Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Management Presents at Stifel Nicolaus 2017 Technology Internet & Media Conference - Transcript

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Company Conference Presentation

June 05, 2017, 01:20 PM ET

Executives

Jim Anderson - Senior Vice President & General Manager

Analysts

Kevin Cassidy - Stifel Nicolaus

Operator

Kevin Cassidy

Good morning and welcome to the Stifel 2017 Technology Internet & Media Conference. My name is Kevin Cassidy. I am one of the semiconductor analysts at Stifel and it's my pleasure to introduce from Advanced Micro Devices, Jim Anderson. Jim is Senior Vice President and General Manager of AMD's Computing and Graphics Group. So welcome Jim.

Jim Anderson

Thanks Kevin, I appreciate it.

Kevin Cassidy

And maybe just to set the stage a little bit, if someone in the audience hasn’t heard of AMD before, if you can just give a brief company overview of AMB?

Jim Anderson

Yes sure, so at AMD Kevin, one of the things that we think is that immersive and instinctive computing are really going to change the way people interact with computing devices over the coming years. And we think AMD is uniquely positioned to make that happen with our high performance graphics technology, high performance general compute x86 technology we think we're really able to make that transformation happen.

And so we focus on three main markets, three big markets; first is PCs and that a TAM of about 28 billion, second is immersive platforms and in immersive we include things like gaming consoles, discrete graphics or go into PC gaming like virtual-reality experiences that type of thing. That's about $15 billion of total TAM. And then the third market is datacenters and datacenter is about $21 billion TAM for us and that includes server chips as well as graphics processors that will be used in datacenter compute.

So in totality for the company we have over $60 billion TAM in front of us and the way we go off and attack that TAM is through two or three main things. First is, high performance graphics technologies. We invest very heavily in graphics processing and that's used in a number of different products, gaming consoles, in the datacenter, it's used in PCs. Second is general purpose compute or x86 high-performance processing and that's of course used in datacenters as well as PCs.

And then kind of third area is taking those graphics and compute technologies and combining those into unique solutions with software as well into kind of unique solutions we can bring to our customers. That's how we approach the market. And then again, I joined AMD about two years ago. It's actually just about my two-year anniversary and one of the reasons I joined AMD is because it's got a great history, a great heritage of innovation.

If you look at the past history in computing you'll see AMD show up many times in first of first 64 bit x86, first in terms of dual core processing, a number of industry firsts and I think actually this particular year in 2017 is a tremendous year for AMD because we've got a lot of big product announcements and product launches coming out this year that I think really demonstrate that history and heritage of innovation for AMD. So it's pretty exciting here to be at AMD and pretty excited about 2017.

Kevin Cassidy

Okay, great well, you covered your responsibilities of the PC side of things, so we'll…?

Jim Anderson

Yes, computing and graphics is all of the processors that x86 processors are sold in the PCs and then all the discrete graphics processors that are sold in both PCs but also into datacenter and workstation applications as well.

Kevin Cassidy

Okay and tell me what's happening with the PC market, why is that a good market and what's AMD's competitive positioning right now?

Jim Anderson

Yes, for the PC market overall for us it's a very important market, it is $20 billion of TAM. Sometimes people say the market is flat or down, that may be true or maybe kind of flat or down over time, but if you look inside the PC market there are definitely growing some segments within the PC market. So PC gaming, things thin and light systems, two-in-ones those type of systems. So we're really focused on the growing parts of the PC segment and for us as the smaller share position in that market for us there's also the growth opportunity of gaining share. So for us PCs are an important segment.

If you look at competitively across our product lines, there are three big launches that we have across the company this year. First is our Ryzen product launch that's processors for PCs; the second is our Vega graphics processor launch and that's high performance graphics for both PCs as well as for datacenter applications, and then the third big launch is our EPYC server processors. And I think if you look across all three of those product lines you'll see that's probably the most competitive product lineup that the company has had in certainly in a very long time.

In the in the Ryzen, Ryzen processor is just as an example, we've launched seven versions of the Ryzen processor to-date and if you look at those seven versions relative to their Intel competitor that's most nearly priced competitor you'll see we're bringing anywhere from 30%, sometimes over 70% performance advantage. And when we launch our Vega graphics processor that's coming very shortly, it will come later this month, you'll see similar level of competitive performance in high-end part of the desktop or high-end part of the graphics market.

