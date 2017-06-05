The Economy Continues To Lose Momentum

Our objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Personal Income and Spending

Personal income rose 0.4% in April, led by the wages and salaries component, which was up 0.7%. After a very weak first quarter, personal spending (personal consumption expenditures or PCE) rebounded 0.4%. The spending increase was fueled by a 0.7% increase in demand for goods, led by auto sales (which I find questionable), while spending on services rose a more tepid 0.3%. In real terms, spending on services was negligible.

The rate of inflation moderated for a second month in a row on a year-over-year basis. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.2% for the month of April. Yet the annual rate of increase fell from 1.9% to 1.7%. Still, the rate of growth in real disposable income continues to trend lower. I expect this decline in real income growth to lead to a further decline in real consumer spending growth.

Auto Sales

The chart below says it all - auto sales have peaked for the current cycle and have been trending lower since the beginning of the year. Sales declined 3% on a year-over-year basis in May, as they did in April, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16.66 million. Domestic auto sales declined 11.4%. This report raises serious doubts about the strength in spending on durables, led by autos, in the personal income and spending report.

Inventories rose above 70 days for the first time since 2009, and incentives increased nearly 10% above year-ago levels in efforts to maintain the current sales pace. The continued decline in auto sales will have negative implications for manufacturing, industrial production and employment in the months ahead. This is a significant headwind to the rate of economic growth in 2017.

Pending Homes Sales

The deterioration we have seen in auto sales may be spreading to housing, as pending home sales declined 1.3% in April during the all-important spring selling season. This was the second consecutive monthly decline for contract signings, which means that existing home sales will probably disappoint in May and June.

Consumer Confidence

While consumers may not be spending, their confidence remains near decade-high levels. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index declined from 119.4 in April to 117.9 in May, which was entirely due to a deterioration in the expectations component. I suspect consumers are starting to realize that they will not see tax cuts or healthcare reform in 2017. I believe we have seen the best levels for confidence for this expansion and that the index will gradually decline as the second half of the year progresses.

Construction Spending

The construction spending report includes the total value of all new construction activity for residential, non-residential and public projects. Overall construction spending fell 1.3% in April, but March's decline of 0.2% was revised to an increase of 1.1%. The negative here is that better growth in the first quarter is leading to softer growth in the second. The year-over-year rate of growth was 6.7%.

Private construction spending fell 0.7%, with residential down for the first time in seven months and non-residential continuing to fall. Public construction spending fell a steep 3.7%, and is now down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ISM and PMI Manufacturing Index

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index was flat in May at 54.9, indicating continued growth for the sector. New orders were the strongest component of the report. The ISM suggests that this level of manufacturing activity is consistent with a rate of economic growth of 3.7%, based on historical survey results and GDP figures, but I don't think this is realistic. It is important to remember that this is a survey of business activity and expectations. It is not a measurement of actual results.

Markit's PMI Manufacturing index continues to be much weaker than the ISM report, falling for a fourth month in a row in May to 52.7, which is an eight-month low. Regardless, this survey still indicates growth, led by production, but new orders, backlogs and employment weakened.

The Jobs Report

I already discussed the jobs report for May in an article on Friday, so l won't repeat myself here, other than to mention what continues to be the most important number in this report - wage growth. Growth in average hourly earnings was flat at 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. This is not consistent with full employment or a strong labor market. We will learn whether inflation-adjusted income is rising after the release of the Consumer Price Index report next week. The lack of real-income growth is the primary reason I expect to see a continued deceleration in the rate of economic growth over the remainder of 2017.

Conclusion

Spending is the engine of growth for our economy, and the income consumers earn is the fuel. I focus on real (inflation-adjusted) figures, because the rate of economic growth is reported in real terms. The bottom line is that real income started to decline on a year-over-year basis at the beginning of this year.

As a result, we saw the slowest rate of consumer-spending growth since the current expansion began in the first quarter of 2017. I see no catalysts at this point that will lead to a substantial increase in real-income growth. While a recession may not be on the horizon, the rate of economic growth is more likely to be closer to 1% than the 2% or more expected by the consensus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.