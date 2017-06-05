Trading Climate Politics

Recently, an article came to my attention which sparked a lot of criticism. "The U.S. Goes Rogue And Plans To Exit The Paris Agreement - This Has Implications" has very little to do with trading or investing, and pretty much everything to do with politics. However, that does not mean that we should ignore the implications of the Paris Climate Accord and similar political action throughout the world. It is pretty obvious that politics should impact our investment strategy. The following is a discussion on some investment ideas.

Diversification

I am big on diversification when it comes to a risky industry. This might be obvious from my picks on marijuana stocks. I picked Terra Tech (OTCQX:TRTC) and MassRoots (OTCQB:MSRT), one of which has a completely unrelated area of business and the other which is indirectly connected to the risky industry.

ABB Group (ABB)

That is why I picked ABB as a topic of discussion. Its technology is being used in test platforms such as a massive floating photovoltaic power plant. But generators, robotics, etc are also going to become increasingly important in a world of expanding automation. I would like the company even more if I were seeing revenue growth, but revenue has actually declined slightly over the last few years. It has a component in alternative energy but is highly diversified.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Another option is Exxon Mobil. While I am not a fan of these mega companies, XOM does invest in both traditional energy sources and alternative sources, making it a diversified company. XOM does not want to be left behind, and it is conducting research and development into biofuels and other related areas. If these fuels really take off, and fossil fuels start to decline, XOM will be positioned well. Meanwhile, if there are delays or other political snafus, XOM will still be well positioned in traditional energy.

Nuclear

While there are political hurdles to increases in nuclear, personally, I am a big fan of the technology. It is a true alternative energy source. It does not produce any greenhouse gas, and the waste product can be reused, if we are smart. The best option would be a transition to Thorium, as that would allow us to "incinerate" weapons grade nuclear waste and other waste products we already have around. The problem is it is difficult to invest in Thorium directly.

Uranium mining stocks like Cameco CCJ could transition, or expand to mining Thorium. As one of the largest uranium mining companies in the world, some of its mines are close to Thorium pockets as well. This is true for Cameco's Australia projects (Uranium and Thorium - Geoscience Australia). If the Kintyre and Yeelirrie projects are successful, they will provide access to both uranium and thorium. For more detail on its Australian projects, see Cameco Australia. Cameco might also receive a boost with increasing geopolitical tensions, though it is still being hurt by the stigma regarding nuclear. 2016 also saw a move into negative territory for net profits.

Another option is a company like NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). While NextEra is a nuclear power company, it is focused on "clean energy." It is even working on a joint energy project, which would provide solar power along with its nuclear power. The project is called the "Point Beach Solar Energy Center."

I like this for a few reasons. First, it is an example of diversification. Second, an issue with solar, wind, and other "alternative" energy sources is that they do not provide consistent power output. Nuclear helps to fill in the ebb and flow of solar power generation, and having both in a unified operation is quite smart. Finally, it is a more efficient use of the physical footprint of the power plant.



My Political Two Cents

I run two politically oriented sites: Politicoid and Trading Politics. So, I cannot just ignore a chance to provide just a bit of political commentary.

First, I think overall pollution is a bigger issue than climate change specifically. The impact on our health will also impact the economy. If we make ourselves sick, the price of healthcare will rise, and resources which could go to strengthening the broader economy will be wasted.

Second, the fact that states, local governments, and even private individuals, such as Bloomberg are offering to fill in the gaps left by the federal government withdrawing shows that local government, and the free market, really are enough to handle climate change agreements. The federal government is not needed. It also should not be used, as it is often an all or nothing deal, which can easily be reversed by changing political ties. That is especially true when you have "legislation through executive order."

