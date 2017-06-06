Boeing: Great Dividend Growth Stock

Investment thesis

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is a strong dividend growth investment, due to an attractive yield and the potential for ongoing strong dividend growth for years to come.

Rationale

When we take a look at Boeing's dividend history over the last five years, one things is pretty clear: The company is not stingy with shareholder returns at all. In just five years the dividend has roughly tripled, with the dividend growth rate (annual) far in the double digits most of the time.

How was Boeing able to raise its dividend at such a high pace?

When we take a look at Boeing's cash generation and dividend payout ratio, we see that the primary driver for Boeing's fast dividend increases was a (not very steady, but sharp) increase in the company's cash flow per share -- the cash dividend payout ratio actually went down a little bit over the last five years, despite the dividend tripling over that time frame.

The cash flow per share, on the other hand, was driven by two key developments:

Boeing's cash flow from operations more than doubled over the last five years, whereas the share count declined by about 20% -- the combination of both allowed for cash flows per share growing by 160%. Since that metric (cash flow per share) is the key determinant for how much a company can pay in dividends per share (total dividends are less important for investors holding a certain amount of shares, i.e. 100 shares of Boeing), the strong growth rate we have seen here is key for Boeing's dividend growth.

This leaves the question of whether cash flows per share will continue to grow at an attractive pace going forward, which would mean ongoing very strong dividend growth.

Boeing believes that the outlook for the markets it is active in is very strong: Adding up commercial aircraft (Boeing's biggest division), defense & space and aircraft services gets us to a total addressable market of $7.5 trillion over the next ten years, or about $750 billion a year.

Boeing's trailing revenues total $93 billion, which is about 12% of the annual total market size over the next decade. As the commercial aircraft market is mainly divided between Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), (OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing, we can expect that Boeing's market share (weighted over the three segments) will be much higher than 12% on average going forward: A 30% share in commercial airplanes, and a 10% share in the other two segments would allow for total revenues of $125 billion annually (on average) -- an increase of 35% over the trailing number. Keep in mind that a 30% market share in the commercial airplane market is a very conservative estimate, but even then we get to significant growth potential for Boeing's top line.

Through better operating leverage Boeing plans to increase its margins, and especially its cash margins further over the next years: Steady fixed costs, combined with a growing amount of gross profits, allows for rising operating earnings, and on top Boeing should benefit from the learning curve effect on its 787 program, which is cash flow positive since a while and which will become increasingly so.

This means that cash flows will continue to grow going forward, and at the same time Boeing will continue to shrink its share count -- a declining number of shares outstanding will mean that each share's portion of the total cash flow will increase further, which means cash flow per share growth should remain at high levels going forward.

Estimating a 5% operating cash flow growth rate and a 6% annual share count reduction, we get to a cash from operations per share growth rate well in the double digits -- Boeing would thus be able to raise its dividend by double digits whilst keeping the cash dividend payout ratio at the current level, whereas a 15-20% dividend growth rate over the next decade seems possible as well if Boeing wants to raise its payout ratio closer to 50%.

If Boeing were to raise its dividend by 15% annually for the next decade, those buying right now would be looking at a 12% yield on cost in ten years -- not including any dividend reinvestment yet, which would drive the yield on cost beyond 15%.

Takeaway

Boeing's dividend growth rate, combined with a big yield, made the company's shares an attractive dividend growth investment over the last years.

With a good outlook for cash flow growth (and especially cash flow per share growth) and a relatively low payout ratio, Boeing should be able to deliver double digit dividend growth for the next decade.

