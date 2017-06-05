Enterprise Products' Future Looks Promising

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is a midstream energy MLP that engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. Just like other companies in this industry, Enterprise Products has had a difficult time during the decline of energy prices. Industry conditions are improving and Enterprise Products' future seems promising, although an investment in this stock does not come without risk.

Times are changing for the better

Let's begin with the top and bottom line growth that the company has seen during the bearish period for energy prices. Because of lower energy prices, with crude oil prices even reaching well below $30 at the start of last year, producers naturally started producing less. This resulted in less business for Enterprise Products, which can be clearly seen in the graph:

Its top-line has decreased significantly. Between 2014 and 2016 it was cut in half. At this same time, net income remained relatively stable. Now, with an improving operating environment, the company is already seeing great progress with plenty more expected. Thanks to higher prices in the energy market, production has been increasing as well with no real signs of it slowing down. The number of active oil rigs for example, has been increasing heavily in the US.

This change of circumstances has already resulted in the company breaking records last quarter such as total gross operating margin and distributable cash flow (excluding proceeds from sale of assets). It saw NGL pipeline transportation volumes rise to a record 3.2 mln BPD for the first quarter 2017, whereas this number came in at 3.0 mln BPD a year earlier. The total NGL marine terminal volumes grew to a new record of 569 MBPD last quarter vs 456 MBPD a year earlier.

Growth through new projects

But this is just the beginning as a lot of investments have been made in order to generate future growth for the company. Management itself has also been very positive and vocal about what it expects from the future during their last earnings call:

While many companies have been busy trying to weather the storm of the last two years, we've positioned ourselves for the demand phase of the cycle and are set to benefit from the demand increases that are coming.

As management indicates, there are multiple projects where the company has put a lot of money in that are expected to significantly improve its results over the next couple of years. Management has been so kind as to outline these projects in their presentation:

You can see that there are plenty of projects that are able to drive future growth. One of these is the PDH facility, which is which is expected to be in-service in the second quarter. This facility will be able to produce up to 1.65 bln lbs/year (25 MBPD) of PGP. These projects are well-timed as expectations are that the oil, natural gas, and NGL productions will continue to grow going forward.

High dividend yield both a positive and a risk factor distributable cash flows and units

One thing that attracts a lot of long term investors to Enterprise Products is the high yield that its units present. At the moment this yield stands above 6% as the company has been growing its distribution per share annually for quite some time now. As can be seen in the picture above, this has been done in a quite a sustainable way. But the company must see improvements in its financial results if it wishes to continue on the same path in terms of distribution per share growth.

Debt

While Enterprise Products' debt has been in an overall uptrend these past few years, I would not worry too much about this. As can be seen above, the company has managed to lower its cost of debt quite significantly and is even taking the right steps to start lowering its debt. The average life of the debt portfolio is 16 years. This means that the company will have some time before it could get in trouble because of its debt.

Conclusion

Nonetheless, its high debt could still be a risk factor for the company since its overall valuation is considerably high as well and does not offer a lot of downside protection. Although its P/E of 21.7 is quite low compared to the industry average of 47.8, the Debt/Equity of 1.04 could put pressure on the stock in case it takes longer than expected to show significant growth numbers.

That said, although this might not be your best pick when looking at oil and gas, I do believe that this stock has a lot of value to offer its shareholders. Looking at its growth projects we can see that there are plenty of catalysts between now and 2019, with the overall industry conditions improving as well. Because of this, I believe that it is more than likely that its distribution yield of over 6% is sustainable and the stock itself has upside potential from these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.