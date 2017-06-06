For Apple, Simplifying Would Be The Killer App

How it responds going forward will determine if it can grow beyond its existing user base.

Source: New York Times

One of the positive results of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) not being able to gain much traction in China with the iPhone has been the revelation it may have reached the peak of its ability to differentiate via innovation - both concerning its features and physical design of the phone itself.

Billionaire Peter Thiel and others have been suggesting for some time that Apple is bumping up the ceiling of iPhone innovation, and that means tech growth is going to come from somewhere else.

That's not to say, as some have concluded, that peak iPhone is here, only that the days of past growth are long gone and it'll have to find other significant revenue avenues in order to be able to continue to be considered a growth company in the years ahead.

With the market increasingly looking at Apple iPhone as having its best days behind it, the company seems to be trying to once again "innovate" its way out of the perception. But this time around I don't think it'll work because there are already too many app options as it stands and introducing more only seems to be not only frustrating users but worse, they don't even know in some cases the apps are available.

In other words, it's not just about the company reaching the innovation ceiling because of not much more it can do to change things, but it's reaching a ceiling because users are resisting increasingly complicated functions and options.

The challenge for Apple is how it can justify its higher price as competitors catch up to it in regard to features and design. It shouldn't be a problem for its core user fan base, but again it is a challenge for finding way to grow outside of it.

For the general user, I think the company will probably do better if it works toward simplifying, rather than interpreting innovation as adding endlessly new apps and with other products like the Apple Watch, making the learning curve so difficult only the tech-minded are able to figure it out without extreme frustration.

Apple apps

Investors must understand concerning Apple apps that much of the perception spread about in the media comes from heavy-duty users that thrive on working on, figuring out and implementing all the many options apps have.

While that's great for a percentage of users of Apple's gadgets, it's counterproductive to the general user who in many cases don't even know many of the apps exist or how to use them if they are aware of them.

A recent article in the New York Times noted how complicated many of the apps are that are available on the iPhone and Apple Watch. With the iPhone, ordering some food has started to require numerous steps, and overall attempts to make Apple Messages one of the more popular functions has backfired because of difficulty of use.

The major problem is apps used in Messages are difficult to find, if they're known about at all and also very hard to install. As mentioned, hardcore users don't mind this, but most normal users want simplicity when engaging with their devices.

As Velapp CEO David de Min noted, "There's just so much stuff. They are trying to cram things in."

With the lack of awareness of consumers of 3-D Touch, for example, users, if they're aware of it at all, have been slow to use it because of the complexity involved. The result has been slow customer adoption and developers failing to get excited about developing apps for it.

Less may be more for Apple going forward

It appears the response of Apple to competitors catching up with its features is to create more features. That may create some enthusiasm from early adopters, but as a whole it's counterproductive in my view to the overall user base of Apple.

I think Apple may have to go back to designing more simplicity into its products and embrace the fact it no longer can differentiate much from its competitors with the iPhone, beyond its strong brand.

That means to me that it will have to focus on fewer options for consumers. The quality and simplicity of what it offers will be more important than the quantity. Reaching the ceiling on innovation isn't only a reference to adding more apps and different services, but it includes the fact there are only so many things customers are willing to do and when it becomes harder to do, they simply ignore it.

It seems Apple should focus primarily on adding major features that are simply to use. Consumers are likely to use those features and that, in turn, will be an impetus for app developers to develop apps for them. In recent years app developers have slowed down in their response to Apple's innovative releases because consumers aren't using most of them at past levels.

Conclusion

While I'm not in the camp all of this is necessarily going to cause a problem for Apple iPhone sales in the next cycle, the reality is in the recent past I think it was one of the reasons Apple was struggling to achieve desired sales results.

The issue in my mind isn't whether or not Apple can be innovative with some of its features, it's whether or not adding more features, outside of those with the strongest probability of having consumer adoption, is a good strategy to embrace.

Attempting to differentiate through more features that are difficult to find, understand or use isn't a positive strategy for the company.

What will work better from my point of view would be to reverse direction and focus on fewer features that have a lot of potential to attract significant usage and encourage developers to build a lot of apps for.

The bottom line is the new killer app for Apple could be simplicity; changing the terms of the game when competitors are successfully competing by matching the features Apple already has in place.

Apple should first simplify its existing major features, and work toward doing the same with those it introduces in the future.

