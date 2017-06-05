PCI: A 20-Month Review Of My Case Study And Why I Recently Sold

On October 5, 2015 I published here on Seeking Alpha a case study on the PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI). It was my first attempt as a contributor, and I attempted to add value to readers given my previous 31 years of experience as an institutional bond salesman (hopefully I had learned something). It was also my impression that many holders of the fund, as well as bond closed end funds in general, may not have fully understood the underlying structure and math behind the returns. I think we all can agree that high dividend payers often have an allure which can cloud our judgment.

In that article I stated PCI was a large holding for me. In fact, it ultimately became over 10% of my entire portfolio. At publication the fund traded at 18.38/share, had an annualized yield of 10.71% based on the monthly dividend, had recently raised the monthly dividend and was trading just over 15% below its net asset value (NAV). I felt the return profile was asymmetrically favorable to the upside.

It's amazing to me that 20 months have since passed. If you had read my article, purchased the fund as of the close of business that day and decided to reinvest dividends, your total return in 20 months would have been 46%. Maybe in the realm of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) you might think this is chump change. But I cannot emphasize enough what a fantastic performance that is for a bond based investment. Compare that return with the following unlevered bond ETF's over the same exact period (also assuming reinvestment of dividends):

iShares Core U.S Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).....total return 4.65%

SPDR Barclays High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)....total return 15.66%

It certainly wasn't easy in the first few months as the price of PCI went all the way down to 16.60 in February 2016 (10% lower than publication), but it's rallied a phenomenal amount. Also note it paid not only a constant monthly dividend of $0.164063, but also 2 more special year end dividends which totaled $0.86 (equivalent to an extra 5.24 months of income). Below is a price only chart from 10/5/15 to 6/2/17:

PCI data by YCharts

I generally consider myself a buy and hold investor. I have a few positions that I've owned in excess of 17 years. I try to take the Buffett approach of buying investments that I consider good long term value, and I limit my holdings to under 25 names. But recent events have caused me to stray from my usual inactivity, and I recently sold 85% of my position in PCI. Here is what I've been thinking.

In the original article I detailed the math behind how leverage juices the returns in closed end funds that utilize it. I gave an example of what could happen if leverage costs increased while everything else stayed constant. What has happened since is exactly that scenario. Here is a quote from the original piece:

(2) As of June 30, 2015, there were no open sale-buyback transactions. The average amount of borrowings outstanding during the period ended June 30, 2015 was $2,089,034 at a weighted average interest rate of 0.964%.

A few days ago PIMCO released the portfolio holdings of PCI as of March 31. Sure enough, if we dig in and look carefully we see the following:

The average amount of borrowings outstanding during the period ended March 31, 2017 was $(2,334,406) at a weighted average interest rate of 2.037%.

It's interesting that the scenario in my original article assumed a 100 basis point increase in funding and here it is today up a very similar 107 basis points. The Fed has raised rates three times, and it appears the consensus view is for more increases on the horizon. If so this will continue to raise PCI's financing costs in the repo market.

Now, it is absolutely true that this may not be a problem if the investment yield on portfolio holdings is also going up. However, I am highly confident that situation does not exist. Although the fund doesn't invest in treasuries generally, it is helpful as a starting point to consider the 10 year treasury yielded 2.07% on 10/5/15 and sits at only 2.15% today. PCI's managers do have a broad mandate which allows them to search the globe for value, but the simple fact is the fund is highly mortgage centric. Here is the current sector diversification taken from the fund overview on the PIMCO website (note MV stands for market value while DWE is a duration weighted measure):

MV % DWE % U.S. Government Related 1.02 -17.31 Mortgage 67.59 89.24 Non-Agency Mortgage 66.83 87.48 Agency MBS 0.76 1.76 High Yield Credit 13.68 11.46 Non-USD Developed 10.55 12.99 Emerging Markets 2.13 5.38 Invest. Grade Credit 0.65 1.86 Municipal 0.13 0.33 Other 1.34 0.34 Net Other Short Duration Instruments 2.92 -4.2

PCI's managers have made an excellent portfolio decision to date given their focus on non-agency mortgages. Unlike traditional fixed rate corporate bonds which have fixed semi-annual interest payments followed by a simple par payoff at maturity (assuming no default), the cash flows of these non-agency mortgage securities can change based on non-constant mortgage prepayments, any losses on the underlying loans and sometimes complicated payment rules within a given deal structure (trust me on this....it takes computers to figure it out). This sector has performed wonderfully given the general overall strength in the housing market. The problem however is replacing the cash flows as the deals pay off. Can the managers replicate or maybe even improve those yields?

