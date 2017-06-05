Covisint's (COVS) CEO Sam Inman on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Covisint Corporation. (NASDAQ:COVS)

Good afternoon. And welcome the Covisint Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Ed Yuen, Investor Relations. Thank you, you may begin.

Thank you and good afternoon. With me today are Sam Inman, Covisint's Chief Executive Officer; and Enrico Digirolamo, Covisint's Chief Financial Officer.

Certain statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts, including those regarding the Company's plans, objectives, and expected performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this conference call.

While we believe, any forward-looking statements we have made are reasonable, actual results could differ materially since the statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should refer to and consider these factors when relying on such forward-looking information.

The Company does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. I would also like to note that we posted our earnings release and presentation on our Investor Relations website.

I will now turn the call over to Sam.

Thanks, Ed. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. On today’s call, we will discuss two announcements that we made at the close of market today. First, we announced the definitive agreement for Covisint to be acquired by OpenText. Secondly, we announced our fiscal year and fourth quarter earnings. I’d like Rico to first walk you through the highlights of our financial results and then I’d get back on and spend some time talking about the transaction. Rico?

Thanks, Sam. Turning to slide three the left side of this chart represents a pro forma non-GAAP financial overview for both the fourth quarter and fiscal 2017. As a reminder, the non-GAAP presentation excludes the impact of stock options; increase R&D as the period expense versus the GAAP approach, which capitalizes the portion of R&D.

The GAAP P&L and the non-GAAP P&L and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP were included in the press release. During the fourth quarter, we delivered total revenue of $19 million. Fourth quarter subscription revenues finished at $16.8 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year.

Recall that our fourth quarter revenue includes PQRS, which for the year was $1.9 million a decline of about $200,000 versus $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Subscription revenues represented 88% of our total revenues for the quarter, services revenues declined 21% and finished at $2.2 million, which was in line with our expectations.

We achieved gross margin of 66% in the quarter in line with our expectations. We are pleased with our subscription margins in our transitions to services partners during the past years has enabled us to be able to make sizeable reduction in our services expenses.

Operating expenses were in line with our expectations. We finished the quarter with a net income of $2.6 million versus a year ago when we had a slight loss of $0.5. It’s important to normalize this fourth quarter to understand property of the general momentum of the business. As we had previously discussed, we have high concentration of revenues related to PQRS that shows up only in our fiscal fourth quarter. In addition, we had some accounting adjustments related to our bonus plan that provided a credit to this quarter to reflect property of the entire year. After incorporating these adjustments, we finished the quarter at about breakeven EBIT.

We finished the quarter with $33.2 million of cash. For the quarter, total free cash burn which is cash used in operating and investing activities was positive $2.7 million, which we recall from prior years where we have high level of annual billings [ph] we incur in the fiscal fourth quarter that provide us positive working capital in that quarter as we have had in each of the past several years during the fourth quarter.

For the full year we delivered revenues of $70.2 million, subscription revenues were $60.7 million a 4% decline versus last year. Subscription revenues represented about 86% of our total revenues for the year. Services revenues declined approximately 25% and faced the year at $9.5 million was still in line with our guidance at this time a year ago.

Our gross margin came in at 59% in line with expectations. We finished the year with $9.4 million non-GAAP loss versus $12.9 million loss last year. For the year, total free cash flow burn which is cash used in operating and investing activities was $6 million when compared to $11.9 million burn last year and was 11% better than the guidance we provided at the beginning of this year.

Lastly, we finished fiscal 2016 with $4.8 million worth of ASR bookings. With that, I’ll turn it over to Sam to provide commentary on the transaction we just announced. Sam?

Thanks, Rico. First, this evening we announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by OpenText for $2.45 per share and an all cash transaction. The sale of Covisint to OpenText provides our shareholders with immediate liquidity at a substantial premium. This transaction represents a 23% premium over our closing price on Friday, June the 2nd, a 27% premium over the 30-day weighted average and as importantly 46% premium to the cash adjusted 30-day volume weighted average price.

This transaction is a culmination of a thorough and fulsome review of our strategic options conducted by our board and investment banker over the last several months. We’ve evaluated the risk and reward of continuing as a standalone company versus finding the right strategic acquire.

And after reviewing our options we believe this offer from OpenText represent the best option for all of our stakeholders, our shareholders, our customers and our valued employees. The transaction has been approved by both the Covisint and OpenText’s Board of Directors and there are no financing conditions associated with the transaction.

So pending the usual regulatory reviews and approval and the vote of our shareholders we would expect that we would be able to close this transaction sometime in late July or early August. For those who may not be familiar with OpenText, they are very successful and well-regarded company, listed both on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol OTEX.

OpenText has enjoyed several years of unfettered growth and financial success. They are a serial acquire that has become a market leader in enterprise and information management. So our employees will become part of a $2.5 billion company with over 100,000 customers in 40 countries worldwide.

More importantly, OpenText shares our values. They have a strong commitment to customer success and a passion for engineering innovation and discipline execution. Our acquisition by OpenText is a strong recognition of the quality of our employees and our continued leadership in Identity and Access Management and the Internet of Things.

Our customers and partners will benefit from a combined company with a commitment to our products combined with enhanced financial scale and larger development and support resources to meet our customers and partners need.

So in closing, I want to reiterate how pleased we are that our processed included with OpenText is our partner, and that such a significant value for shareholders. I want to thank our employees, the entire management team and our Board of Directors for their dedication and hard work over the years. We will continue to execute our business plan and support our customers as we work every day to close this transaction. Thank you all.

