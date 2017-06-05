Pacific Crest's Downgrade Of Apple Ignores A Couple Of Things

On Monday, right in front of its annual (and well-ballyhooed) developer conference, Pacific Crest analyst Andy Hargreaves downgraded Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from an overweight to a sector-weight. He simultaneously lowered his price target on the stock to $145, versus the current price of roughly $154. The rationale? Sales expectations for the iPhone 8 reportedly launching later this year are too high.

Hargreaves' premise was a decisive one to be sure... for a stock that's already polarizing.

The bullish and bearish camps for AAPL are at the extreme ends of the continuum, with the bullish camp thinking it can do no wrong and the bearish camp quick to point out there will come a time when the premium smartphone market is saturated. The stock's fans and followers pushed back, saying the iPhone 8 - if that's what it ends up being called - will truly be a game-changer, commanding the alleged sky-high sticker price of $999. The bears obviously backed Hargreaves' call.

This is a case, however, where the analyst (like too many investors) may have developed iPhone tunnel vision, forgetting that Apple CEO Tim Cook knows there's only so much more revenue that can be extracted from the iPhone, and has already begun the paradigm shift.

Pacific Crest Says...

Just to alleviate any confusion, yep, I was the same guy who just a week ago was cautioning that Apple was losing market share to second-tier phonemakers, mostly thanks to China. While Apple is still the top dog in the premium smartphone sliver of the market, data from Gartner suggested that at least some consumers were opting for a low-end device rather than a high-end smartphone. That does present a challenge for Apple, and a $1,000 iPhone certainly isn't going to make its wares any more marketable to all global consumers.

There's a flipside to that coin, however. That is, while Apple still relies on the iPhone for about two-thirds of its revenue, that is changing. Better yet, that change should accelerate for the better in 2017 and into 2018. How fast that change is taking shape remains unclear.

In his defense, Hargreaves' concerns aren't completely unfounded. He commented:

At current levels, we believe investors are anticipating an extremely strong iPhone 8 cycle, while giving relatively little weight to risks around gross margins, elasticity, supply issues, or the likelihood for declines beyond the iPhone 8 cycle.

He went on to say "We estimate iPhone sales to new users have declined in every year since FY12, with the exception of the iPhone 6 cycle in FY15," opining that the odds of a first-time Apple owner shelling out $1000 for the popular device to be practically zero.

He's right. On the other hand, of all the things investors should worry about, gross margins and supply issues are the least of them, and declines "beyond the (insert current iPhone version here) cycle" have always been a concern that Apple has always trumped.

As a refresher, Apple is in the habit of over-ordering new devices and then cutting orders after the initial wave of new-device buying. It happened with the 6s, and the iPhone 7, but both devices were smashing sequential successes. Supply isn't a problem.

As for gross margins, Hargreaves may be worried about it, but failed to make the case why the iPhone 8 poses a new gross margin risk that didn't exist before. Even his own estimates peg the iPhone 8's gross margins of between $270 and $320 per device, both of which top the iPhone 6's and iPhone 7's profitability.



Source: Pacific Crest

Of Pacific Crest's big three concerns, the only one that truly gives me pause is what Tim Cook is going to come up with after the iPhone 8 that still manages to turn heads. I had the same worry after the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 7 launch though, and those worries weren't merited.

Don't misread that. There will come a time when consumers aren't impressed by the "next" iPhone. It may well become a palpable headwind after the 8 launches. We've no hard evidence to assume that's immediately inevitable though.

Everything Else

Still, even to the extent Pacific Crest's worries make sense, Apple doesn't need to entirely offset lost unit sales to survive the launch of the iPhone 8. With a price tag that's on average 25% higher than the iPhone 7, unit sales could fall by about a fourth and iPhone revenue will still roll in at about even with the iPhone 7's sales tally.

Even that, however, doesn't account for all the ways Apple could shrug off the headwind Andy Hargreaves sees brewing.

It's shocking to even bring it up, but the iPad of all things could be making a return to relevancy.

It's been a sore spot for a while. Tablet-mania and iPad-mania in particular peaked in 2013, with the industry's sales as well as iPad sales dwindling ever since. The upgrade cycle just hasn't been as strong, particularly in light of the fact that larger smartphones effectively serve as a small tablet. Apple has reportedly stepped up its game on the tablet front though, with a new 9.7-inch iPad already on the market and a 10.5-inch version about to debut. TrendForce forecasts that iPad shipments will grow 15% between the first quarter of 2017 and the current quarter.

Can the company offset what it might not accomplish with the iPhone 8 with sales of services like music, TV, apps?

Probably not, as Michael Blair suggested a few days ago. But, that segment - which had been neglected for too long - is growing too. Last quarter it generated $7.0 billion worth of revenue, up from $6.0 billion a year earlier, keeping it on top of the company's growth-rate leaderboard. For perspective, the company sold $33.2 billion worth of iPhones last quarter.



Source: Apple

Cook thinks his services revenue could double by 2020 though, weaning the company from so much reliance on just one device.

iPads, by the way, contributed $3.9 billion worth of sales last quarter. TrendForce's optimistic iPad outlook presents a fair amount of sales growth potential as well.

And bear in mind that Apple hadn't really invested much thought or effort into the service venture until very recently, with most of those seeds not yet bearing fruit.

So then, it's not a question of absolute success or failure with the iPhone 8, as Pacific Crest implied. It's a question of degrees... how well will Apple be able to turn up the heat on the iPad and its still-burgeoning services division to absorb any weakness from the launch of the iPhone 8 (if there is any weakness from the upcoming iPhone)?

The answer is, more than you might think. In the meantime, it's unlikely the upcoming iPhone will be the disaster Pacific Crest is trying not to say it could be.

Bottom Line

Again, don't jump to the conclusion that Apple is bulletproof. While its place on top of most investors' pedestals is a well-deserved one, don't confuse that with infallibility. Like every other company out there, Apple's got some warts, and it would be naive to ignore them. Being predominantly an iPhone company is one of them.



Source: Statista

Of all the things for Apple owners to add to the liability side of the ledger though, Pacific Crest's view isn't one of them. The market is seeing the bigger Apple picture here, with and without the iPhone 8's realistic potential factored in. AAPL is priced accordingly.