Understanding History: Why Saudi Arabia Didn't Cut Oil Production In 2014?

With high cost barrels out of the market, its current 600k b/d cut versus the 3 million b/d cut it would have needed to make in 2014 is trivial.

If Saudi had cut oil production in 2014, it would have needed to cut production by 1.5 to 3 million b/d for the next 5-years, something it didn't want.

Understanding why Saudi Arabia didn't cut oil production in 2014 gives us context as to what it will do at the end of Q1 2018.

The oil market narrative has shifted from the lack of crude storage draws to the potential oversupply in 2018. Why? Sellside analysts are assuming once the OPEC and non-OPEC production cut stops at the end of Q1 2018, production would rebound by the amount reduced and push global oil markets into oversupply again.

While it's a compelling narrative for the bears to push for, it lacks sound reasoning from a detailed study of "why" the Saudis chose not to cut oil production in 2014. It's vitally important to not only understand why Saudis want a higher oil price, but it's also important why it went into a "market share war" in the first place.

In this section today, we look to explore the reasoning behind Saudi's decision to let loose in 2014 from " Crude Volatility: The History and the Future of Boom-Bust Oil Prices".

Before we begin, we must first understand the context leading up to 2014.

" By 2014, the shale oil boom was a major factor in the predictions of future oil supply and prices. Leading oil forecasts that year assumed crude oil prices would fall gently by 2019, from about $111 in 2013 to $95,47 while OPEC forecasters expected prices would remain around $110 per barrel through the end of the decade. Forecasters saw oversupply building in coming years, mainly because of new production from outside OPEC-not just the U.S. shale oil boom but also new Canadian Oil Sands projects. The IEA also saw supply coming from new projects in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Kazakhstan. Many of these projects were high cost, started when oil prices were rising toward or at $100 per barrel in recent years, and were predicated on high prices continuing. The consensus was that fast-rising new supply from OPEC's competitors, mainly in North America, would start outpacing global demand growth. In total, IEA projected global demand would increase by 7.6 mb/d between 2013 and 2019 while supply outside OPEC would rise by 6.2 mb/d. In other words, OPEC's competitors were going to gobble up 82 percent of projected demand growth, leaving OPEC with crumbs. The big question, as IEA put it, was "will OPEC producers need to 'make room' for this new supply?" Conventional wisdom in industrialized countries and official forecasting bodies for the better part of thirty years held that non-OPEC producers would produce all they could while OPEC cheerfully restrained production in the interest of stable prices. In other words, oil companies outside OPEC had all the fun while OPEC did all the hard work. It got worse. The IEA also projected OPEC producers would increase their production capacity by a total of 2.1 mb/d by 2019, with Iraq responsible for most of the production increase and Saudi Arabia only a very small amount. In other words, OPEC's market share was expected to grow by only around 1.0 mb/d but members were going to add two times that much in new capacity (see figure 10.4). OPEC needed to make room not only for shale and oil sands, but also for new production capacity within its ranks. Therefore by forecasting total OPEC production would fall, IEA effectively assumed one or more OPEC members would have to be willing to cut their own supply by around 1.5 mb/d, while others like Iraq and UAE increased, to avoid excessive overall production, which would lead to inventory builds and a price collapse."

As you can see from the section above, the highlighted portion gives us a great narrative on what was happening during the time. Most oil forecasters weren't expecting prices to fall, because Saudi has said that it seeks price stability above all else. However, the supply and demand projections effectively forces Saudi to have to reduce oil production by 3 million b/d for a long period of time to make room for not only US shale producers, but also other OPEC producers.

"None of these forecasts envisaged oversupply and a price collapse; all assumed stable prices through the end of the decade. Thus IEA, OPEC, and BP-and most market participants and industry-assumed OPEC would cut to keep prices stable."

If Saudi had the desire to keep prices the same, this was how much Saudi's market share would have dropped to:

"To fulfill expectations embedded in the oil forecast, the kingdom would have had to consent to a decline in its market share within OPEC from around 30 percent to the mid-20 percent range, low levels not seen since the last time Saudi Arabia swung in the early 1980s (see figure 10.5)."

"Consensus assumptions that OPEC (read Saudi Arabia) would cut production to make room for shale and other competitors yielded two comforting conclusions. Oil prices would remain stable around $90-$100 and spare capacity would rise 50 percent-100 percent to a more comfortable 4 mb/d-6 mb/d range-a vital shock absorber that was desperately needed given ongoing tumult and geopolitical disruptions or disruption risk in the Persian Gulf, North and West Africa, and Latin America. But the assumption that Saudi Arabia would play the swing producer role was deeply flawed. Cutting production in a healthy market, handing over market share to Iraq (and likely Iran, when its oil was back on the market), and supporting high oil prices so shale and oil sands projects could flourish was not in the cards for Riyadh. Whereas consensus forecasts might have assumed that a declining call on OPEC crude would be offset by Saudi Arabia cutting production, what these forecasts were really but recognizably signaling was a supply glut and price collapse."

