9,584 per rig the same time last year.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

For very long-term investors, HP looks like a very attractive prospect to consider. The company's financial position is phenomenal (despite cash flow problems this year), and we may be seeing some early signs of a recovery. That said, sentiment among its customers (and/or, perhaps, suboptimal pricing (but that's unlikely)) seems to be weighing down the company for the moment. If this recovery in drilling proves to be legitimate, as I believe it will be, we should soon see a resurgence not just in utilization rates and prices. But if it's not, then we could see the company linger around for a while until the market does recovery. Eventually, though, when it does, HP will be phenomenally positioned to benefit and I hope that I buy its stock before that time arises.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.