Natural Gas Power Burn Lagging And What It Means For Storage

Despite much lower y-o-y power burn, storage is expected to fall below the five-year average over the summer.

Last year, June saw injection total of 278 Bcf, and we expect this year to be 349 Bcf.

US power burn lower y-o-y by 4.5 Bcf/d so far in June.

Welcome to the power burn edition of Natural Gas Daily!

July contracts are under pressure again today and settled below $3/MMBtu. Market participants are matching the recent price declines to bearish fundamental developments, and while true to some degree, we attribute the sell-off to money manager liquidation being the main driver.

In today's NGD, we will take a look at the developments in power burn so far in 2017 and what the impact is on US gas storage.

Power burn year-to-date versus 2016 is ~2.50 Bcf/d lower. However, compared on just June power burn data, power burn is currently 4.50 Bcf/d lower than where we stood last year. The big divergence in power burn y-o-y is due to higher coal power burn switches, and renewable energy taking a bigger portion. How has this impacted storage forecasts for June?

From 6/2 to 6/30 week, June 2016 saw total injection builds of 278 Bcf. To put this number in perspective, the five-year average is 401 Bcf, and our projection so far is 349 Bcf.

The lower y-o-y power burn figure explains in part why we will be building higher than the previous year, but a bearish cooling demand start to June this year also impacted our injection estimates.

How will lower y-o-y power burn impact the rest of the summer?

Consensus EOS forecast puts US gas storage at 3.824 Tcf by the start of November, while our forecast remains around 3.72 Tcf. Despite the recent bearish revisions to storage, EOS is expected to still be below the five-year average, and with structural demand increasing as a higher percent of overall demand, the five-year average storage might not be a good comparable to use to gauge the healthiness of the gas market.

All in all, power burn is materially lower y-o-y, but injections are expected to remain below the five-year average for the rest of June.

