Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) CEO Giovanni on Caforio Company Strategy and Review Data Presented at 2017 ASCO (Transcript)

Discuss Company Strategy and Review Data Presented at 2017 ASCO

June 04, 2017 07:30 PM ET

John Elicker

[Calls Starts Abruptly] …everybody on the phone. Well, we have a presentation for you tonight to talk about how we're thinking about our oncology immuno-oncology franchise and where we're going, how we're moving forward. In addition to Tom Lynch, Fouad Namouni and Dave Feltquate -- Dave will give you a little bit of his background when he comes up to speak -- in addition, we have several members of senior management here who are available to answer your questions or available for discussion afterwards.

I won't mention everybody but -- because there a lot of people here. But Giovanni Caforio, our CEO is here; Murdo Gordon, our Chief Commercial Officer; Chris Boerner, the Head of U.S. Business; and on the R&D side, Vicki Goodman, who's one of our Development leads; Carl Decicco, who many of you know, who leads Discovery. I was -- I believe Nils Lonberg is going to be here, if he's not here already. And we have Teresa Bitetti, who runs our U.S. Oncology Business.

So with that, this is our legal disclaimer and I will turn it over to Tom.

Tom Lynch

John, thank you very much and it is a delight to be here today sharing with you our plans for Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is my 27th ASCO, I know some of you might have been here longer, okay, but 27 and give me a lot of respected. I could not be happier to be here today as the Chief Scientific Officer for Bristol-Myers Squibb. Three big reasons; one, is the pipeline that we have; two, are the people that we have executing that pipeline; and third, is the strategy we have to deliver medicines to patients with a great sense of urgency. So a couple of things about ASCOs in general, we are at an inflection point in medicine. Never before, have we had the ability to understand tumor biology as we as the patient characteristics to be able to develop compound and biomarkers to be able to deliver drugs and develop drugs.

Today -- if you can take home anything from this message today, I want you to hear three points. First, I want you to understand that today we're going to start talking about the emergence of the Bristol-Myers Squibb pipeline. Specifically, you're going to hear from Fouad and you're going to hear from David Feltquate about LIRI about LAG-3 about GITR about IDO. These will be important and they'll be the first example of compound for the moving forward and will begin to make a difference in the care of common cancers.

Second, I want you to remember we are early in the development of biomarkers and we believe that there'll be multiple biomarkers that will increasing segment markets in cancer. Today, we might look at 15 or 16 cancers in five years, there will be a 100 different cancers distinguished by the molecular phenotypes and molecular genotypes.

And third, we want to remember how important it is to look at the impact that Opdivo and Yervoy have made in cancer and will continue to make in cancer. As the medical oncologist as someone who's practiced for 27 years, I can tell you there is nothing more important than improving overall survival. And we will look at the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy, the first I-O, I-O combination to improve overall survival we believe that's incredibly important.

In addition, we know that there is evidence that this regimen may be superior in melanoma in MSI-high colorectal cancers and non-small cell lung cancer, in small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma. So, I want to share with you just a couple of comments before we start about overall strategy and then ask David Feltquate to tell you a little bit more about some of the excitement around the early compounds at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

First, the vision for R&D. Where we're going to go and how we're going to get there? We're a focused science oriented and data driven company and we're determined to deliver medicine that has the potential to transform the lives of patients. I think it's very important to remember that’s a type of profile of compounds that we'll be looking for.

The priorities of R&D could be basically distilled to these six key priorities. First, look at Opdivo/Yervoy across multiple tumors and multiple biomarker sets. We need to determine the best way to use this regimen and we believe we've a strategy that's going to get us there. Second, accelerate the delivery of the next wave of assets. During this ASCO, as I come back and meet many of my colleagues from the academic world, I'm asked constantly, Tom, why did you go to Bristol-Myers Squibb? What was it about BMS that got you there? I can tell you point blank, it's the 20 asset in oncology, it's the 20 asset in cardiovascular fibrosis and neuroscience, and it’s the 80 drugs that Carl Decicco has in the closet or his laboratory that are in discovery that we plan to move ultimately into development.

Third, understanding the biology of resistance, we learn more from understanding where our drugs don't work and sometimes understanding how our drugs do work. And by resistance, I really think of it in two ways, I think of primary resistance as in the tumors that are cold tumors that we haven't yet found overall for I-O and that's the area that we've got to focus on. And second is acquired resistance, what about patients who've been treated with I-O agents upfront, who then progressed. They need options and you're going to hear from Fouad Namouni today, some evidence that we have an approach that might actually begin to address that concept of acquired resistance.

Fourth, we need to continue develop novel combinations. You look at lymphoma and you look at the combination of CHOP-R, a five drug regimen that improves outcome for patients. What is the approach to pancreas cancer going to be with I-O? It means there will be a four or five drug regimen. What about the approach to non-MSI colorectal cancer or the approach to women who've got breast cancer that's not triple negative? Or to men and women who've got gastric or esophageal or other cancers? Very important to think about how do we develop combinations to move forward.

We'll continue to develop -- I know this is the oncology meeting, but it's also important to remember that Bristol-Myers Squibb is committed towards non-cancer portfolio just as much and we'll continue to accelerate the development of our CP assets, and we'll only be looking the business development as a way of augmenting and enhancing our pipeline, both as a way to combine with our current drug and way to bring in new agents into our pipeline. You've seen the slide. This slide tells you and the point of showing is just reminding how much has happened in such a short period of time, 11 approved indications in the United States for Opdivo in two years, 11 approved indications in two years, more than 250 global approvals for Opdivo including a bladder approval in Europe just Friday afternoon.

You can see this has been an extraordinary time of regulatory and clinical development execution for Bristol-Myers Squibb, but I also think it's important for everyone to remember how fast things are moving. Significant progress has been made, but the journey is really in its infancy. CTLA-4 came out in 2011, that's only six years ago; PD-1 in 2014. We now stand on the precipice of bring in yet drugs, drugs like LAG-3, drugs like IDO, drugs like LIRI, drugs like GITR. And it opens us up to thinking about what's next? What's beyond this? What other combinations will be looking at? And just like drugs also think about biomarkers, we know that that’s a story and I think back to the work that we've done in cancer. When you're at ASCO, you tend to think about more than just lung cancer.

But I think about lung cancer, if you remember the EGFR mutation story that was involved with. For a long time people thought it was EGFR expression that would tell you how a lung cancer works -- or how drugs like TKIs like Iressa and Tarceva worked. And then people thought it was EGFR amplification. Ultimately, it turned out to be EGFR mutation or breast cancer with Herceptin. If you recall, it was -- it was just chemistry at first before we finally learn, it was -- it was amplification of the HER2 gene for use with Herceptin. And then you can think about colorectal cancer, remember the label for cetuximab actually included testing for EGFR, and it turned out that RAS mutation was actually a better way to determine this.

And we think the possible biomarkers like TMD and even LAG-3 maybe examples of new biomarkers that will contribute in a story of learning how to use I-O drugs optimally. These are extraordinarily important developments and remember we are at still early in this journey. Our priorities in oncology, first to deliver on the Opdivo/Yervoy regimen in all of its current development portfolio to accelerate that next wave of agents and to explore new combination regimens. We are devoted to improving outcomes for patients with I-O sensitive tumors, patients who got primary resistance and patients with acquired resistance. So, as we use CSO, what -- how are we going to do that? What are the things I think we can add to Bristol-Myers or enhance the Bristol-Myers to make us get there even better even quicker?