And then EPYC our third big product launch for servers, that's launching later this month as well. EPYC will bring if you compare it an Intel processor to socket system brings 45% more cores, it brings 120% more I/O bandwidth or memory bandwidth and 60% more I/O bandwidth. So, lot of really good competitive products coming out this year.

Kevin Cassidy

Okay, yes maybe if we could bear down into the Zen architecture in particular what is that, why is it different? You say it's been five years since AMD has been having a competitive product, what is it about the Zen core that's different?

Jim Anderson

Yes the Zen processor was actually that's one of the reasons I joined AMD a couple of years ago, it was because the company was investing in that core and in fact I used to be a processor architect at our competitor at Intel where really in my career and so I love high-performance processing and like I said it's one of the reasons I joined.

And what's really incredible about that new processor core is a few different things. First of all, the team, the engineering team that worked on that processor delivered an over 50% performance boost in terms of IPC. So IPCs instructions per clock it's kind of a fundamental measure of architectural goodness and they delivered 50% improvement in that on a generational basis and that's pretty hard to do. That's actually pretty unprecedented in the computing industry. So number one is just an incredible performance boost in IPC.

But actually if you look at the delivered performance per watt, then so performance per quanta of energy actually the product is delivering a 270% boost and performance per watt over prior generations and that's really incredible and that's across number of different things, a number of things contribute to that. The greater instruction of parallelism of architecture, simultaneous multithreading that we added, better branch prediction and prefetch algorithms, great circuit design that exploits FinFET technology, 14 nanometer FinFET. So 270% boost in performance per watt, that's an incredible step up.

And we launched our new Zen core into, we've already launched it into high-end desktop and we'll bring that through the rest of the PC space over the next 6 to 12 months. And then we launch that in server actually later this month, June 20th we will launch our EPYC server processor. So yes, that new core is very competitive and we're really anxious to get that rolled out across all our key markets.

Kevin Cassidy

And maybe along with that at least at your Analyst Day you presented about the Infinity Fabric which I think was a big differentiator also getting all of these cores to work together. Can you talk a little bit about the Infinity Fabric?

Jim Anderson

Yes, definitely. So to make that processor core really efficient and to feed all of those processor cores the interconnect between those cores is very important and so we call that our Infinity Fabric. Our Infinity Fabric connects all the cores and then connects the cores to the key pieces of IP as well and it's both an on-chip interconnect as well as a cross-chip interconnect. And so that that's another key part of the processor architecture and one of the things that it really allows us to do this is scale performance very linearly with number of cores. So as you scale up number of cores the performance scale is very linear which is hard to do. And the key thing that makes that happen is the infinity fabric.

Kevin Cassidy

Great, and maybe if you could talk about the end markets, so you have Ryzen 7 that you've introduced?

Jim Anderson

Yep.

Kevin Cassidy

What does that adjust and how big is that market?

Jim Anderson

Yes, so, so far with Ryzen we’ve introduced, actually Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 and these are processors for high-performance desktop and Ryzen 7 we introduced in early March, Ryzen 5 we introduced in early April. And we started with the Ryzen rollout in these high performance desktops base. And Ryzen 7 really meant to compete against Intel's core i7 or Ryzen 5 against Intel's core i5.

And if you look at the 7 versions of those products that we've brought to market to date and I mentioned this earlier is we're brining 30% to 70% better performance at each point of the price point stack. So we're bringing significantly more performance to the market not just on benchmarks but on real end user applications as well. And so the initial rollout of Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 we're really happy with that. We did first a channel rollout. So we saw over 90 different motherboards in the channel market supporting that rollout. We saw 200 system integrators that have adopted Ryzen and have Ryzen system which are like specialty PC makers.

And then I was at Computex last week, one of the great things was we had a press event at Computex last week. All five of the top PC OEMs stood up on stage with us and talked about their new Ryzen desktop systems that they're launching into the market in Q2, and so got great support from the PC OEMs as well. But that's just step one of the Ryzen rollout was premium desktop for consumer. We have three more steps after that. We will bring Ryzen desktop to commercial systems in the second half of this year.

And then we'll also in second half of this year introduce our Ryzen mobile part that's for laptops and notebooks and that combines our Zen core with our Vega graphic core, so we will introduce that for notebooks and laptops in the second half of this year. And then in the first half of next year we will bring those Ryzen mobile parts to commercial systems as well. So, it’s kind of a multiphase launch that happens over the next 6 to 12 months, but so good so far.

Kevin Cassidy

Great, yes that’s it. Yes, maybe we can talk a little more about the Vega GPU and how that changes your competitiveness in the market.

