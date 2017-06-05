PayPal: Still Growing And Still Attractive To Some Investors

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) continues to expand its number of active users and the number of payments made via mobile devices. The company pursues a strategy of expansion through acquisition of innovative services, such as TIO Networks. We consider these developments as positive growth factors in the medium term. Our DCF analysis shows that the stock is slightly undervalued in the base scenario, which is built on quite an optimistic rate of revenue growth in the forecast period. The aggressive scenario sets an upside opportunity of up to 16% from the current market price of the stock.

Two months ago, we wrote an article on PayPal. Since then, the stock price has risen to $54 per share. Investors could get a 23% return on the stock which was above our expectations. You can read the previous article here.

(Source: NASDAQ.com)

The value of the shares has grown by 20% since the Q1 2017 results. Apparently, this is only the beginning. The most convincing evidence that the company continues to develop was the increase in the number of active users by 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. The quarterly growth of the company's active base has not fallen below the 10% mark for three years in a row. The total number of payment transactions has increased by 22.5%, achieving a level of 1.7B:

(Source: PayPal's Data)

Speaking about the prospects of further expansion of the company's customer base, we should notice that in the first quarter PayPal completed the acquisition of TIO Networks Corp. It is the largest South American player that specializes in services for billed and received client accounts. In a report, it stated:

"The company's digital platform and physical network of agent locations make paying bills simpler, faster, and more affordable. By integrating bill payment, PayPal will add another key service to its global payments platform and become a greater part of its consumers' everyday financial lives. On April 10, 2017, shareholders of TIO approved the acquisition, which is expected to close in the second half of 2017, subject to certain closing conditions" (Source: PayPal's press release).

According to data from 2016, the total amount TIO transactions amounted to $7 billion, and the number of active subscribers exceeded 14 million (source: PayPal's Q1 2017 report). On the background of PayPal, these figures do not seem large. However, buying TIO will increase the presence PayPal's brand in the South American market, where its positions are not in the top of the list.

(Source: PayPal' s Press Release)

The total volume of transactions handled by PayPal in Q1 2017 was $99.4 billion (+22.5%). The growth in TPV has exceeded the rate of increase in the number of customers, which means a continuing increase in the intensity of use of the company's services.

(Source: PayPal's Data)

The total turnover of mobile transactions has grown by 51.4% to $31.8 billion on a year-over-year basis. This has happened on the background of the increasing volume of transfers made through the mobile payments service Venmo. Through this service, the amount of carried out operations has increased by $6.8 billion (+113% yoy). The gradual transition toward mobile is a necessary condition for the company's long-term success in a world adopting the global mobile Internet.

(Source: PayPal's Data)

PayPal's quarterly revenues amounted to $2.98 billion, an increase of 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. This exceeded analysts' expectations by $40 million. In the second quarter of this year, the company expects revenue growth in the range of 15-17% yoy. PayPal's quarterly profit has risen by 5.2% year-over-year. In terms of EPS, the figure was $0.44, which exceeded analysts' expectations of $0.03. The company still has no debt and continues to implement a long-term buyback program:

"PayPal announced today that its board of directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program, under which the company may repurchase up to $5 billion in outstanding common stock. This program will become effective after completion of the company's January 2016 stock repurchase program. As of March 31, 2017, approximately $488 million remained available for stock repurchases under this prior authorization" (Source: PayPal's quarterly report).

DCF Model

Our DCF model is presented in the diagrams below. The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future:

- Revenue CAGR is set at 14% in the forecast period (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $13.3B in FY2017. We expect an 18% revenue growth rate in 2017, which should decline thereafter;

- The EBIT margin is set at 16% for the period of 2017-2021;

- The net income is expected to be around $1.7B in 2017, while the net margin is set at 13% of revenue;

- The effective tax rate is expected to be around 14% in the forecast period;

- The growth rate for capex for the forecast period is set at 6.2% in 2017;

- We use the EV/EBITDA multiple of 26.6X, which is based on the last-twelve-months' records

We admit that our projections are quite optimistic.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $65.7B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $55 per share, which is 2% higher than the current share price:

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a fair price range between $52 and $58 per share. This means that the upside potential is between -3% and +8%:

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

However, if investors estimate the value of the company by using the multiple of 28.6x, they will find a stronger upside opportunity in the stock. This aggressive scenario sees an upside opportunity of up to 15%, depending on what WACC is chosen. The model's WACC of 1.9% is calculated in-line with the current capital structure of company (100% of assets are financed by equity).

Conclusion

In the fundamental analysis of PayPal, we identified positive catalysts supporting a further appreciation in the stock's value in the medium term. We support the company's acquisition of high-technology payment services. The company continues to increase the portion of mobile revenues in its revenue structure. In light of the changing consumer preferences, we see this as a very positive development.

We issue a hold recommendation on the company's shares given the relatively insignificant upside potential. According to the comprehensive DCF model presented above, we set a target price range of $52 - $58 per share in the base scenario, while the aggressive scenario implies an upside opportunity of around 16%.

Investors looking for long exposure in PayPal's stock may consider using directional option strategies. We recommend analyzing implied volatility in the options before initiating positions.