First, I think we need to enhance our translational medicines capabilities. We need to be among the leading companies in the country. When you think about who’s developing innovative biomarkers? Who’s determining in paths or approval of compound that are novel and that are -- that show innovation? In real, continue to enhance our translational medicine. And as you all know, translation starts with fundamental cancer biology and so investing in cancer biology to be able to drive translation is equally important. And I think the third pillar is so important it’s a concept of data and analytics. When you look at the complexity of what our pipeline offers. If we can find a way to develop this pipeline in a more focused and more to data driven fashion, we will never get through the pipeline even by the time that everybody in this room finishes their carrier. We have got to move fast. Our patients are demanding a sense of urgency as we move forward.

So, this is the reason I came to Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is our industry leading oncology pipeline. And what I find and you're going to here again from Fouad about many aspects of this, and from David Feltquate as well. But I think there is two reasons to look at this pipeline, it has great optimism. One is research and the second is commercial. From a research standpoint, having all of the assets within Bristol-Myers Squibb gives us flexibility, gives us unravel flexibility. The combined need agents, quickly, efficiently and way that allow these combinations that we put together and brought to market. Second, from a commercial standpoint, this gives us the ability to create products that can be differentiated based on their value in the market place.

If Bristol has the compounds in-house, we can create products that have an appealing value proposition within the market, and I don’t need tell this room how crucial that will be in the development over the next decade. And so this pipeline hopefully turns into this development portfolio as which you can see is that we have an exceptionally deep, diverse and exciting approach to treating a number of compounds, all the way in Phase 1, all the ways from Phase 3 -- all the way to Phase 3 and trials with our proved indications. So, again I want to thank you for coming today, we look forward to taking your questions. So, I’d like to introduce David Feltquate, David is Head of Clinical Early Development of Bristol Myers Squibb. He is an example of someone who has dedicated his carrier to working at the biology of cancer and thinking about how that biology impacts our patients. David?

David Feltquate

Thank you, Tom, and good evening. As many of you may not know me, I’d like to tell you a little bit of all myself. So, I’m an immunologist, I’m also a medical oncologist. I was trained at Memorial Sloan Cancer. I began work in BMD about 12 years ago and I’ve been doing work in immuno-oncology for about 14 years, clearly working on the initial development of ipilimumab and nivolumab. And I am astounded really what’s been accomplished over these last 10 years and when you think about the transformation that we’re applying into the field of oncology, improving survival and many cancer types that the breadth of the activity of these individual agents is impacting a wide variety of cancers.

It's also interesting when I reflect back and we're at ASCO. Going back 10 to 12 years ago, I used to go to these meetings and I would have to wait for Tuesday morning that’s one when the immunotherapy sessions used to be. And they were there because they really worked on a lot of that active data and were really get it to those times. And we used to be called the faith-based medicine practitioners because we had a very strong passion of believe that immunotherapy was going to be the success in the future. We get those very little data to back that up. And it's amazing to see now what we're -- the tables have turned and now it’s front in the center in terms of what we pay attention to. But, let’s be real, these agents are although they are active, they owning work on the minority of patients and really we’re at a point now that I consider to be the end of the beginning, we have established the principle of this can work now the next phase.

In this next phase to me is what I am most excited about. This is the phase where we have to now really be creative, start to build and create regimens that are more active for broader set of patients, but be selective in who these patients are that we’re applying to these regimens. This is our challenge. This is what we need to do. And I’m going to trying to all how we’re going to do this at BMS. So, to start off the immunobiology is complex, every year we learn more and more about the intricacies of the interaction of immune system with cancer. And we pay a lot of attention of this. For us, the center of these are the effector cells, primarily T-cells, but NK cells. We’ve validated that these are important targets to work with anti-PD-1 to work with anti-CTLA-4. These were all targeting effector T-cells and we’ve validated that this is an important cell that actually improves survival.

However, there is the potential that we can further optimize the activity of these cells. And so, a portion of our pipeline is devoted to further enhance or optimize the activity of effector cells. However, we don’t think that this maybe enough for all patients to get 100% cures, and our evidence to that comes from the work that was done with adopted T-cells therapy over the last 20 years to 30 years as well as the emerging data with CAR T-cells therapy. Those different modalities are probably the strongest, the most effective T-cell therapies; and despite that, we're not getting a 100% cures with those modalities. So that's telling us something. It's telling us that we need to be thinking about other components that are impacting this. And the way we look at it is what the effector cells in the middle; there are a number of other components that are having potential down modulatory effects that could be important.

These could be factors coming from the tumor. These could be factors coming from the strauma, which is the matrix of the tumor and epithelial cells fibroblast. They can elicit factors that down modulatory T-cells. There's even evidenced that they can elaborate factors that almost serve as a moot, preventing the soldiers, the effector cells from getting in for the cancer. And then there's immunoregulatory network, the normal function of which is as a homeostatic control that actually turn off cells. Tumors are coapting this and using that to down modulate the effector cells. The each of these may play an important role.

Now, with that framework in mind, you can apply our pipeline. This is our clinical stage pipeline. This is what Tom was talking about. You can see a number of things. First off, we were very deliberate in choosing specific pathways to ensure we were covering mechanisms across each of these distinct categories. And the reason we think it's important to look at each of these categories is because we're probably going to find that across different kinds of patients, these pathways may be important. One patient they may be -- one category may be important. For another patient, it could another. But our view on this is we need to cover all of these, so we can create regimens to have activity across the broadest array of patients.

So, I am not going to go through each of these agents. I do want to call out a couple of ones that are of interest. And the first is a couple of the agents within the immune regulator class. So number one is, CTLA-4 NF, we feel very strongly that CTLA-4 is a very important target. I mentioned to you that we validated its activity on effector cells, but there are other cells that can express CTLA-4, namely few regulatory cells. In fact, the cells that express CTLA-4, the highest are T regulatory cells. Alan Korman in our group is the fundamental research showing that actually one of the potential activities of ipilimumab is to target these cells. And he has created a version of ipilimumab that we called CTLA-4 NF. It's altered version that actually has enhanced activity for depleting cells that are binding us and in this case T regulatory cells.

So by monetizing the biology by paying attention to that target, we may have an opportunity to manipulate the biology of T regulatory cells, which could play an important role in a subset of cancers. Another molecule that data for which was presented at ASCO is IDO. This is an important enzyme, an immuno-regulatory enzyme that causes the metabolism of tryptophan creating molecules that can actually inhibit T-cells. We've been following this for many years. This is something we think has been very important. It's so important to us that we purchased an IDO agent from Flexus Pharmaceuticals and we also do collaborations with Incyte. I think this is very important.

Another molecule and this is back in the checkpoint category is LAG-3. Again, we validated PD-1 and we validated CTLA-4, but we can still potentially do better for effector cells and we think LAG-3 may be part of that story. Let me tell you a little bit more about LAG-3 this may be not something you're familiar with. So, LAG-3 is part of the family of checkpoint molecules, which expressed on T-cells. But its pattern of expression can be a little bit different than what happened with PD-1 and CTLA-4, and there are primarily two ways it works. So, there's protein normally transmits signals that turn the T-cells up, and one of the ways you may find this expression is that it's co-expressed on T cells with PD-1.

So, in that situation, you would have T cells that if you try to turn them back on by blocking PD-1, you wouldn’t successful because they also have LAG-3. You need to actually hit both those molecules. What does it looks like clinically? Well, I mentioned before, monotherapy doesn't impact a majority of patients, only a minority benefit. What's happening to the majority of those patients? Well, there're resistance mechanisms, this maybe one of those mechanisms. You may need to hit both of those molecules to get more activity. In other way, LAG expressed is and what we call adaptive upregulation, so this is a situation where a T cell maybe expressed in PD-1 and only layer upon activation of T cells, the presence of interferon gamma later, those T cells may start to get turned off by upregulating LAG-3.

