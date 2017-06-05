Creating Alpha With Smart Beta In The U.S.: Focus On Quality

We propose a smart beta portfolio that favors those factors that are cheap versus their own history.

The low correlation between these factors suggests that combining them can offer substantial diversification benefits.

But all those strategies or factors have experienced significant drawdowns and often long periods of underperformance.

The merits of multi-factor investing

Andrew Innes, Senior Analyst at S&P Global, recently published a very interesting paper about the merits of multi-factor investing. Exhibit 1 clearly shows that the different smart beta factors:

In the long run all outperform the market cap weighted S&P 500, but Experience ( often long) periods of underperformance.

Those periods of underperformance don't coincide, but are rather unique to the different factors. The correlation between the different factors is effectively low, as we can see in the below exhibit from another S&P Global paper:

This low pairwise correlation suggests that combining them can offer substantial diversification benefits. We can clearly see this in exhibit 2 of the S&P Global paper:

The (equal-weight) index of smart beta factor indices has a much higher frequency of outperformance over all time horizons compared to the separate factors themselves!

Valuation

While S&P Global proposes to equal weight the different smart beta factors in one portfolio, we want to take the valuation of the different factors into account for our portfolio construction. Just like stocks, bonds, sectors or countries, smart beta factors can become cheap or expensive. We expect that when the valuation of a factor is low compared to its own history, that factor is poised to outperform. And vice versa, when the valuation is high it is likely to disappoint.

So we agree with Larry Swedroe, director of research for The BAM Alliance, when he recently said the following about low-volatility stocks:

It's clear that cash inflows have raised the valuations of low-volatility stocks, dramatically reducing their once-significant exposure to the value premium to zero or negative, lowering expected returns. Specifically, as low-volatility stocks have been bid up in price, low-volatility portfolios have lost their value characteristics, in turn reducing the forward-looking returns. In other words, while low volatility still may predict low volatility, it may no longer result in higher returns than high-volatility stocks.

When we look at the GMO 7-year asset class real return forecast, who have proved to be very accurate over longer term horizons, we have to conclude that quality stocks have relatively a much more compelling valuation compared to small caps (and the stock market in general).

A recent article by Research Affiliates was most positive on momentum (and to a much lesser extent on value) and confirmed the above negative stance on size and low volatility.

Smart Beta U.S. Portfolio composition

Based on the above valuation information we constructed the following Smart Beta U.S.-portfolio:

Compared to an equal-weight factor-portfolio we are:

Heavily overweight the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QUAL) and to a lesser extent the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor (NYSEARCA:MTUM) and Underweight the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:VLUE), iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) and iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USMV). The latter isn't even part of the portfolio!

When we look at the Smart Beta U.S. sector allocation, we can see:

An overweight position (compared to the S&P 500) in consumer discretionary, financials and technology and An underweight position in consumer staples, energy and utilities.

Conclusion

Smart beta strategies like quality, value, momentum, low volatility and size have historically outperformed market weighted indices. But all those strategies or factors have experienced significant drawdowns and often long periods of underperformance. The low correlation between these factors suggests that combining them can offer substantial diversification benefits. We propose a smart beta portfolio that favors those factors that are cheap versus their own history. This portfolio is heavily invested in the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. We intend to post a monthly update of this Smart Beta U.S.-portfolio.

