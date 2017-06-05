Sangamo: Despite Pfizer Deal, Valuation Is Not Justified

After 20 years of existence, the company has nothing much to show except this one deal.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been in the medicine development business for over 20 years and has nothing much to show for it except a recent collaboration deal with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). None of its product candidates are in phase 3 trial, and as others have noted, there is very little insider buying activity and quite a bit of insider sell. Its greatest achievement in recent months is a Fast Track (FT) designation for three of its lead programs - for those who know these things, FTs are given out by the FDA to anyone and almost everyone that asks for it, and it essentially means nothing either way as to the potential of a pipeline. On the other hand, what is concerning is that after 20 years of existence, there isn't a single proper proof of concept of a pipeline program that could adequately justify the existence of this company.

All told, besides the Pfizer agreement, of which more later, perhaps the most promising asset SGMO currently has is the promise of a priority review voucher through the Rare Pediatric Disease designation of one of its product candidates, orphan drug designated SB-913, for in vivo genome editing treatment for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II). RPD provides incentives to develop drugs for the treatment of rare diseases primarily affecting children ages 18 years or younger. In addition, a sponsor who receives a new drug approval for a rare pediatric disease may be eligible to receive a priority review voucher for a subsequent marketing application for a different product. The voucher may be sold or transferred for millions of dollars these days.

However, the voucher issue goes into effect only when the product is successfully seen through an NDA. This product is still in very early stages. The FDA has only just cleared an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for this program, and a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SB-913 in adults with MPS II is open and screening subjects for enrollment. An NDA will take years and will have to cross many hurdles.

Rival companies Spark and Biomarin are already in the clinic with their competing hemophilia A gene therapies. Spark Therapeutics' SPK-8011 and Biomarin's BMN-270 are clinical-stage factor VIII gene therapies. It is surprising to see Sangamo striking a deal with Pfizer for hemophilia A gene therapy development while its rival companies are much ahead with their development in hemophilia A gene therapies. The drug candidate itself is in too early a stage to merit a proper competition with its advanced rivals.

The collaboration agreement sounds quite solid for Sangamo, which will receive $70 million upfront payment for the drug candidate, although it must fund the phase 1/2 trial of SB-525 which is scheduled to start this year. That will expend $5-$8mn dollars out of the $70mn bounty, putting the rest squarely in SGMO's pocket. Pfizer will assume responsibilities for subsequent research, development and commercialisation of SB-525.

Sangamo is also eligible to receive potential milestone payments of up to $475 million, including up to $300 million for the development and commercialization of SB-525 and up to $175 million for additional Hemophilia A gene therapy product candidates that may be developed under the collaboration. Sangamo will also receive tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

The announcement of the deal is available on both SGMO and PFE websites, and there is no mention of an exit strategy for Pfizer. One would have suspected a clause to be made available stating that the continuation of the agreement is subject to successful trials etc. However, it seems that PFE will go ahead with the upfront payment unconditionally, and hold SGMO responsible for the drug through milestone payments. While that amount of money is chump change for Pfizer, it is quite a bit of funds for SGMO; one only wonders how all this will pan out for a 20-year company with no history of success.

In their recently filed Form 8-K. the company announced:

On May 26, 2017, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") entered into the Amended and Restated At-the-Market Offering Program Sales Agreement (the "Amended Sales Agreement") with Cowen and Company, LLC (the "Agent"), pursuant to which the Company may issue and sell from time to time up to $75.0 million of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, through Cowen as the sales agent.

This announcement came on the back of the announcement of the deal, both of which happened in May 2017. This may be a way to raise some cash on the back of good news, but it may also mean dilution for existing shareholders.

As other authors here have pointed out, there have been no major buys from insiders since 2010, however, there have been millions of dollars in sale. This could be an indication that the company management has no trust in their pipeline.

With a market cap of about $530 million and cash in hand of about $130 million, Sangamo is quite well-positioned for an early clinical stage company. In fact, some may say it is too well-positioned, and such valuation is not justified when, for example, a company like Synergy Pharma (NASDAQ:SGYP), with one product in the market and a strong pipeline, is being valued at just north of $800 million.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.