What does this apply clinically? These are the patients who get single agent PD-1 therapy, they initially start to benefit and then later they stop benefiting. And one of the reasons they may stop benefiting is this upregulation of this molecule so you would postulate in that setting, but you continue to PD-1 agent and you add it LAG-3 and as a LAG-3, you would start to get the activity. This is what we've shown. Fouad Namouni is going to show you the data that was presented at ASCO for this. But he's going to show you data from melanoma, but this -- the biology of this is widespread.

This can be found in virtually any -- on any T cell found in any tumor. You think about the number of people that are benefiting and then eventually progressing on PD-1 therapies right now. There's nothing for these patients, you talk to clinicians, and they're desperate for something. This has the potential of being something that can work in all of those situations. And what's even more important the data Fouad is going to show you is, it looks like that activity of this combination is focused primarily in those tumors that contain infiltrating lymphocytes that are expressing LAG-3, a biomarker that can enrich for the ones that are going to respond.

And Tom pointed this out. This is something very important to us as we continue to develop these drugs as we continue to find these kinds of markers to hone in on truly the patients that are benefiting. So this is one example, we're familiar with other examples, PD-L1, there's putative [mom-markers] that have been found in the inflamed tumor, which is really the tumors that have T-cells that are infiltrating or tumors that have an inflamed gene signature. These represent tumors that have T-cells present and that might be predictive to certain agents. There're also maybe markers of tumor immunosuppression. I just mentioned LAG-3, that may be a marker indicating an immunosuppression pathway and you want to focus on those patients to apply the right kind of treatment. It's also then emerging data with tumor antigens, really, tumor mutational load, MSI high, things that are increasing the amount of tumor antigens.

Now in order to know about these things and more importantly to know about new markers or the new regimens coming, you need to be able to interrogate the biology of tumors. In order to do that you need to have the capabilities to do that. And as you know over the last year, we've strategically been entering collaborations and partnerships with a number of technology companies to bolster our capabilities in doing this. So, in order to understand more about tumor antigens, we've work with Foundation Medicine and most recently, I think you saw that we've done work with GRAIL to measure DNA in both the tumor, but also in circulation. We've done work with Dako in developing -- with immunohistochemistry for PD-L1 and potentially other agents.

Moreover, we've also done deals with GeneCentric and I think you saw the other day we did a deal with QIAGEN to increase our ability to do gene expression analyses of all tumors. In this way, we're going to be able to fulfill our desire, which is to use that information to focus these new regimens for the right patients. But one of the markets we're very interesting and as we are moving forward is, tumor mutational burden. I want to talk a little bit about that. So what is tumor mutational burden? To myself have the capacity through a variety of mechanisms to acquire mutation and these mutations can lead to the developments of atypical proteins and these atypical proteins look different to the immune systems. So, we recall these new antigens, it's something that immune system hadn’t seen before, so it's new to it. The more new antigens, the more likely there can be T-cells that can recognize that tumor.

So, you can think high mutational burden because more visible to the immune system. And you would hypothesize that in that setting, these kinds of patients will be more responsive to immune checkpoint inhibitors. And this is what we are finding. It's been published by others and single arm series, this is what we have done most recently is published data on our Study 26. This is the first randomize study that actually show the potential for this kind of a biomarker. From a study, this is our expletory now has done in Study 26 and we were able to show that end the patients with high tumor mutational burden which is defined as the patient top one third of patients with high mutational load. In those patients, nivolumab was much, much more active than chemotherapy.

And if I am not restricted to just non-small cell lung cancer. Data published by Memorial Sloan-Kettering, about 1,800 patients and we went back and looked at, patients that got immune checkpoint inhibitor and that they had mutational burden data, and they separated patients into basically high and low. And they asked the question, was there more activity in the high or the low? And what they found almost universally is all the boxes were left, independent -- that they found more activity in patients with high mutational burdens receiving checkpoint inhibitors. This is potentially being very, very important as we move forward and try to identify patients with benefit from these therapies.

So, I'm just going to end and I want to leave you with -- I'm very excited about where we are right now. We are going to continue to evaluate the immunobiology of cancer, and we're going to apply that with our tools to interrogate tumors from patients and try to identify which are the subset of patients for which this specific modules that we are combining are going to be most active, and we think the agents that we have chosen across all those different categories of potential mechanisms are put it together are going to increase our chances of either creating regimens that are going to help the most patients. Thank you.

Fouad Namouni

Good evening everyone and it's great to be here again. This is another important ASCO for patients, for Bristol-Myers Squibb and given for our pipeline.

So, we think about this aspect, there are very high level takeaways for us as a company is; one, the emergence of our next generation pipeline with solid data and some important decisions that we are making now; two is to look at the new biomarker, David gave a good -- talked about tumor mutational burden, but there are other like activity and it's sounds really one biomarkers, it's the multiplicity of biomarker to help more patients and much more precise way. And finally is the important progress that we are making to show more and more benefits not only of Opdivo monotherapy of our Yervoy monotherapy, but for also the combination of variety of tumors types inline of therapy, lung cancer, non-small cell, small cell, mesothelioma, adjuvant melanoma and HCC are a few highlights.

A lot of data at this ASCO, very good number of abstracts and lot of good question being asked and a lot of data of answering some questions. I will focus in the first -- I will go later into more detail in the first half of the slide. I’m going to focus very quickly on key takeaways from few studies many of them will be presented tomorrow. So, we’re not going to be able to show the data today. CheckMate-032 small cell lung cancer, we continue to see solid activity with Opdivo and Yervoy and Opdivo in second, third line patients. Tomorrow, you will see the updated data. Mesothelioma, mesothelioma is the only paper that it is the part of the ASCO Press Conference. Opdivo plus Yervoy versus Opdivo will be also reported tomorrow. And it's in their ASCO embargo and it will tell us how we should think about these two robust checkpoint inhibitors in the management and the role it will play in Mesothelioma.

CheckMate-040 is our HCC Phase 1/2 study looking at Opdivo and Opdivo and its combination with Yervoy in HCC patients. We are seeing continued activity at long-term and efficacy. And as many of you know, the Opdivo monotherapy in the second line liver cancer is under review by the FDA. Brain mets one of the most difficult setting of the disease to treat, where reported data for melanoma patients with the brain mets in CheckMate-204 were the activity of Opdivo and Yervoy were pretty high. More impressively in this setting of the data, the high response of intracranial complete responses. And then the Phase 3, the interim analysis, the look that the ECOG had on 16 -- on their study 1609, comparing in the adjuvant setting of melanoma Ipi at 3, 10 in interferon, as a reference arm. This look was an Ipi 3 milligram and Ipi 10 fairly consistent data between in terms of three year, the relapse-free survival between 3 milligram and 10 milligram of Ipi with the 3 milligram showing a much better safety profile.

The last but not the least on this slide is important data that we’ll see tomorrow by the teams of John Hopkins reporting, good data in the adjuvant setting of lung cancer using Opdivo with a lot of biomarker information to be presented to. But if we heard today that this work that have been meeting with Opdivo and Yervoy is really the first way. We established an immunotherapy in a variety of cancer types with Opdivo as a backbone and resistance to immunotherapy continues to be an issue. And we've seen patients more and more who need more therapy when they fail or they are resistant or refractory to a PD-1 agent or PD-1 and a CTLA-4 agent. This is a patient with melanoma BRAF wild-type. The patient was refractory with nivolumab. Nivolumab and LAG-3 were administered to these patients together, and as you can see patient had some soft tissue metastasis in the leg and in iliac lymph node.

