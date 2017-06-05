Will The Apple HomePod Be Successful?

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Worldwide Developers Conference came with an added layer of excitement, as the Cupertino behemoth was expected to announce a new line of hardware - a Siri-powered smart speaker. While many predictions have been made, we finally have confirmed specifications regarding the product. Armed with these specs, we are now able to more accurately analyze how well the smart speaker, named HomePod, will perform against rival products from competitors Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

The device comes at a pivotal time for Apple. The bulk of its revenues, coming from iPhone sales, are stable, but lacking significant growth prospects. From Mary Meeker's Internet Trends Report, it is noted that smartphone shipments increased a meager 3% YoY in the past year. Further worrying is the fact that the majority of this growth came from Android systems.

A few years back, many pinned the future of revenue growth on the Apple Watch. While the product has seen moderate success with over 25 million units sold, the outcome has not been able to meet the high expectations set forth for the device. It has been tucked into the "Other Products" category, joining products like Air Pods, Apple TV, and Beats. The entire other products category represented 5.1% of revenues last year. As just one product in this category, the Watch is doing little to move the needle for Apple's earnings.

Apple's smart speaker could have the financial impact that the Watch has yet to achieve for two reasons. Strong demand in the space and widespread adoption demonstrates the wider reach that smart speakers possess. Homes also are becoming more connected every day. Connected security, lighting, and thermostat systems are seeing increased penetration in households across the United States. I believe the "hub" of connected homes will be the smart speaker, making it a valuable device that is more privy to pricing power. The combination of widespread reach and premium pricing capabilities can enable the smart speaker to impact Apple's bottom line.

Now let's get into a brief overview of the HomePod. The device will be made available in the U.S., United Kingdom, and Australia starting in December for $349. The Homepod is relatively small, standing at just under seven inches in height. The main selling point of the Apple Homepod during the presentation was its audio quality. The device utilizes special awareness technology to play music on settings that are ideal to the room where it is located. The volume and clarity of the sound were by far the most trumped-up features that Apple showcased. During the conference, Apple also announced significant improvements to Siri's voice, making its sentences sound less robotic and more natural. Besides sound, there wasn't much to be impressed with for the HomePod. It failed to offer interesting functionality beyond what existing products in the market already offer.

Now that we know more about the product and can connect this knowledge with the competitive landscape, we can make educated predictions for the HomePod. Starting with price, Apple is at the high end, which doesn't come as a surprise. Amazon's Echo costs $179, and then $49 for the smaller Dot. Google's Home retails at $129 for further comparison. At $349, it's a tough sell. However, Apple is aided by its December launch date, as I can see the product being a suitable Christmas gift for a percentage of consumers.

Overall, my expectations are slightly pessimistic for the HomePod. In my recent article about smart speakers, I noted that Apple can be successful even though it is a late entrant to the smart speaker market. I referenced the fact that Apple Music was able to add 20 million (now 27 million) subscribers amidst long music-streaming incumbent Spotify (Private:MUSIC).

However, the smart speaker category is much different than paid music subscriptions. The switching costs are colossally greater, which will make it more difficult to break into homes already equipped with Amazon Echo or Google Home devices. Amazon especially is quickly filling homes across the world, and Echo shipments for 2017 have already reached 10 million units.

Apple's greatest advantage was hardly discussed during the product reveal. I was expecting Apple to highlight how the device fits perfectly with its existing ecosystem. Aside from Apple Music integration and a brief mention about connecting its texting function, there was little to be said. HomePod is also operating outside of its Beats division (at least in branding), which came as a surprise to me as well.

With the current information, Apple's HomePod should expect a mediocre launch in its first year. Most of the people who can afford a smart speaker for their home have already purchased Amazon's Echo device. Apple has not shown enough added functionality to convert these customers, especially with the high switching cost that comes with its premium price tag. This leaves few consumers for Apple to capture with its HomePod.

Conclusion

Apple's HomePod appears to deliver on sound, but for the price tag it comes up short in functionality. The majority of potential consumers of the product will be claimed by competitor devices before Apple's December launch. The HomePod will follow the fate of the Apple Watch in the sense that it will see mediocre success and will fail to impact Apple's bottom line in a meaningful way. For investors hoping this would be a breakthrough product for Apple, I would advise you to lower your expectations in this regard. While Apple's stock price likely isn't set to suffer much from this setback, it is understood that HomePod will likely not serve to be a catalyst for the company.

Author's Note: I encourage you to follow me as I cover a wide variety of current topics, with a special interest in the technology, retail, and entertainment industries.