Jim Anderson

Sure, yes. So, Vega is our brand-new high-performance graphics core. We will introduce that first in just few weeks, actually June 27 we’ll launch what we call Vega frontier edition. This is our first version of Vega discrete graphics form. But this really, what Vega graphics does is really attack the high-end portion of the market. So, if you look at the gaming market, PC gaming discrete graphics this is for enthusiasts very high-performance part of the market, which is where a lot of the revenue and gross margin dollars are. So, it is very important in terms of us addressing this part of the market and gaining share there. But we will also use that same Vega graphics core in datacenter applications as well.

So, for machine intelligence, machine learning, artificial intelligence processing and datacenters we’ll use it there too. And then the third place is, we’ll take that same Vega graphics core and we integrate that on a single die with the Zen processor core you and I were talking about earlier and we'll put Zen and Vega on the same die and that will be Ryzen mobile and that will be, that's a part for notebooks and laptops that will launch as a 7 second half of this year. So, Vega is a great processor, you will hear a lot more about it in the coming weeks as we launch it and going across the number of our key product areas.

Kevin Cassidy

How would the Vegas chip be different once integrated into a mobile application versus the discreet? Is there…?

Jim Anderson

Yes, in a discreet processor there will be higher number of the Vega graphics core, so it maybe be a much higher number and maybe slightly different implementation of the core, but the fundamental underneath architecture is the same. So in that same mobile part you’ll get that same high-end Vega graphics core just implemented a little bit differently for that mobile and maybe with a bit more power efficiency, because those are power sensitive applications.

Kevin Cassidy

And maybe when I think about that, with Vega I would say most investors have talked to me about as a competitor to Nvidia, how would a Vega compete with integrated graphics from Intel as an example?

Jim Anderson

Well we believe, it will be much better. We've had leadership graphics, I mean really the two companies with leadership graphics performance are AMD and Nvidia and one of the advantages we have had over Intel in chips with integrated graphics is, our graphics performance is significantly better and so that mobile part, Ryzen mobile will have we believe significantly better graphics performance than the Intel part that it will compete against. And we will show a lot more competitive comparisons and talk a lot more about that when we launch the chip in the second half of this year.

Kevin Cassidy

Okay. And maybe you could talk a little more also about process technology for us when you compete against Intel It’s all about Moore's law and the process technology. How is the process technology helping AMD’s competitive?

Jim Anderson

Yes, I think one thing that we are seeing across the industry is with each new technology node the Delta from one technology node to the next is smaller right? And so, I think we are seeing that historic technology lead that Intel had in the past that really reducing over time with each new technology we're seeing the other foundry partners, other parts of the foundry ecosystem whether it’s TSMC or Global Foundries or Samsung narrow the lead with the Intel foundry. And we do that as a good thing right? That's good from a competitive standpoint for us.

Kevin Cassidy

And this is on the Vega also?

Jim Anderson

Yes. Yes, the Vega they would apply it as the Vega device or any device, yes.

Kevin Cassidy

Because with the GPU strategy again maybe it's similar to the Ryzen, but you're now going after higher, well any segment of the market?

Jim Anderson

Yes, let me talk a little bit about the Vega or overall GPU strategy. So first of all as I mentioned earlier on, graphics is a core capability for the company and so it is something we invest very heavily on because high performance graphics is key to a number of our products. But on graphics overall if you step back to last year we introduced a new Polaris architecture.

Polaris was really targeted at very competitive performance in kind of the mainstream and performance segment of the market. You can kind of think of it as the middle part of the market that was step one. Step two is Vega this year and that's addressing the high performance part of the market. And so the combination of Vega and Polaris will give us a very complete stack from a hardware perspective all the way from highest performance graphics through the mainstream and the lower end and so that's really important to have a complete stack and to be addressing that high performance segment.

And that's on the hardware side. The other place that we've been investing is on graphics is the software side that's the other piece important part of the equation. So on the gaming piece of the business for instance we've been investing to make sure all the drivers are very high performance, that they work with the latest, greatest games, with the new triple A titles come to market that they run great on Radeon.

And then in the datacenter when our Vega graphics card or Radeon cards get applied in the in the datacenter it's also important that we have a good software stack to support that and that's our Radeon Open Compute platform and so that's an open compute platform that supports Radeon in getting used to datacenter applications, machine intelligence, machine learning, artificial intelligence for instance.

Kevin Cassidy

Okay, so that's, I think again investors ask me about how does AMD compete when they have Intel 10 times larger competitor in Nvidia and these are some of the methods that you have to leverage your designs and...