And of 8 weeks and 16 weeks on the CT scan, you see a major regression of a cancer that was resistant -- actually refractory in this case to Opdivo. So what does this means for the study we reported yesterday? In heavily pretreated population of melanoma patients who received a PD-1 basis therapy with a majority who received a PD-1 and additional CTLA for a sometime together. LAG-3 expression separates the group in two. Patients who are expressed in LAG-3 have a response rate of 20%. One patient out of five response when they are not supported to in this setting of the disease versus 7% response rate in the absence of LAG-3 expression.

The safety profile is very similar to Opdivo monotherapy, very promising benefit risk profile in this study. What does this mean for us? It is the first time we demonstrated efficacy in I-O relapsed/refractory patients. There is a potential to increase the benefit in this population of patients when they expressed LAG-3 biomarker. The data are very consistent with the mechanism by which to this antibody works. And this leaves us to think as David Feltquate mentioned earlier, that the applicability to multiple tumor type either in the I-O refractory resistance or the I-O naive is quite possible.

So, what are the next steps for LAG-3, we have already expanded the I-O refractory melanoma group to up to recruit an additional 150 patients that we are studying. We are starting a broad development program of first tumor type, and as I said we are looking at the PD-1 resistant refractory, but also at the I-O naive. And we are starting registration our program for LAG-3 in combination with Opdivo. We are going to double up LAG-3 expressions as a lead biomarker for this program.

Now, tumor metabolism, we have always believed the tumor metabolism was an important part, David you really did the great job explaining, how would we be think about it and IDO is one of the leading mechanisms in tumor metabolism. In February 2015 or early 2015, we acquired our BMS IDO early in 2016 it starts a phase 1 trials, first in human. And early in 2017, we reported AACR with first clinical data. This is the fastest development from preclinical to clinical off an agent in our experience.

And now we are moving to registrational files with our IDO and Opdivo in the variety of tumor types including lung cancer here as an example. In addition we were very excited to collaborate with Incyte on epacadostat combination some time ago and we generated very good data would be presented some more, very impressive data, and we have announced recently our collaboration to expand with epacadostat to include Phase 3 study in lung cancer and in head and neck. We are also expanding the ongoing ECHO-204 to I-O refractory melanoma cohort to better understand what happens to these patients with the combination of epacadostat and Opdivo.

It's still not enough this resistance to immune system and having more combination to continue to boost the immune system in the five against cancer. Here is another example of our GITR combined with Opdivo. Here we are going to the outer side of the T effector cell as David explained, and we are boosting through an agonist mechanism. And this is a metastasis, an abdomen metastasis from a patient with an NPC, nasopharyngeal carcinoma. And you can see this patient actually responded and then relapsed to Opdivo and was treated with GITR, and as you can see the regression from the left to the right half of the tumor in the abdomen.

Earlier, last year at SITC, we reported a promising data of entire care with Lirilumab. Here, we're moving from the innate immune system -- from the adaptive immune system to the innate immune system combining really with Opdivo in second line had an account a way forward a response rate of 41% in PD-1 positive patients. This is basically twice as high as what you would expect with the PD-1 in exact similar population of patients. So, what we what did we do since the SITC meeting last year? We actually expanded the study and we are randomizing LIRI plus Opdivo versus Opdivo in head and neck patients expressed in PD-1, tumors expressing PD-L1. We also expanded to additional cancer in squamous histology of LIRI plus Opdivo and finally with the very good safety profile of Lirilumab and Opdivo adding CTLA-4, CTLA-4 Yervoy to the combination. This is the first time we are running a triplet combination of immunotherapy.

Now, this is really the progress we have been making over the last few months in the early pipeline and emerging important assets into some registrational program. Now, what is happening in this space of late-stage assets and actually let me start with the work that we have been doing over the last many months in the lung cancer space. Thoracic malignancies are very complex, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma; and when you look at what we are doing with the teams at Bristol-Myers, we are covering this very complex diseases from A to Z, in non-small cell lung cancer from early to-late; in small cell, limited and extensive disease in early line and late line and of course mesothelioma as I said. The program is based on Opdivo as a backbone and we are looking at additional combinations to Opdivo at the back. We're looking at what? We're looking at CTLA-4 for Yervoy. We're looking at chemotherapy, and now we're looking at IDO with the BMS IDO, and also as I said earlier with epacadostat combination.

Clearly, biomarkers are becoming even more and more important and we bring all these agents in this combination together. So, we are exploring biomarkers more and more in segmented way in this patient. But also the scope of the next wave of agents is going to be important to improve the outcomes of thoracic malignancies. And I would highlight here something that probably will become very important in lung cancer. What's going to happen when some fail immunotherapy whether you are in second line or in third line? There is a need for additional next generation agents to come and be a part of the armamentarium of immunotherapy in thoracic malignancies. We reported CheckMate-012 at this ASCO and actually this is a long-term survival, a two year survival of our Phase 1 CheckMate-012. This is a solid set of data in particular in the patients expressing PD-L1 with 87% and survival rate of one year and about 60 at two years.

This is a way of both what you would expect from a chemotherapy standard chemotherapy in the same population of patients. And why I'm saying this? Our CheckMate-227 is looking at the question of Opdivo plus Yervoy in PD-L1 positive patients versus chemotherapy. Two, it is important to understand when we look at the totality of this data, that as Tom said earlier and David, it's very segmented. That there'll be segments where the combination of Yervoy and Opdivo will play a role, there'll be segments where chemotherapy and Opdivo and PD-1 will play role, there'll be segments where monotherapy will play role. There're also will be additional models to further segment and tell us what how patients should be treated with them and in the first line setting of lung cancer. Importantly the next generation agents in the I-O space will come and stop playing an important role there. So, this is really how when you look at the totality of the data, this is my takeaway of the data.

This is a quick refresh for us on what we're doing in first line in terms of our study design, so I'm going to talk about CheckMate-227 and then CheckMate-568. CheckMate-227 is really three phase III trials in one lung cancer program. So, what do we have? In part one, we've Part 1A asking two questions, Opdivo mono versus chemotherapy? Second question, Opdivo plus Yervoy versus chemotherapy? In the expressors of PD-L1, in the non-expressor of PD-L1 we're also asking two questions. Chemotherapy plus Opdivo versus chemotherapy, and in this case we're using Opdivo in three week schedule. And we're also asking question of Opdivo plus Yervoy versus chemotherapy in the PD-L1 non-expressors. And then we have part two, it is the third phase three, very simple question. Opdivo plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy in all calmer patients, all biomarkers.

Then 568, we look at it now is really asking innovative questions on how are we going to move to a better level the combination of all these agents. So, first 568 started as a large phase to looking at the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy in first line non-small cell lung cancer regardless of biomarker expression. So, we're looking at the whole spectrum. And then we amended the study to really try to see if we cannot do a combination that is using the best of immunotherapy and the best of chemotherapy. The best of immunotherapy is really to have two strong checkpoint inhibitors like Opdivo and Yervoy to boost the response and the memory of the response. And then the beset of chemotherapy is to use two cycles, not four, not six, two cycles of chemotherapy to do maybe two things, one try to control for early progressions, that we continue to see by the way in most of the trials, and two to as David explained earlier, increase the visibility of the tumor to the immune system.

We're going to do -- we're going to continue this lead phases ongoing now, later towards probably the end of the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter we'll be able -- based on the lead and combinability and feasibility data to start randomizing patients versus standalone care chemotherapy in first line non-small cell lung cancer, and again here the combination with chemotherapy that was used every three weeks. So, very robust lung cancer, very comprehensive lung cancer program asking a lot of questions and covering all bases, I would say it's not only about lung cancer and the development and the expansion of Opdivo and Yervoy. You can see we have a variety of tumor type in a number of Phase 2s and 3s, data reads within the next 12 to 24 months. And I’ll say like couple of them coming probably in the second half of this year: first-line renal cell carcinoma and first-line hepatocellular carcinoma actually. These are very important. And each time, we are looking at Opdivo, but we are also looking at the combination. Actually at this aspect, the combination of the Opdivo and Yervoy consistently continue to show a doubling of the response rate. In most of the tumor we are recording at this meeting and Tom gave a few examples in his opening remarks.

