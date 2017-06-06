Lessons From The Megacaps

By examining the equal-weight S&P 100/500 versus the cap-weighted 100/500, we can see the outperformance generated from the size premia and equal-weighting.

Market gains are currently being driven by these market leaders despite historic evidence that the largest companies do not outperform over time.

The article describes how the one hundred largest stocks have historically trailed the market benchmark.

In a recent article entitled "The Dominance of Megacaps," I demonstrated how the S&P 100 (NYSEARCA:OEF), comprised of the 100 largest S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) constituents by market capitalization, had dramatically underperformed the broad market benchmark. The S&P 100 lagged the S&P 500 by 376 bp per year for the last 40+ years.

However, since the end of 2014, the S&P 100 has actually modestly outperformed the S&P 500. The 100 largest market constituents, which boast a weighted average market capitalization of $259B, have continued to outpace their smaller index constituent brethren. These gains have been driven by the five largest market constituents - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Given the long-run track record of the S&P 100 materially lagging the S&P 500, I am skeptical that the largest companies can continue to produce market-beating returns. That has implications for Seeking Alpha readers heavily invested in these topical names, but this article will not recap the merits of these tech stalwarts.

This article, however, will address some questions raised by readers in the comments section of the previous piece. I believe the answers to these questions can add additional evidence to some strategies that I have demonstrated generate structural alpha.

Reader gastro4 asked the question of whether an equal-weighted version of the S&P 100 would have outperformed the cap-weighted S&P 100. Bloomberg had data back to year-end 2000, showing that equal-weighting would have outperformed the cap-weighted S&P 100 by 229 bp.

This strengthens the argument that the one hundred largest constituents are unlikely to continue to beat the market. That cap-weighted index of 100 constituents has lagged an equal-weighted version of the same 100 constituents over time.

Reader GregWardson followed that question up with whether the equal-weighted S&P 100 would have underperformed the equal-weighted S&P 500. Over the same time frame, the equal-weighted S&P 100 lagged the equal-weighted S&P 500 by 162 bp per year.

Two of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" are equal-weighting and size. I have shown that smaller capitalization stocks have outperformed their largest capitalization cohorts over long-time intervals. Equal-weighting has generated long-run outperformance through a combination of the size premia and the contrarian rebalancing that comes with buying stocks that have underperformed to return them to equal-weights.

In summary, the megacap-weighted S&P 100 has lagged the equal-weighted S&P 100 and the capitalization and equal-weighted S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:RSP) over long-time intervals. Owning the largest stocks in the market has been a losing trade long-term. The mega-caps generated negative size premia. Capitalization-weighted strategies have long been dominated by equal-weighted strategies across size levels. Arguing that the largest companies will continue to generate market-beating performance suggests that they will become even more dominant, and that has not historically occurred in the U.S. stock market.