Jim Anderson

Yes, and what I would point out to you is if you look at last year we gained share from both of those competitors right in the notebook space. We gained share versus Intel and Notebook processors last year. In graphics we gained share versus Nvidia and discrete graphics processors for desktops right for PCs, so we've been gaining share against the competitors. And I think with the new product generations that we have coming out this year with Ryzen, with Vega, that's going to just allow us to continue that. Right?

Kevin Cassidy

And with you coming into the market now with a more competitive product what kind of competitive response have you seen from Intel?

Jim Anderson

Yes, we’re pretty comfortable with our competitive position right now, we're pretty happy with that, pretty pleased with it. If you look at the versions of Ryzen that we've launched into the market today, Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5, again those are delivering 30% to 70% better performance than Intel and multi-thread of benchmarks, much better performance on many different consumer applications. And so we think we have a really good competitive position right now. We think when we launch Ryzen Mobile we'll have a very competitive position with that as well.

And then even more importantly than that though, we've got a very strong roadmap of technology roadmap of products after that to drive multi-generational competitiveness as well. So we've talked about – we've talked a little bit about the Zen core already. There's a Zen 2 and a Zen 3 that follow that are already deep into development. We've been working on that for quite a while already that are follow-on versions of that to continue to drive our competitiveness.

Kevin Cassidy

Okay, maybe a few - I think a big change in the semi or in the PC market has been the segmentation and when you talk about gaming and enthusiast segment what percentage of the total TAM is that?

Jim Anderson

Yes, certainly a growing segment. It's a little hard to completely separate it out because a lot of times a gamer is also a prosumer as well, somebody that's doing high end video content editing, high end content creation and so there's a little bit of a mixing of and you see almost all people starting to game on their PC's now. So it's tough to actually separate it out, but it's certainly if you look at high performance PC systems that are oriented around gamers and prosumers that's certainly a growing segment and we're seeing a faster adoption of high performance graphics cards and things like that which is good, good for us.

Kevin Cassidy

Question-and-Answer Session

Okay, maybe I’ll open up the audience if there are any questions. Yes?

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Kevin Cassidy

I will repeat the question for the webcast. The question was Nvidia is gaining market share in datacenters and a lot of people are saying it's because of their software, their CUDA software that they've developed. What is AMD’s response for that?

Jim Anderson

Yes, our version of that software stack is called Radeon Open Compute, rock on platform and Radeon Open Compute is an open source platform and we think that that’s really the best long term approach to the market to bring in lots of developers to make it an open source platform and to build our ecosystem based on that open source.

Nvidia system software stack is a proprietary software stack. We think over the long term people will favor that open source approach. So that's the approach we're taking is Radeon Open Compute. And we've gotten some really good adoption on that already, but that's what you'll see as our - as for instance our Vega version comes out for datacenter applications, you'll see that supported by that Radeon Open Compute platform and that's really our solution for the datacenter for machine intelligence, machine learning, et cetera.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Kevin Cassidy

The question is the maturity of the software Nvidia versus the Open Compute?

Jim Anderson

Yes, the maturity of that Radeon Open Compute is certainly progressing. We have invested quite a lot in that. It provides a great capability already, but we’re continuing to build out that capability moving forward. And the fact that it's open source means there's that's pulling in a lot of developers on top of that platform. So we think that that platform will continue to get better here over the coming months and years.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Kevin Cassidy

The question was just some contours or details around the ramp of all these new products that you've got opportunities for market share gains in my view and how fast does that happen?

Jim Anderson

So let me – so let me recap a little bit, there's three - there's three really big product ramps or launches this year right. There is Ryzen and actually in the PC segment there's Vega and Vega addresses PCs discrete graphics for the PCs as well as datacenter and then the third is our EPYC server processors and the timing of those three in terms of launches is we start with Ryzen.

So Ryzen actually has four steps to the rollout, so Ryzen has already launched in premium consumer desktop, so if that launch started at the beginning of March and was initially a channel launch the PC OEMs are now launching their consumer desktop systems this quarter. So in terms of Ryzen and desktop consumer that's more of a ramp through the end of this year and into next year. And then the next part of the Ryzen ramp is commercial desktop systems; that will happen in the second half of this year. So you will start to see Ryzen commercial desktop system second half of this year that would have more of an impact in 2018 since it's ramping in second half.