The way we can actually this year as I said it's really important, it is the move of new generation of compound to very clear planning in terms of development and it is also the emergence of important biomarkers, we are going to add to better understanding of what patient to treat, what segment to treat, what segments we have to treat, and the last but not the least is a continues roll of Opdivo and its combination with the Yervoy across tumor types.

I want to say thank you and back to you John for Q&A.

A - John Elicker

Thanks a lot. So, we are ready to go to your questions. Tim and Will have microphones, so maybe we can go to Chris Schott right here to go first.

Chris Schott

The first one was just talking about the longer term overall survival and progressions-free survival, we saw from the combo arm 012 versus monotherapy both with -- about the expressors and the high expressors. Just -- is there any concerned that some of the early response and PFS benefits you are seeing isn’t translating to longer term survival for combo versus mono? Just trying to gives us a large discussion around that kind of two year data versus that we are seeing previously, and would love your prospective on that? My second quick question is just on the tumor mutational burden, is that something you are able to prospectively build into your existing Phase 3 programs or future Phase 3 programs as a way to further enhance some of these studies and maybe either faster paths to market or higher some portion of studies the higher probability success? Thank you.

Tom Lynch

So, I’ll start off with just a few comments but ask Fouad to comment in details. The first thing to remember is a lung cancer is an extremely difficult to ease to treat and we are early in the understanding of how to use I-O drug in lung cancer. We are very confident that we have a program in lung cancer. And I just want to trial, right, program in lung cancer that we will address multiple segments in lung cancer and that will allow us to determine what the optimal approach is.

My concern about 012 -- not concerned with 012, it just remind you that it's a Phase 1 trial with very small numbers. And the other issue when I look at 012 with a lung cancer factor, I look at that can compared with chemotherapy has been for years and I find these results very optimistic, very much better than what you'd expect with chemotherapy in that setting. The good news is we have a very big program of large randomized chemical trials, which will give us the answer in terms of whether the response rates and progression-free survival and overall survival, how they play out. Fouad?

Fouad Namouni

Chris, the only thing I would add [PFSOS] Phase 1 -- when you look at the totality of the data here, it clearly doesn't come across like the high expressors driving the activity between one and above 50. The activity that we are seeing is consistent across the spectrum of the expression of PD-L1, and this is why we had described that these data are solid data and this is why it gives me really confidence that we are seeing good survival in overall.

Chris Schott

TMB application?

Tom Lynch

Yes. So, TMB as we’ve talked earlier, we find a lot of evidence from David Feltquate’s presentation. He showed you the results that we’ve shown at ACR that shows the factors when we respectively look at 026. We can identify patient population that seemed to be quite well with immunotherapy. I think you have to caution that’s the retrospect analysis of the trial and that we’re eager to look at TMB in number of other settings as we move forward.

Chris Schott

What your thoughts on we're exploring TMB in most of our studies and we are in three month in -- it’s an important marker, right. Is there an important marker probably with playing role in a variety of tumor types and we are looking at it?

Tom Lynch

And David, do you want to comment for a second on the techniques that looking at TMB and how those are evolving?

David Feltquate

Yes. So, fundamentally, our approach is to do whole-exome sequencing, which allows us to get the most information that we can. We’re also exploring with foundation and others how to potentially in the future convince this down to a smaller BMS which will make this more practical should it be use in the future.

John Elicker

Thanks Chris. Can we go maybe to Andrew here [Bill], Andrew Baum

Andrew Baum

Thank you. A couple of questions please. CheckMate-026, the headlines were released in August with 10 months. I know that there is some criticism from the academic community in terms of your publication of your Yervoy data in prostate cancer. Given the importance the trial when might we see that? Second, Tom, you’ve spoken to the area of CheckMate-026 is being no great mystery in the recent Forbes article and also separately in a competitor conference. Could you help us understand how you make that assertion because from where we’re sitting, it's not obvious in the data that was shared in the public domain ESMO that there is anything convincing it terms of the subgroup to get that point? So, I’d love to know why is that a not-patient selection or there I said any into drug differences? And then finally you talked a lot about speed and seeing next generation advance into clinic. Is this just the data not mature and therefore the ready to move? Is it that you’ve changed decision making process inside Bristol, so you’re committing or is it capital allocation? Just help us understand what’s changed in the relations that now being ready to move these combinations for et cetera a great competitive environment?

Tom Lynch

So, I’ll take the first two -- the second and third and ask Fouad to comment on the first after I comment on the second and third. So, regarding the Forbes article, no great mystery, I married to a journalist, okay so I’m little nervous about how journalist interpret them. Anything, I actually said no great industry, exactly say the way that it is was used but, what I meant by that was when one sees unexplained differences, okay -- remember, I was not the Chief Scientific Officer then, but one thing unexplained differences between 024 and 026. And you see the one trial our hit and one trial didn't hit, okay. Fundamentally, as a lung cancer doctor, it comes to likely differences between the patient populations, okay. And we have look up and down, night and day and trying to determine. Are there differences between the patient populations? And the difference between the patient populations is as I said no where initial with the difference in the patient population is most sort to have group that had a 50% greater, 50% or greater expression of PD-L1 or little lower expression, 1% greater PD-L1.

So, that’s why no great mystery, that, that difference, okay, appeared to likely result in different population that explains in my mind why we saw different results in those two settings at that point. Is that the only difference between the groups? Again, we looked at 50 to 60 different variables internally and I am sure that I was continued to think about what variables happen to these areas. As we learn more about different biomarkers perhaps one day retrospectively that we're going to understand, for example if TMB turns out to be important whether there imbalance in TMB et cetera, et cetera, I don’t know. Those were all things we are going to have to look at in that respect. The third regarding the question of strategy, okay, again I can't comment on strategy in the past but I can tell you that the strategy was moving forward.

And our strategy moving forward is that we believe that developing our drug with a sense of urgency and with a sense of trying to get some market as quickly as we can. The way that allow patients to benefit from the innovated mechanism the way we were addressing, we think that makes most sense. And I'm committed to working with my development team, my discovery team and my translational medical team, to determine are there biomarker set the patients that benefit from the given patients -- as they benefit drug any given patient population. Well, I can also tell you is from capital allocation or resource allocation, we are fully committed to executing the pipeline as you see presented today. And I never perceived wither as a Board Member or now as the Chief Scientific Officer that there's been a reticence to do studies that we feel making impact on patients as we move forward. So Fouad comments on the publication plans?

Fouad Namouni

Very short answer and you will see CheckMate-026 appearing very soon in a major journal.

John Elicker

Thank you, Andrew. So, right behind maybe Jami.

Jamilu Rubin

Just I guess the follow-up on so many other questions, the CheckMate-026, there is a clear -- you've demonstrated a clear patient imbalance which probably explains the difference or CheckMate-012 understanding it’s a very small study, small numbers, but again there was an explanation of imbalances between the 6 weeks of Yervoy versus 12 weeks of Yervoy, we see much better results in the 12 weeks. So, you are going with the six week regimen in 227. So I guess we never worried about patient imbalances before the CheckMate-026 data was disclosed and now we worry about it a lot because we see it affects your trials. Maybe you can talk about how you think about patient imbalances? And how you are de-risking that for the much larger 227 trial? And then my second question is either for you Tom or Giovanni, just wondering how you think about your regulatory approach given that really one big competitor. How they have accomplished virtually the same number of indications that you have by using small data sets? Your approach is now we think very different and wondering if your plans are to change that. And then lastly, I think I heard maybe Fouad said that CheckMate-227 in the chemo-combo arm that you are developing or you're using Opdivo every three week. Just want to make sure I heard that right. And is there a plan to commercialize Opdivo every three weeks because I would think that would ultimately become a disadvantage?

