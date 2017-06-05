Why 'Wonder Woman' Could Boost Time Warner

My fearless forecast is that Wonder Woman will beat Kong: Skull Island’s worldwide gross of $565.5 million before June ends.

Wonder Woman could gross $1 billion in ticket sales this year. Its first weekend gross is already at $223 million, $122.5 million of which came from 55 international markets.

TWX’s price might benefit from the wonderful box office performance of Warner Brothers’ Wonder Woman movie.

Warner Bros. was the largest contributor to Time Warner’s (TWX) global revenue in FY 2016. This was in spite of Warner Bros. not having a billion-dollar grossing movie last year. Well, Warner’s Wonder Woman movie just did a wonderful opening weekend worldwide gross of $223 million. Domestic gross was $100.5 million, and it took in $122.5 million from 55 other countries.

China contributed $38 million, $8.5 million from South Korea, $8.4 million from Mexico, $8.3 million from Brazil, and $7.3 million from the U.K.

After its first weekend run, Wonder Woman is already the no.18 top-grossing movie of 2017. After three more days, I expect this movie to be among the top-grossing films of 2017. Further, Wonder Woman is the first female hero movie to gain $100 million opening weekend gross. This uniqueness could help it become one of the fastest movies to hit $1 billion in worldwide sales.

Wonder Woman’s estimated production budget was $120 million, less than half the $250 million budget of Warner’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Wonder Woman’s success this year definitely helps Warner’s bottom line.

My fearless forecast is Wonder Woman will beat the $565.6 million worldwide gross of Warner’s Kong: Skull Island before this month ends. Wonder Woman could even hit the $500 million mark by June 17. The first two weeks’ ticket sales are very important for Time Warner. Movie producers usually take 75-80% of tickets sales during the first two weeks.

Going forward, Wonder Woman could be a billion-dollar grossing film just this year. If this projection proves true, Wonder Woman could save TWX’s anemic +2.75% YTD performance this year.

Barron’s was confident enough to say Wonder Woman could lift TWX’s YTD return to 20% .

Barron’s bold forecast is realistic. Warner Bros. accounted for $3.35 billion of Time Warner’s Q1 revenue of $7.74 billion, or 43%. A $1 billion worldwide gross from Wonder Woman could notably increase Warner Bros. topline and bottom line contribution.

Produce licensing could further increase Wonder Woman's contribution to Warner's coffers. There’s already several Wonder Woman-themed items for sale online. Walmart (WMT), Mattel (MAT), and Lego are just some of the firms who signed-up as licensees for Wonder Woman toys, clothing, and other goods.

I guesstimate that Warner Bros could earn as much as $100-$200 million in licensing Wonder Woman. There is also the sales from DVD and BlueRay sales. I guesstimate that Wonder Woman will help Warner Bros. contribute $3.8 billion for each remaining quarters of 2017.

Final Thoughts

Warner Bros. contributes more than 40% of Time Warner’s revenue. A hit film like Wonder Woman is definitely a ticker mover. Going long TWX today is a logical bet. Barron’s bullish forecast is believable. TWX could really end 2017 with a 20% YTD return.

The success of Wonder Woman could help finance multiple sequel movies. It could also help finance other DC superheroes-themed movies. The halo effect from Wonder Woman can boost the November film release of Justice League. Wonder Woman is again part of that movie.

Just like Disney’s (DIS) Marvel and Star Wars franchises, Warner has an endless gold mine in DC Entertainment. DC superheroes-themed films are why Warner is only second to Disney when it comes to movie ticket sales.

Making more DC superheroes-themed movies and TV shows could help TWX improve its weak revenue growth rate. Time Warner’s 3.98% three-year revenue performance is likely because Warner Bros. isn’t churning out billion-dollar grossing movies like Disney did.