During the 2013-2014 period, consensus was forecasting a price collapse that was coming, but none of the forecasters were forecasting much lower oil prices under the assumption that Saudi would play the role of the swing producer. But the situation got ugly as we head into 2014:

"The oversupply embedded in consensus 5-year outlooks appeared in the middle of 2014. In July, the IMF revised global GDP projections for 2014 sharply downward to 3.4 percent, after weak U.S. and emerging market data for the first quarter of the year. That IMF growth downgrade as well as unexpected weak oil demand data for the second quarter of the year caused IEA analysts to sharply cut projected global oil demand growth between July and August. On the supply side, U.S. shale oil production increased faster than most analysts expected as producers were able to access plentiful capital to unlock vast shale oil deposits. The U.S. shale industry continued to surprise officials and analysts alike by exceeding production growth outlooks and by the middle of 2014 was expected to add over 1.0 mb/d to the global oil market."

A double whammy hit the oil markets in 2014. A slowdown in demand and faster than expected growth in US shale forced the only conclusion possible for Saudi:

"OPEC watchers and market participants can be forgiven for expecting Saudi Arabia to cut production despite public statements implying they would not. But circumstances in 2014 were very different in one key respect: Saudi Arabia wasn't being asked just to cut once, instead to embark on a multiyear series of cuts to offset relentless year-after-year supply growth from U.S. shale producers, as well as new supply from Canada, Brazil, and others including Iraq and Iran. Three years of $100 oil prices had resulted in a lot of new investment and that new oil was headed to the market in coming years. In the case of shale oil, the new oil arrived much faster than conventional or standard oil projects, a point we will explore shortly. Thus, Saudi Arabia was not being asked to make a one-time cut to address temporary oversupply or lead in emergency cuts (since prices had not yet collapsed), but instead embark on years of sustained cuts to balance the market-in other words play the swing production role as it did in the early 1980s and the Texas Railroad Commission and Seven Sisters did in the decades prior to the 1970s."

At the time, Saudi did not want to take the brunt of the production cuts, because it wasn't going to be a one-time thing. The forecasted increase in supplies from 2014-2019 made it impossible for the Saudis to cut just once and be done.

"The kingdom had accumulated over $700 billion in foreign exchange reserves and had extremely low domestic debt, putting it in a much stronger financial position to withstand a bout of low oil prices than other oil exporters with bigger debt burdens and smaller foreign exchange war chests. Commercially, were Saudi Arabia to cut unilaterally it would have handed market share to rivals Russia, Iran, and Iraq. These producers sold the same type of heavier oil and were targeting the same markets in growing Asia. Finally, Riyadh declined to swing because it believed U.S. shale oil producers could do most or all of the swinging for them. If oil prices fell enough to make investing in new shale wells unprofitable-initially expected to be $80-$90 per barrel, although this proved too high-then enough supply would exit to balance the market. This did not amount to a "war on shale" for two reasons. First, Saudi Arabia does not regard shale oil, a light and low-sulfur crude grade, as a direct competitor for the bulk of its crude grades, crude, which is heavier and higher sulfur. Second and more importantly, Saudi Arabia likes shale because it is more responsive to oil prices than and therefore contributes to price stability."

So, what can we learn from why Saudi did not want to cut oil production in 2014?

First, Saudi did not want to make unnecessary room for producers within OPEC and non-OPEC producers. The $100 oil price environment put pressure on future demand and pushed capex investment into the sector that would hurt long-term supply and demand dynamics. Shocking the market via 1-2 years of low prices would drastically reduce capex leading to supply shortfall in the future. Saudi achieved exactly that.

Second, Saudi was going to give up too much if it had cut production. By estimates, Saudi would have needed to reduce 3 million b/d for the next 5-years just to keep oil at $100, and there's no saying what supplies would come online by 2019. The uncertainty left Saudi no choice.

Lastly, Saudi had the financial reserves to withstand low oil prices for a few years, so it saw it as a weapon against high cost barrels.

Where does that leave the oil markets moving forward?

With IEA and OPEC warning for a potential supply deficit, Saudi sees the need to play the role of swing producer again. If the goal is to keep prices stable, then the production cuts it's giving up today (600k b/d) versus what it would have been 3-years ago (3 million b/d) is trivial. It sees the need to intervene back in the market, because if low capex continues, the global oil markets will be in a massive supply deficit and cause volatile prices to reemerge.

If history taught us anything, it's that even after Q1 2018, Saudi will keep its production under control. The market will be surprised to see Saudi keep the lid on its production as it seeks for price stability. It has already succeeded in its goal of eliminating very high cost barrels from the market via capex reduction, and projections puts Saudi market share relatively stable within OPEC in the years ahead (a key objective of why it didn't cut production in 2014).

Understanding the context and why Saudi didn't cut oil production gives us insight into what it will do in the future. With Saudi Aramco IPO on the line in late 2018, Saudi will strive to push for oil price stability as much as it pushes for higher global upstream capex spending. Price stability is key, and we think Saudi is aiming for $70/bbl oil.