Tom Lynch

Well, that said, let's break those questions down. I'll start with the regulatory approach and ask Fouad for 227 and the Opdivo Q3 week approach. So regarding the regulatory approach, I think what I said in the very beginning I truly believe. I believe that we have had extraordinarily efficient and clearly excellent regulatory execution of the trials and strategies that we had put in place, so I think that there's no doubt that 11 approvals in two years is really an extremely productive regulatory approach.

However, I do believe going forward that innovation in regulatory strategy will be important. And it doesn't just come from regulatory it also comes from cancer biology and translational medicine strategy, and from development strategy. I don't think we can look and say, gosh, this is all regulatory, no it’s thinking -- it's thinking in there, are there patient population that might derive unique benefits? That might not require 1200 person randomized trials to show benefit. So I would argue, Jami, it's not just regulatory executions, regulatory innovation along with solid science and extremely good translation medicine. I think those three elements together will get us where we need to be.

Fouad Namouni

The only thing that I would add Jami is that I think that when you look at what has happened in the last couple of years, obviously there has really been an acceleration by the FDA and I would say an unprecedented willingness to look at compelling data sets and I think we are clearly very much moving in that direction now as well. When you look at Europe which is another important market, the regulatory environment there has been probably at little more classical I would say and then the strength of our approach has been really important.

Having said that I think we're innovating in Europe as well, you would have seen that the bladder approval in Europe last week comes from single arm trial that we accelerated into approval. So I think we are actually constantly evolving our regulatory strategy, and I think you're beginning to see much more I guess creative and much more rapid approach as well.

With respect to the dosing just since I have the microphone, I think we've communicated before that we will working and continuing to evolve the dosing regimens for Opdivo that clearly is with the objective of putting in that to the market.

Giovanni Caforio

Well, the 227 question Jami. Obviously, the 227 is really a big study in line more than 2,000 patient study and actually big part of it recruited and none of us continued to recruit very quickly. One of the things we have done and this is work I was talking about, making progress in first line lung cancer is to really increase the size in particular for Part 1A to have the optionality to look at different end points different cut offs of biomarkers and be able to correct potential imbalances actually.

John Elicker

[Indiscernible], right behind, you go.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to go back to the biomarker strategy a little bit first. You know you have PD-L1, TMB looks like it could be important now. How are you thinking about this in terms of designing trials into the patient stratification? You could end up with a lot more different boxes of patients to be testing so in terms of trial side, hiring specifics of the studies. Can you talk a little bit more about that come to understand how you wrap your head around that? And then just secondly on your IDO inhibitor, the moot registration where is that purely strategic in terms of the in-house strategy you're talking about? Or do you actually see it as a better IDO inhibitor? Thank you.

Tom Lynch

So, I'll take the first one and ask Fouad you comment on the IDO. I think regarding translational strategy in general, I think there's two ways that you can be helped with a biomarker strategy. The first is you can find the population of patients who have unique benefit from your cancer. EGFR mutations being a great way -- great example of that, HER2 amplification being great example of that, that you could identify women who would benefit from Herceptin and remember if the Herceptin trail was done in a population of patients that were not selected by HER2, it would have been a drug that would never have made to market. So, that's example of a transitional strategy we're selecting patients specifically and yes, I think you'll see increasing moves to this.

The second place biomarkers help is by identifying patients who won't benefit. In the job I just had as the CEO of the Mass General Physicians Organization. I had ample opportunity to talk with regulators -- not -- third party payers and talk with them about what their perspective on value is and there's no doubt that the single thing, biggest problem both for patients and for insurers is paying for something it doesn't work, and so that's the big issue that they don't want to pay for ineffectual therapies and patients don't want to get ineffectual therapies, so biomarkers can provide value in that way as well by defining patient populations that are not likely to benefit from the given therapy.

So, I think both of those trials are important and I think it will result in base fragmentation of the market and I mentioned earlier ASCO now is divided into 15 tumor types, 16 tumor types, I think it's highly likely that you're going to see that continue to evolve and you're going to look at -- look at MSI high as a great example, look at TMB as a great example, PD-L1, these are things that we weren't thinking about necessarily just for the past few years. That movement, that trend will accelerate over the next several years. Fouad?

Fouad Namouni

Yes, new question, so I was going to start by saying, the BMS IDO development did not start last month, it started early in 2015. And we're determined to move it as quickly as possible and it move that -- I shared the timelines earlier and the reason is moving to registration is because we believe it's an important mechanism, actually in most of the tumor including lung cancer, the development strategy and the registration strategy is not that far from any of IDO and could move very quickly.

To your other question whether we believe we've a best in class IDO, is it better? Everything when you look at the totality of the data I think from and very early PK-PD data, this is potent IDO, we need to see more clinical data so it would be fairly drove good financial and clinical conclusions but we believe in our IDO and we're moving it very quickly into registration including lung cancer as I said.

John Elicker

We'll go to Steve Scala.

Steve Scala

I've a couple of questions, first regarding the LAG-3 registrational studies, in what tumors will they be conducted and what percentage of first line lung is LAG-3 positive? So, that's the first question. And then the second question is Glenn Dranoff last week said that it is likely that PD-1 and PD-L1 will not ultimately be the backbone of immuno-oncology. So, first Dr. Lynch do you agree with that? And second how will Bristol make the course correction ahead of competition given the majority of your trials are in combination with Opdivo?

Tom Lynch

So, I'll take the second question and ask Fouad to comment on the LAG-3. Okay, here's the big problem, I know a number of you are physicians, as a physician, you know that the person is a resident when you're an intern, the resident is never wrong. Glenn Dranoff was my resident when I was intern at Mass General, okay. So, I'm really stuck to disagree with Glenn, okay. What I think is that PD-1 is really important drug in cancer right now -- cancer treatment right now. And I think PD-1 will continue by PD-1, PD-L1 is that the class of drugs will continue to be very important for next decades and how we treat cancer.

I think Glenn will probably agree with that as well. What I would say is I think the PD-1 is not the end of the story, when you look at that pipeline, we show you and we think that it doesn’t potential I-O combinations that we have at Bristol-Myer Squibb that we can combine with the volume end. I think you are going to see development in most of the combinations with not just going to be a PD-1 story. I mean it's possible, you are coming into to ASCO, I believe that there are seven PD-1 development, you folks have corrected me when I went to the posters and you told me that there are 10 to 12 PD-1s in development. So clearly there will be a lot of people at PD-1.

One that things that we have at Bristol-Myers Squibb, one of the -- I told you that the pipeline one of the points I made was the commercial flexibility it gives us to have these drugs under one roof. The PD-1 drug under one roof and the other drugs are working with other compounds which I think will give more flexibility you needs in creating products that are going to add value.

Fouad Namouni

So, I was a graduate student when he -- when Glenn was a post-doc. As graduate student, I can't just disagree with that. I think the preponderance of evidence is that PD-1 plays a very important part in effector cells and effector cells are going to play a very important part in what we do. I don’t think there will be all regimens. They're going to be all pure I-O. I think they're maybe combining with different modalities, but based on the data we have right now I would just disagree with that, that sentence.

