3 Reasons Why This Buy And Hold Forever Dividend Growth Legend Is Just Too Risky Right Now

This greatly increases the short-term risks for the stock and means investors should wait for a pullback to at least $113 to $117 before buying shares.

However, the strong stock performance over the past year means that JNJ is now ridiculously overpriced.

That's especially true, given the company's strong growth opportunities in the developing world, cardiac medicine, and oncology.

JNJ's massive scale and diversification means that its 55-year streak of dividend growth is likely to continue for decades to come.

When it comes to high-yield dividend growth legends, there are few lower risk names than Johnson & Johnson.

Investing in pharmaceutical companies isn't easy, due to the highly technical and unpredictable nature of this business. However, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has more than earned the trust of dividend growth lovers with its amazing 55 consecutive years of payout growth and market-beating total returns.

JNJ Dividend data by YCharts

And, based on the company's most recent results, its future dividend growth prospects appear bright. That being said, valuation always matters, and JNJ's strong rally over the past few years means that it's overvalued to an extent that makes it far riskier than many investors realize.

Find out why new capital should sit tight and wait for a pullback, but more importantly, at what price buying shares of this dividend king might start to make sense.

Steady As She Goes In 2017

Source: Morningstar, Earnings Release, GuruFocus

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $17.5 billion $17.8 billion 1.6% Net Income $4.3 billion $4.4 billion 3.0% Free Cash Flow $1.1 billion $2.4 billion 109.3% Shares Outstanding 2.795 billion 2.755 billion -1.4% EPS $1.54 $1.61 4.5% FCF/Share $0.40 $0.85 112.4% Forward Dividend $0.80 $0.84 5.0% EPS Payout Ratio 51.9% 52.2% 0.4%

While JNJ's top-line results were tepid, its improved cost structure, made possible by its enormous economies of scale and ongoing synergies with bolt on acquisitions, still allowed for moderate to fantastic bottom-line growth.

For example, its EPS grew 4.5%, while adjusted EPS (exclude one time acquisition costs) rose 5.8%. Meanwhile, its free cash flow or FCF/share more than doubled. This allowed the company to hike its payout by 5% over last year, marking the 55th straight annual dividend increase.



Source: JNJ Earnings Presentation

Johnson & Johnson's slow but steady growth is courtesy of its medical conglomerate business model, which includes not just consumer health products but also patented pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

In fact, JNJ has over 250 global subsidiaries ensuring it benefits from growth in all sectors of the industry, as well as growing medical demand from every corner of the world.

Because Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest healthcare products maker, its diversified portfolio of products ensures that its sales, earnings, and cash flow are far steadier than smaller and more focused pharmaceutical or biotech companies.

Towards that end, the company continues to make frequent, though relatively small, bolt-on acquisitions, including:

Abbott Medical Optics for $4.325 billion

Megadyne Medical Products, maker of electro surgical tools

Torax Medical, maker of the Linx Reflux Management system

Neuravi Limited, maker of vascular treatments for strokes

And, then of course, there's the $30 billion Actelion acquisition, which JNJ paid with its foreign held cash reserves and believes will accelerate long-term sales and EPS growth by 1% and 2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, management's guidance for 2017 shows consistent top and bottom line growth of around 5%, which bodes well for dividend lovers.





Long-Term Growth Potential Remains Solid...BUT

One quarter or even a single year's results are far less important than a company's long-term growth potential. Fortunately, JNJ's strategy is a good one, focusing on winning market share in developing markets, while dominating important and fast growing developed market products such as the cardiovascular and oncology divisions.

That's because the world's aging population means that demand for these high margin products is only going to grow strongly in the decades to come.

For example, the company's strong pipeline of 34 drugs in development includes 10 potential blockbusters that are expected to hit the market by 2021. Management expects annual sales of these drugs to easily surpass $10 billion.

While JNJ's massive size means that even such success isn't likely to translate into earth-shattering growth (its top five mega blockbusters generated a total of $9.6 billion in 2016 sales), it does mean that the company is more likely to continue generating high and growing FCF margin.

That's because its medical products division has a very wide moat, thanks to the high switching costs associated with medical equipment (hospitals and surgeons don't like to change brands).

Meanwhile, its strong consumer brands give it solid pricing power that helps to smooth out the earnings and FCF from its highest margin but more volatile patented pharma division.

All of that boils down to JNJ continuing to raise the dividend and growing long-term shareholder value over the coming century. And, while true that JNJ is never going to be a high flying growth stock, that's not what owning this bluest of blue chips is about.

