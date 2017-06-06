Rethinkx Report: TaaS, An Illusion Wrapped In A Mirage Inside A Fantasy

This is my second article on the Rethinkx report. The first article I wrote examined the oil demand assumptions of the report and can be found here.

This article addresses the particular set of conclusions shown below and is designed to analyze whether this is indeed an existential threat to Ford (NYSE:F), a stock I am considering going long.

Essentially, the Rethinkx report assumes there will be 44 million self-driving, lithium-powered cars in 2030 versus 247 million regular gasoline-fueled cars today. If that Transportation as a Service (TaaS) model were to be true, Ford and other car manufacturers would likely be bankrupt, as their sales would decline by approximately 80%, all other things being equal.

The purpose is of this article is not to put a timeline of self-driving technology but to show the math does not work even if self-driving technology can be scaled up in time.

The Math

Currently, 130 million Americans drive to work every day in private vehicles. Assuming mild population growth and a decent economy, one can extrapolate this to at least 145 million in 2030. We also have to account for the 75 million children under 18 in USA.

Based on the percentages shown here and the stats above, an additional 20-25 million children are dropped off to school by their parents. So, the morning commute would result in a peak demand for about 170 million passengers in 2030. This is approximately 1 self-driving car for every 3 adults and 1 child, or 1 self-driving car for 4 commuters.

Based on commuter stats, the distance traveled is as follows:

To extrapolate this data into a simple model, I created the following set of 8 passengers who reach work at 8.00 AM every day. I have assumed all of them wanting to reach an office and ignored any being dropped off to school to keep the model simple. According to Rethinkx, this demand will be satisfied by 2 cars.

The miles represent their distance from work. I have indicated the time they leave for work from their home in order to not have their boss throw a fit.

In the Rethinkx model, this only works if the location of homes and office is like this:

But the real-world peak commute hour looks like this:

It would be impossible for 44 million cars to meet the peak demand for commuting to and from work. But it gets worse. Today, we have 247 million cars and 130 million commuters going to work in the morning. What happens to the other 117 million cars?

Some are used to commute to college. Some classes do start early enough that they would compete with the peak driving time. Additionally, other activities run with the second car (gym, drop-off of kids to soccer practice, doctor's appointments) would run into peak commutes to or from work. It is not unreasonable to assume at least an additional 30-40 million people would require transport in those peak times, which would need to be met by the self-driving fleet.

Expecting 44 million cars to satisfy the demands of over 210 million people during peak hours is pure lunacy. The efficiency of this system would have to be mind-boggling. Would these cars wait and inconvenience people if someone is late to their stop by a few minutes? Or would they just go on and leave the person unable to reach work on time? There are unlikely to be many extra rides going to the same place in this system (if it could be managed at all), and the person would be seriously delayed. Holidays and long weekends will further strain the system with over 275 million commuters demanding service from 44 million cars and no longer just driving 30 miles away from home.

At a more reasonable 1:2 car to commuter ratio, perhaps this might have some chance of working, but to meet all types of demand it would have to be a 1:2 ratio to the entire population. This would entail at least 150 million cars, down significantly from 250 million cars today, but a model that might work for Ford and the other car companies should they scale down over the next decade.

I might add that the extreme car cost savings that Rethinkx envisions comes from having a very small car fleet traveling all the time. This is what decreases depreciation cost. At 150 million cars, the savings are likely to be significantly smaller as depreciation costs rise and cars sit idle a lot more. When we take away the fact that there is definitely not enough lithium for 44 million cars, let alone 150 million, and add the regular fuel cost to the cost of these cars, the Rethinkx model just falls apart.

Based on this analysis, it appears to me that "business as usual" is more likely to be the case than the radical changes that Rethinkx proposes. Even if self-driving cars become the norm, we will need them in droves and in much larger amounts than Rethinkx envisions. Car manufacturers are still going to be part of our future.

