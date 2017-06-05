Enterprise Products: An Easy Buy

The midstream industry has seen a tough last couple of weeks in trading, but Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) has held its ground and continues to trade in a narrow range. The question remains whether or not now is the time to take on a position in this name, if not long already. This stock will see strength when commodity prices pick up enough to allow volumes to begin growing at a higher rate each quarter. For now, crude oil volumes are still down YOY, but EPD has a plan to change this with two major Permian pipelines. The last two years for EPD have been formidable and the large capital investments the company has made are soon going to pay off.

Source: Pipeline News

Performance Is Quite Stable

EPD continues to flatten out and we're seeing the stock really trade between $27.50 and 26.50. A broader range can also be seen from $28 to $26, where both core resistance and support are, respectively. I'd be surprised if we broke to the downside here. Fundamentals would have to significantly deteriorate for that to occur, as EPD has really done a great job of holding its ground above $26. Breaking through the 200 DMA would be a large indicator that this stock is heading lower. At the same time, if EPD could sustain ground above the 50 DMA, break previous peaks and head above $28, we may be looking at the start of a new, multi-month uptrend.

Source: StockCharts

The last three years have been challenging for this company, but we're about back to where we started three years ago. The time to buy, of course, would've been Q1 2016, as well as at the end of 2016; however, hindsight is 20/20. This longer-term chart allows us to see that perhaps EPD is repeating the pattern experienced in 2H 2016, where it peaks early and then declines for a few months before roaring back. However, the slope of the current downtrend is much flatter, so it's tough to call it a true repeat. However, given that a plethora of negativity is priced in, I wouldn't be surprised when fundamentals turn positive that EPD takes out $30/share by the end of 2017. It's not a massive return, just close to 12%, but with a 6.2% dividend, the total return would likely outperform the broader equity market.

Source: StockCharts

There is good news even in this low-priced commodity environment. So long as volatility with this name remains low and the stock trades sideways, dividend investors capitalize. The current yield of 6.20% is well above the market average and allows investors to have a very stable return from this name. The downside risk is minimal at this point, considering that so much negativity has been priced into the market. For example, when OPEC extended its output cut just a few weeks back, the market for crude sold off nearly 4%; yet, EPD just continues to trade sideways. This is truly a stock that investors can sleep well at night with.

The dividend continues to grow in its safety, too. This past quarter, the company posted $325 million in free cash flow and 1.19x coverage when using operating income as the core driver of the ratio. There is $800 million in debt due this year, but the company posted nearly $1.2 billion in distributable cash flow in the first quarter, so as the year progresses, the company will be able to cover the maturity with no issues. That implies that shareholders should have the confidence to buy this name, walk away, and spend time researching other positions.

Lower For Longer Doesn't Mean EPD Is Down And Out

The effect that lower for longer crude oil prices is having on this stock in particular is that it is range bound and trading with relatively low volatility. This is actually quite good for investors that are focused on capital preservation because they can focus on investing in quality dividend names, like this one, and reinvesting the quarterly income to capitalize on a long-term recovery in prices. EPD, in particular, is one of few midstreams with a diversified mix of catalysts, with no one project dominating capital expenditure. This allows for the company to bring back volumes in a meaningful way, despite an adverse operating environment.

EPD is fully aware of the low commodity prices and is focused on a few key drivers: OPEC, demand as it relates to GDP growth in key nations like China and India, and U.S. production. Let's take a closer look at those factors. Beginning with OPEC, the extended cut two weeks ago builds upon the Vienna meeting back in November 2016. The output cut will be extended another nine months with the goal of helping global inventories see heavy withdrawals and for a rebalancing to occur. The problem is that American production is offsetting the progress the supply cut is making, as production is now at 9.342 mbpd. While inventories have been declining the past couple of weeks, they're still not down anywhere to where they need to be for midstreams to receive a material pick up in volumes.

Source: Investor Presentation

Why do crude oil fundamentals even matter for this company? Volumes. Higher volumes means a higher level of distributable cash flow and that's the pain this company has experienced over the past couple of years. Crude oil volumes were down YOY, from 1,393 mbpd to 1,356 mbpd. The company has also seen its natural gas volumes decline YOY from 11,895 BBtus/d to 11,429 BBtus/d. However, it's clear that investors are more concerned with crude volumes based upon price action. The company does expect the crude oil market to rebalance in the 2H 2017, but I have to disagree as I believe that's overly optimistic. It's best to be more cautious with your outlook for crude oil markets, considering the price action over the last twelve months

One of the notes EPD made in its recent investor presentation was the following,

Volume declines in most regions (excluding Permian) have resulted in underutilized midstream assets, which leads to operational leverage when volumes return

Over the past couple of quarters, EPD has done a great job of shifting their core strategy in order to capitalize on the recovery in commodity prices. One such move they've made is to expand their footprint in the Permian basin, where volumes haven't suffered. The Shin Oak pipeline, which is slated to come online in Q2 2019, is a long-term development that is quite the quality endeavor. It's a 571 mile long pipeline with capacity of 250 mbpd, scalable to nearly 600 mbpd. I've only seen recent pipeline expansions adding 100 mbpd or 150 mbpd, so it's really an achievement for this company to say that the pipeline can more than double its capacity upon potential expansion. Additionally, there's the Midland to Sealy crude pipeline that will be completed in Q4 2017, so we'll see a pick up in crude volumes assuredly before the year is out. However, the company has said that the "ramp-up" will occur will occur in Q1 2018. This is also a massive pipeline, with a 450 mbpd initial capacity, before expansion consideration.

Lest we forget that Q2 2017 is a big quarter for EPD. We should see a pick up in distributable cash flow from here on out and that provides not only an increase to coverage, but the opportunity to do much more in terms of expansion while the recovery progresses. This is the most exciting quarter of the year for the company, with the butane recovery facility and the propylene expansion all coming online, providing a much needed pick up in distributable cash flow. While DCF is up YOY, this really helps the company to bump up the growth rate and we should see the first realizations of that on the Q2 earnings report. A quick note on the PDH facility - it'll be in service in Q3 2017, it's going through commissioning right now.

Source: Investor Presentation

Conclusion

I like the diversified slate of catalysts with this stock and I think it brings to the table a unique opportunity for investors that have had trouble navigating the midstream space or are experiencing weakness in other industry names. Volumes have been a thorn in the side of this company, but they've made the right strategic decisions throughout the last couple of years, and invested over $8 billion in capital, that will start to pay off this year and through 2018. I think if you're looking for a midstream name to park cash, this is one of th best stocks to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.