JNJ Total Return Price data by YCharts

After all, Johnson & Johnson is mainly a low risk, core holding for most dividend investors; a defensive name that held up well in the last two market crashes. In fact, back during the tech crash, JNJ outperformed the market by 65%.

JNJ Total Return Price data by YCharts

Meanwhile, during the worst stock crash since the great depression, shares of this dividend growth legend fell less than half as much as the broader market.

However, while this track record of safety during times of Wall Street panic is great in the long term, ironically enough, it's also what's making JNJ far riskier than you may think, at least in the short term.

That's because, over the past eight years, the lowest interest rates in history have resulted in yield-starved investors bidding up shares of this AAA bond alternative to outlandish levels.

...Risk-Adjusted Total Return Potential Is Below Average

Sources: GuruFocus, Morningstar, FactSet Research, Fast Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Multipl.com, Moneychimp.com

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Risk-Adjusted 10 Year Annual Total Return Johnson & Johnson 2.6% 53.4% 6.5% 9.1% 7.9% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.8% 9.1% 9.1%

Thanks to its low FCF payout ratio and one of only two AAA balance sheets in corporate America, Johnson & Johnson's dividend is one of the safest on Wall Street.

However, while the likely 6% to 7% dividend growth rate over the next decade means a potentially market-matching total return profile, on a risk adjusted basis, JNJ's future returns don't look nearly as good.

That's because the risk ratio, which is a product of both the long-term beta and the valuation, is now 1.15 (Price/Fair Value X Beta). In other words, from a short-term perspective, JNJ's overvaluation actually makes it 15% riskier than the S&P 500.

...Due To High Valuation

JNJ Total Return Price data by YCharts

For a large cap, slow-growing blue chip, JNJ has had an excellent run, beating the broader market by a significant amount in the past five years.

Source: GuruFocus

Company PE Historical PE Yield Historical Yield Johnson & Johnson 21.9 17.8 2.6% 2.8% Industry Median 26.8 NA 1.5% NA

Then again, that kind of strong performance has also outpaced its earnings growth, resulting in a much higher trailing 12-month PE ratio than the company has enjoyed over the past 13 years.

Now, from a dividend (the main reason to own the stock) perspective, things don't look so bad. After all, the yield remains not just much higher than the S&P's 1.9%, but also nearly double that of its industry peers.

However, note that the yield is 7% below the historical norm. That may not sound like much, but keep in mind that because of JNJ's low volatility (courtesy of its status as the ultimate defensive stock), its yield tends to fluctuate far less than most high-yield stocks.

For example, in the past 13 years, Johnson & Johnson's yield has ranged between a low of 2.05% and a high of 3.84%. In other words, for a low volatility defensive dividend stock such as this, you generally want to buy when the yield is at a discount, not a premium.

Source: Morningstar, Fast Graphs, GuruFocus

TTM FCF/Share 10 Year FCF Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety $5.89 5.0% (Conservative Case) $85.06 11.6% -53% 6.2% (Likely Case) $91.75 -42% 7.4% (Bullish Case) $99.04 -31%

Meanwhile, even accounting for JNJ's strong future growth potential, using a 20-year discounted cash flow or DCF analysis, we can see that the current share price of around $130 is pricing in growth that even the most bullish investors would have a tough time justifying.

That means that, based on the most likely growth case, the stock is around 42% overvalued.

Now, that doesn't mean that you need to wait for a 42% decline in value before buying. After all, for a company of JNJ's caliber, expecting a crash of such severity, which would bring the yield to 3.7%, means that, barring another financial crisis, you might be waiting forever.

So, if we instead use a discounted dividend model, assuming 6.5% payout growth over the next decade, then 6% growth beyond that, and discounted at the market's historical 9.1% total return, then JNJ's shares are worth $114.56, which translates to a dividend yield of 2.9%.

That's why I consider a good price for new investors (who don't yet own shares) to be about $115. Meanwhile, for existing investors looking to add to their positions, I'd recommend waiting for $113 or below; a yield of 3.0% or higher.

Bottom Line: Johnson & Johnson Is The Ultimate SWAN Stock BUT Remains A Hold For Now

Don't get me wrong, Johnson & Johnson is the ultimate "buy and hold forever" SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) dividend growth stock. That means that it's never really a good time to sell, given the unbeatable fundamentals of this dividend king.

That being said, for new capital, I just can't recommend buying at today's price. Not when JNJ's high valuation and below average risk-adjusted total return potential is so much lower than 31 high-quality, undervalued dividend growth names you can buy today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.