My concern is that the facts seem to portend a dividend cut in the future. The fund was consistently over earning it's monthly dividend since inception. That's exactly what primarily led to the previous 4 year end special dividends. But that situation has changed recently as the 3 and 6 month coverage ratios as of April 30 were only 82.86% and 84.13% respectively. I would suspect a big part of this is the already mentioned higher financing costs. It hurts.

It's possible I've missed something, but I don't think that is the case. The managers do have significant latitude. They can reposition the fund, look for higher yielding securities or utilize derivatives such as futures and swaps. I would not suspect major changes however.

My own selling in PCI took place over the last few weeks. The fund's current monthly dividend was just announced on June 1 and remains at $0.164063. It trades just below NAV (as of 6/2/17), so I cannot argue it's absurdly overpriced relative to the underlying assets and liabilities. I also still believe the management team on the fund is excellent. However one of my major concerns is the management fee is a hefty 2.03% of net assets. That is a lot for an investor to pay year after year. Think about it. Most actively managed stock funds generally have fees in and around 1%. You're paying double that on this one. And note the previously mentioned AGG and JNK ETFs have .05% and .40% respectively in fees.

I also want to clarify one other topic that came up in a comment thread on May 31. Contributor Ploutos published an excellent article titled "10 Quick Facts on High Yield Bonds". That comment thread led me to disclose my concerns on the PCI dividend. Another reader replied as follows:

PCI's NAV return has been far above what is required to maintain their dividend. They "could" decide to reduce the dividend, but I think it is more likely that they sell some of their holdings and maintain the current div. Based on YTD NAV return, I would say that 2017 looks to have another special div at the end of the year.

I strongly disagree with that line of thinking. These closed end bond funds are designed to pay out net interest income. Over time they distribute what comes into the fund minus expenses. The NAV return does not determine what is available to distribute. The NAV goes up as the prices of the holdings get marked higher (or vice versa). It does not however lead to any increase in distributable income all things equal.

A brief example will illustrate this. Assume a closed end fund which simply buys a 10 year treasury and leverages up using repo. To make it easy we'll say the treasury is bought at a yield of 2.5% and the repo financing cost is 1%. If repo is 40% of total assets (similar leverage to PCI), then we get the following math using a $100 net asset value (and just like an economist I'm ignoring management fees):

$167 in the treasury bond holding

$67 in repo borrowings

NAV is thus $167-$67 = $100

Leverage is $67/$167 = 40%

Annual gross income is $167 x .025 = $4.175

Annual cost of repo financing is $67 x .01 = $0.67

Net annual distributable income is therefore $3.505

And that leaves us with a yield at NAV on the fund of 3.505%

The magic of 40% leverage in this case takes an asset yielding 2.5% and (presto) produces a 3.5% yield. Now, what happens if on day 2 of the fund there is a flight to quality in the markets and the 10 year treasury rallies to yield only 2.0%? Well, the price of the treasury will go up approximately 5% (based on its duration) while the repo stays the same. This creates an immediate jump in the NAV of the fund. Asset up in price...liability unchanged:

Value of treasury holding now $167 x 1.05 =$175.35

Value of repo borrowings stays at $67

NAV increases to $175.35 - $67 = $108.35

But obviously the net interest income does not change. Any dividend increase by the manager would be foolish. They do not have any more money to distribute regardless of the positive development in NAV. And if they decide to sell some holdings to pay a dividend they are reducing available distributions going forward. That concludes today's lesson.

I hope this has been a help if you care about PCI or even other levered closed end bond funds. My decision to sell should not be viewed as set in stone going forward. I will continue to monitor the fund. If my anticipated dividend cut happens and the market reacts with a price decline (not necessarily a given even if I'm right), I may repurchase. Or possibly I'll be wrong and the dividend will be maintained. PCI had been a very successful investment for me, and selling might be a mistake on my part. Cash earns 0%, while PCI currently still yields 8.76%. If months go by and I do nothing, it becomes a considerable drag on my income stream (given it was such a large, high yielding position), and I could cost myself in the long run.

I welcome your comments. If there is an obvious error in my logic, please feel free to point it out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.