Buy This Daycare Stock As Dual Income Families Increase

Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) operates 1000+ child care and early education centers around The United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, The Netherlands, and India making it the largest child care provider in the world, and the only publicly traded one.

Bright Horizons has been hot for the past four and a half years after coming back on the NYSE after a stint with private equity firm, Bain Capital. After its return to the market on January 1, 2013, the stock is up 173% compared to 61.4% for the S&P 500 over the same period. Part of this resurgence of BFAM has been the high adoption rate among institutional investors. BFAM is by far the largest child care provider in the U.S. and is also the only publicly traded company in this industry making it a popular pick among these firms.

Bright Horizons has had an impressive run lately, but despite its $4.5B market cap I believe it's still a very attractive valuation given the following opportunities:

Expansion opportunities - Employer-sponsored Centers: Bright Horizons continues to expand organically and through acquisition. Currently they have centers in 41 states and a handful of countries. With their expertise as the leading providers for employer-sponsored child care centers, there's plenty of untapped growth opportunities as companies increasingly focus on employee benefits to keep millennials sticking around. In-house child care has proven to be a very effective way to keep new mothers employed. Dual Income Trap: Rates of dual income households continue to increase each year despite being at all-time highs. In 2015, 64% of women with children under the age of 6 participated in the work force. Families are increasingly moving to dual income households because of the increased costs of housing and insurance, and the desire for both spouses to go back to work postpartum. Parents will continue to sign up for child care services so long as the cost doesn't approach the value of one of the parent's incomes. Once families are signed up, they tend to bring long-term subscription revenue to the child care provider until the child reaches elementary school, making it a safe investment over time. Growth in Back-Up Care Services:

"Working families struggle with the dual issues of raising children and providing care and support for aging parents and this new program will bring much needed back-up services that will enable these families to better integrate the many challenges of work and life."

It has been over 10 years since CEO David Lissy made this statement about back-up care and diversifying towards elder care programs. In the most recent 10K report, back-up services only made up 13% of overall revenue. This represents a huge growth opportunity for Bright Horizons as the baby boomer generation begins to hit retirement and need more care services.

Relative Valuation:

Bright Horizons is the only active stock in the Child Care and Family Services Industry as of May 2017 making a relative valuation difficult, but also making it an attractive stock as it's currently leading the industry with 1000+ centers.

DCF Valuation shows 34% Upside:

Source: 2016 10K Report

In the most recent quarter, earnings grew 20% from margin expansion and share buybacks. Bright Horizons looks like it can easily continue these trends. In a conservative approach, I used a 15% earnings growth rate over the next 10 years to come to fair value of $52.19.

In the second valuation, I used Bright Horizons' current growth rate of 20% for the next 15 years due to its opportunities in back-up elder care. As baby boomers are approaching ages 53-71 this year, the growth opportunity in elder care will only grow larger. Over 70 million Americans are in the baby boomer age group and will require additional care as they continue to age from 2017 to 2032. Using the same terminal growth rate of 4% and discount rate of 12%, we reached a fair value of $116.74, a 34% upside from its current price.

(Source: Authors DCF)

Cash, Debt, and FCFF:

BFAM's current ratio of 0.47 and its lack of cash to cover it's $1B+ in long term debt shows a weak financial standing. A current ratio of 0.47 shows BFAM's lack of current assets to current debt ($0.47 for every $1 of current debt). In addition to this, BFAM cash position of ~$20M is a far cry from the $1B+ in obligations they have to their long term credit facility. These numbers look eerie, but we must consider that this is a very capital intensive business with high up front costs of developing and purchasing new care centers. If you look at the company's Free Cash Flow we see a very different view as the company has grown the figure by 49.5% year over year from $92M to $138M in 2016. This capital allows BFAM to continue to invest in its growth while controlling its debt obligations.

Conclusion:

Bright Horizons is a strong company with subscription-type revenues that will continue to grow as more and more companies offer these services and more families opt for dual income. The additional growth opportunities in elder care as the baby boomer generation ages will become a huge growth driver over the next 15 years. Despite the recent run up in stock price and P/E ratio, BFAM is a long term hold with a lot of potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.