The next step of the Ryzen ramp would be Ryzen Mobile which is for notebook systems. The first launch would be in consumer segment. That will be again in the second half of this year probably not a lot of impact of this year, but more of a ramp in 2018, right sort of more of a revenue hit in or revenue impact in 2018. And then the last part of the Ryzen ramp is in commercial system, commercial notebooks.

So Ryzen Mobile launching in commercial or enterprise notebooks and that would happen in the first half of next year. So that's kind of the Ryzen rollout those four steps. Now Vega which is the high performance graphics, Vega the first edition of that which is called Vega Frontier that launches June 27th that is later this month and that version of Vega addresses kind of workstation high end PC prosumer type applications. And then the Vega version for gaming which is Vega RX that will launch at the end of July at SIGGRAPH and so Vega will be ramping through the second half of this year and into next year. And then the EPYC processor that's our server processor that launches on June 20, so that is only a couple of weeks away.

That launches it’s actually an event in Austin in just a couple of weeks and so that would be launching or that would be ramping through the second half of this year and into next year. Now server is a slower ramp, so that it would have more a bigger impact in 2018, but it would begin to ramp in 2017 and second half of 2017. Does that help?

Kevin Cassidy

And maybe one product you haven't mentioned yet?

Jim Anderson

Which one didn’t I mention?

Kevin Cassidy

Yes, you've come up with a lot of clever trademark names, Ryzen, Vega, we'll talk about about Threadripper, and now Threadripper is my favourite…

Jim Anderson

It’s my favourite too, it’s my favourite product.

Kevin Cassidy

So what is Threadripper or for address them?

Jim Anderson

So Threadripper is a new product that we just announced at Financial Analyst Day two to three weeks ago and then at Computex we gave some additional details of that last week. And so what Threadripper is targeted is very high performance PCs, so the highest ultra performance PCs, so really users of PCs primarily desktop systems that would be - that really demand the absolute highest levels of performance right.

And so that's what's Threadripper is targeted at, so it's a brand new processor and a brand new platform, it will have up to for the desktop it will have up to 16 cores, 32 threads, it'll have 64 lanes of PCIe Gen 3 that's an incredible amount of IO capacity and that will be leadership IO capacity in that segment. It will have Quad channel DDR 4 memory and be on our new chipset or X399 chipset.

So it’s a brand new platform and already got great support from the ecosystem for this. We've announced last week that ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte MSI would all have motherboards in market when it launches. So we're really excited about this product, it's really for those PC users that demand the highest levels of performance and we're going to launch Threadripper this summer.

Kevin Cassidy

So, when you say the highest performance is that commercial or consumer?

Jim Anderson

Both, good question, so it would be both consumer and could be workstations as well right. So in consumer it would be somebody that's building a high end, very high end gaming system or doing high end prosumer type applications, again high end video editing, content creation, maybe 3D modelling, those type of applications and then it could be workstation applications as well which would be more in the enterprise commercial applications.

Kevin Cassidy

Okay. Anything from the audience again? Yes?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Kevin Cassidy

The question is with the ramp of your new products, what has been Intel's response have a lowered their prices or what kind of?

Jim Anderson

We haven't seen any dramatic ridiculous responses. So we've held our pricing stable and as I said we're really happy with our competitive position. If you know, as I mentioned if those seven processors that we've launched to-date, they span retail price points if you were to go on, on an Amazon or [indiscernible] and try to buy a processor in a box they’ll spend retail price points from a little bit below 500 down to a high 100s and that's with Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 those processors.

And again if you look at the nearest price Intel equivalent those processors are delivering depending on the processor 30% to 70% better multithreaded performance. So we were very pleased with that competitive positioning right now. We think we're bringing to the end user at all the price points we address we're bringing to the end user significantly better performance in a much better value proposition and you we expect to gain share because of that.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Kevin Cassidy

Yes, that IP part of the strategy. Again it’s you have broader product offering that Intel can't just go after one segment to keep your market share low?

Jim Anderson

That’s a great point we might have thought of that. So yes, so yes, the broader the stack the harder it is to stomp on any one particular SKU that might be also reason why Threadripper will be above our Ryzen 7 product, so if you think about our Ryzen 7 our top end Ryzen 7 product has 8 cores and 16 threads that's the version that's already in market. So when I talked about Threadripper that's a product that sits above Ryzen 7 and has 16 cores and 32 threads.

Kevin Cassidy

Okay, with that, thank you, very much Jim.

Jim Anderson

Okay, yes, thank you, Kevin. I appreciate it.