Giovanni Caforio

Steve, very question on LAG-3, I mean I am not going to come of today on the registration plans for LAG-3 and Opdivo. What I can tell you I mean we have robust set of data in melanoma. There is clearly accounts that really need to see patients treated with LAG-3 combination and then we are looking at the variety of chemo types and that actually David Feltquate maybe case in terms of expressional LAG-3 either for I-O naive patients or for I-O resistant and refractory patients, and we look at it in a large number of cancers.

John Elicker

Thanks. We got a Geoff Meacham here Bill [ph].

Geoff Meacham

So, another one the 012, the two-year data, that’s the question earlier -- an earlier question in a different way, I know it's a small study but why isn’t this predictive of 227 when you look at try to separate the benefit of two-years for the doublet versus monotherapy? And then for LAG-3, when you look at the effect in PD-1 and relapsed/refractory patients, what do you think is more important as of total mutational burden or there are kind of mutations of pop up and say fourth, fifth-line, etcetera, patient?

Tom Lynch

So, we have Fouad, who will take the first and David Feltquate on second.

Fouad Namouni

So basically what we are seeing in study whether it's a monotherapy or combination I-O agent. Clearly, there is a very robust activity without chemotherapy actually it is better than chemotherapy when you look at the combinations of I-O, Opdivo and Yervoy compared to some historical data from chemotherapy. I really think what we have seen consistently in term of PFS, in terms of overall survival continue to make us believe that this is very good set of data and we will see how it will translate in 227.

David Feltquate

Can you just repeat the question, first I’ll make try to understand what you’ve specifically asked?

Geoff Meacham

So when you have a resistant patient and for LAG-3, is it the total mutational burden when you restore the additive effect when you add back a PD-1 or is it individual mutations that keep popping up more commonly that drivers?

David Feltquate

Yes. So, well, so we don’t -- right now LAG expression is not about the mutation. LAG is protein and its upregulated and when measuring that bio-immune to chemistry. But we don’t know yet is the relationship of responsiveness to the Nivolumab combination in the context of tumor mutational burden. We would hypothesize that we might see more activity in that setting, but we don’t know that right now.

John Elicker

Can we go to Dave Risinger

Dave Risinger

Thanks very much. I have three questions. First, for CheckMate-2Q7 in first half of 2018, should we expect overall survival results in addition to PFS at that time? And when you do report OS to what degree do you expect crossover to confound the OS assessment? Second, when do you expect to be able to file to shift the Opdivo dosing from every two weeks to every three weeks or four? I know that you’re assessing that but I just don’t have a sense for what year you’re planned to file that new dosing strategy. And then third, could you just help us understand what the next readout sort of watch for new immuno-oncology mechanisms in lung cancer? So looking beyond obviously your void, I mean should we be watching for LAG-3 next or what would you focus on?

Tom Lynch

So, I’ll take a step at second and we’ll get Fouad and David to look at the first and third. So regarding when we would file the shifting of Opdivo dosing that entirely depend upon how the data is generated and what we feel is the right timing of that. So, it's impossible for us to predict that or comment on that at this point. Fouad, the timing of 227 overall survival versus PFS?

Fouad Namouni

So, 227 obviously is looking at overall survival and PFS, and we have as we have described it earlier the optionality, and I am not sharing obviously or disclosing how the statistical analysis plan is being done. We will be able to look at the endpoints that would be most mature at the timing of the analysis with what we do. So, I don’t have specific timelines or prediction whether there is going to be PFS or what we’re looking at both endpoints and we would be in problem. The other question is a very good question about the crossover. And you know CheckMate-227 Part 1A recruited really fast a large number of patients, very early on, most of the patients are coming from outside the United States.

And we will have to look in how many patients are crossing over once we analyze the study, so it's going to be dependent on how many patients have options to cross over. We're going to saying this we will unlike CheckMate-26, CheckMate-227 did not require or build-in across over in into design of the study. And then the other questions around timelines for LAG-3, IDO, GITR and LIRI, you name it, it is very difficult to be precise on the time lines, but within the next mid-term next, I would say to two to three years clearly we expect some agents hopefully to reach patients. Today, as we said we are moving from registration, we are doing this with a sense of speed and driver for the sense of speed is the quality of the data, the need for patient resisting on the refractory to immunotherapy to where we do have options to be treated with, so we are taking this with a sense of urgency. That’s all that I can tell you.

Tom Lynch

David, do you want to take a quick stab at what you think would be interesting approach as to lung cancer?

David Feltquate

Yes, I mean it's interesting. I tend to more think about the biology and the biology isn’t necessary specific to histology. So, when I'm going to say about lung cancer isn’t necessarily restricted for lung cancer. At the SITC, there was a lot of data presented with PD -1 combination with an IDO inhibitor across the number of tumor types, and I think this mechanism to be important and long but in another set of tumor types. Although, you could see variance across, I think it's telling you something. I think the things to watch out for over the course of this next year are going to be those mechanisms that can specifically manipulate T-reg biology and there is a lot of different approaches looking at that. This is going to be hard through I think fully understand whether we are radically manipulating that but once we have approach we can do that that’s something I think is important to look at. Certainly we are going to be looking at the activity with our LAG and I think that something that’s the call.

John Elicker

Can we go to Seamus back here?

Seamus Fernandez

Thanks, so just a couple of quick questions. Can you talk about some of the things that we learned from PD-L1 status was the problems of continuous variable when you are looking at the biomarker. So, how do those factors play into LAG-3 expression? We've only seen the benefits of looking at LAG-3 of 1%. Does it scale? And does it intensify -- does the signal intensify as you increase in the same way as with PD-L1 expression? The second question -- and is it factoring your trial design? Second question is, we just saw the first approval of a non-tumor specific indication from the agency as we seek to pursue either tumor mutation burden as a potential driver or other things like LAG-3. Is that a potential opportunity for Bristol-Myers to expand its approach? And then the last question is if there are other tumor types outside of lung cancer, but you guys haven’t talked about which I think is near zero tonight in the Q&A that we could…

Tom Lynch

We could find.

Seamus Fernandez

In the Q&A, which would you emphasize, deliver cancer opportunity seems quite compelling maybe you can talk about that from a commercial opportunity perspective, and we also saw earlier stages of the disease and lung cancer just gained a unique indication? What other tumor types if you see those types of opportunities for PD-1 monotherapy within the Bristol pipeline? Thanks.

Tom Lynch

Seamus, those are three really good questions, I'll take the second and ask David to color on the first in Fouad to share his thoughts on the third. So regarding potential registration path or paths to approval based biomarkers, I think you've identified two interesting ideas TMB, LAG-3. There are a number of neoantigen signatures that might be important, gene expression signatures that might be important. And I think that it makes a great sense to look at our data and determine if there are potential avenues or opportunities that could be present there. Obviously, we are not going to sharing specific discussions that we are having with the regulatory agency. And again as I emphasize in the beginning it's very early in this process to be able to identify these things, right. But this is all consistent with the comment I made earlier. You don’t get some 19 to 100 cancers unless you begin to think about biomarkers extending outside of one cancer type as we move forward. So, I personally think that you'll be seeing more registration pathways based on biology in the future. Question about LAG-3 as it continues variable, David.

David Feltquate

We're early in our understanding of LAG-3 as a biomarker. So, we don't have a definitive, it's a great question that you're asking and it's something we're clearly going to be looking at.

Tom Lynch

Fouad, which side of that.

Fouad Namouni

What am I the most excited about besides the LAG-3 data, what cancers, I mean dark as I noticed Seamus' story, right. I think we really need to see Opdivo has the potential to become the first immunotherapy to treat liver cancer, and in the second line it’s under review with the FDA we announce. The first line data from our study of Opdivo monotherapy versus sorafenib in -- would read in the second half of this year, that's an important piece of data and it's a high unmet need when we see what you guys do today. And I will also highlight the renal cell carcinoma data which is Opdivo plus Yervoy versus Sutent in the first line setting of RCC.

I think you asked about Opdivo monotherapy, but I really would add -- we're seeing really very promising data of the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy in setting where you would not expect maybe to see colorectal cancer unless I highly reported this, 55% response rate. What do monotherapy PD-1 do in that setting, 30-35% I don't know. So, it's really you're seeing an incremental activity in this combination and I really think if you look at even in second line small cell lung cancer I think the activity is remarkable when you think about this disease a very devastating disease.

But as I said and RCC -- the last thing I would highlight to your question, I know it's not Opdivo, but the equal data in terms of showing 3 versus 10 in adjuvant melanoma are extremely important for the treatment of patients for similar three year last three survival in adjuvant setting. There is only adjuvant agent in melanoma today in checkpoint inhibitor. We have consistent RFS between the two doses, but more importantly for patients Seamus, we have much better safety profile with three milligram and who's going to be important for those using the medicine.

John Elicker

I think we have maybe two more questions, maybe Tony Butler.

Tony Butler

And although I may be wrong a slight bias to LAG-3 over some of the other combinations outside CTLA-4, but more importantly would you argue that affecting the tumor marker environment that is in reducing T-regs actually trumps an agonism for improving central and memory T cells that really ensue data on GITR was to me quite compelling on that agonism? Or does one simply infer the other that is to say that if the T-regs are depleted, I actually can then therefore with an anti PD1 improve those central or memory T cells? Thanks.

Tom Lynch

I'll take the first stab at preference and then ask David to comment on the 012 data. I think a couple of things. One is we -- it’s like your children. You never really prefer one child over the other child and I can tell you that we're going to follow the data, we're going to follow the data and we're going to follow the biology. And at this point what makes life real exciting is simply that we’ve seen responses in a clinical setting prior PD-L1 treatment, so that's what makes lot exciting. We've also seen that as well with the GITR molecule as well. So, I really would hesitate -- I think both Fouad and I have made it pretty clear that there're at least four compounds that we're excited about. David, I thought made a very compelling case for why CTLA-4 is still such an important part of how we're thinking about oncology. Remember survival trumps almost anything else in cancer, and that the only I-O- I-O combination shown improved survival is Opdivo with Yervoy, and we've not only Yervoy in development but we've the non-CLTA-4, and we've the compound we're developing with CytomX, a CTLA-4 Probody. So, we think this is a very important mechanism as well. David?

David Feltquate

Tom, that was a very insightful question, it gets at the heart of something that we just don't have the answer to right now and when we do get the answer it's not necessarily going to be a universal answer, it may apply to one subset of patients, but not another. So, what we don't know right now is non-T-regs. A lot of evidence that these group of cells may be important, but honestly there's actually no direct data in humans to know that it really is. So, the first step is going to be developing agents, where we're clearly having a pharmacodynamic effect, and we're at that point we can now really start to ask the question directly.



Around GITR agonism, again you could have I think either situation, and I agree with your comment about memory. That's probably going to be an important part. Those anecdotes that were presented earlier today on GITR and Fouad showed one of them, I mean this has been two cases and relapsed/refractory setting. When you -- relapsed/refractory get PD-1 when we gave nivo and GITR where we saw these kinds of responses. So, they're anecdotes but this is exactly what you want to see early on as evidence, it makes us feel better or feel little more confident before filing that target and then might be something meaningful, that we'll have to see.

John Elicker

And we've got one last question, Vamil up here so, we've got Vamil and then just remind everybody hope you'll be able to stay with us and join us for glass of wine or for something afterwards. Senior management team will be here to further the discussions. Vamil?

Vamil Divan

Great, thanks, Vamil Divan from Credit Suisse. A quick couple of questions again, talking about 012 and you just mentioned, Tom about overall survival being the key factor any time you think about it, but tolerability of the combination I think people still wonder about that with discontinuation rates with the combo versus monotherapy were somewhat similar but there was about 36% grade three, grade four. And when you think about especially using in the community setting, how does that sort of stack up especially when you see with something like an I-O combo, maybe lower rates of those grade three, grade four AEs would that be more preferred especially for the community based stocks? And then one question just following up on what Seamus had asked maybe just working on this just around the imperfection we've seen with PD-L1 as a biomarker, thinking about LAG-3, and you guys were talking about their -- is there anything just with the tumor heterogeneity or just the dynamic nature that we see with PD-L1 and how that can evolve? Is that something similar that could be a issue that you think about the LAG-3 as a biomarker?

Tom Lynch

So, let's say a few things, so, again with 012. The tolerability we believe of the newer lung regimen, the [indiscernible] we believe is more tolerable and we think this will be something we'll continue to look at. And I think your point about tolerability being important, I think that's incredibly crucial to how a patient experiences a treatment, and if the toxicity becomes unacceptable you can't develop regimen. However, we believe that the regimen in 012 and we will see that in 227 as it matures. We will have acceptable profitability in terms of side effect profile for the community setting as well as the academic study.

And I think it's also important to say that that we have other regimens for CTLA-4 that may also prove to have different toxicity profiles. So, looking at the [indiscernible] [noffy cosilated] CTLA-4, it is more potent form of the molecule. Perhaps, it will have a different therapeutic index. And the same thing with the pro-body, it's a pro-body targets and it leases more directly to the side of cancer, you may be able to end up with fourth compounds with less toxicity in that study. So again we are continuing to work hard to try to optimize this therapeutic index in that study.

Vamil Divan

Okay, experience we are having the community?

Tom Lynch

Yes, thanks Vamil. In the community setting right now, remember, we have been out with our combination of Yervoy and Opdivo where Yervoy dose at full 3 milligram, Opdivo 1 then maintenance that full free in melanoma for a period of time. And our community experience if you recall, when we launched was a faster uptick than the academic setting. And we have no frozen of prescribers across melanoma base. We have got programs in place. We have nurses that we dispatch. We have patient education materials, and we have done an extremely good job. The commercial organization; the medical organization in the U.S. team have been exemplary and making sure patients safety comes first, but it haven't inhibited the uptick of our regimen in first line metastatic melanoma.

The other thing I’ll say is the 10 milligram dose in adjuvant has also been managed in large part bio-community based population of prescriber. So there is an extinguish experience here. And when you look at the safety data in 012 with the lung regimen, it's much better than either of the two examples I gave you. So I am showing good commercial, if we were successful in 227, then that will a very broadly used treatment regimen in the community.

Fouad Namouni

On question about concerns of heterogeneity and how we are going to able to measure reliably LAG-3, representing PD-L1 and some of the challenges of that. So when -- it's something when we have to look at it, I mean it's the chemistry has these challenges because they based impart of the sampling bio-study you might have. One of the differences and I think it's discussed which kind of help here the LAG-3 is only expressed on T-cells. And I think this is going to really help us merit on and have a little bit more of a liable and consistent with what we are doing. But as immunes -- we know the history of chemistry we have some of that dependency in terms of without the sampling is.

The other thing is although we are going to drive forward with LAG-3 immune chemistry we are certainly going to pursue that. We are also going to continue to look at other ways to measure this including through our gene expressions and other rigs. So there -- where in the future that can even be better ways and Tom had mentioned breast cancer Herceptin, I think of that as an announcement, we can constantly improve upon how these biomarkers behave.

John Elicker

So, thanks everybody for coming. Again, hope you to stick around for further discussions and Jessica will finish on the phone. Thank you.

