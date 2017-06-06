Indivior Treads Forward In Opioid Addiction Market

Despite generic competition, Suboxone film has managed to hold a solid position in BMAT segment, both in USA as well as in international markets.

INDIVIOR's (Indivior's) (OTCPK:INVVY) global leadership in opioid addiction treatment segment is slowly but surely bearing fruits. Earning around 80% of its $1.0 billion revenues from USA, the company is well positioned to take advantage of the mature medication assisted treatment or MAT market for opioid dependence in the country. And even beyond USA, there is significant unmet demand and subsequently substantial growth opportunity available for Indivior.

It is estimated that around 250 million people in the world are addicted to illegal drugs. Further, 27 million people across the world in the age group of 15 to 64 are estimated to have fallen prey to drug dependence. And Indivior is not stopping only at opioid addiction, but also plans to extend its product portfolio to deal with substance use disorders as well as conditions arising due to these addictive behaviors. So even here, the dire worldwide statistics of alcohol dependence and death due to alcohol addiction make a solid case for significant growth opportunity available for Indivior.

I believe that the high prevalence of addiction and improving regulatory framework in opioid addiction treatment market coupled with Indivior's targeted product strategy make the company a favorable investment opportunity for 2017. In this article, I will explain the rationale backing this opinion in greater detail.

There is a huge underserved addiction treatment market across the world and even in USA.

With more than 2.5 million people diagnosed with opioid use disorders or OUDs in USA and less than half receiving any MAT, there is high scope for Indivior's Suboxone film, suboxone tablet, and suboxone tabs to witness solid growth in demand. Suboxone brand products comprise of compounds, buprenorphine and naloxone.

It has also been found that 52% of the patients on Buprenorphine Medication-Assisted Treatment drop out of treatment within 2 months. Approximately 69% of these patients are told to leave therapy by physicians themselves. And these high figures persist despite USA accounting for more than 80% of the global BMAT treatment market.

While these statistics present a rather grim picture of society's approach towards addiction treatment, it nevertheless, is testimony to the underserved nature of demand in this segment.

Supportive regulatory framework in USA will boost demand for Indivior's products in the long run

Regulations in USA, however, have been supportive of addiction treatment therapies. The Drug Addiction Treatment Act of 2000, also called DATA 2000, allowed certain waived physicians to treat opioid addiction with Schedule III, IV, and V narcotic medications. Further, these physicians are allowed to treat patients in settings besides the traditional Opioid Treatment Program or methadone clinic setting. Currently, buprenorphine is the only narcotic medicine that is categorized in the approved schedules and approved by FDA to be used in settings other than methadone clinics.

Currently, the opioid addiction treatment market in USA is growing annually at a rate greater than 8%. The year 2016 proved exemplary as a record number of 5,000 physicians received waiver to treat opioid addiction with buprenorphin. Currently, the total number of physicians waived under DATA 2000 stands at 40,000. New physician certifications coupled with increasing awareness about the opioid abuse epidemic have been the key drivers fueling demand in the opioid addiction treatment segment.

This rate of growth in this segment is expected to rise in the next few years as distribution of access to treatment will further broaden, thanks to Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act or CARA legislation passed in USA on July 22, 2016. Further, the new federal regulations also raised the annual number of patients that can be treated by the waived physicians with buprenorphin. The increasing access to treatment can prove instrumental in boosting growth prospects for Indivior.

The short-term impact of the new CARA regulation, however, is questionable as nurse practitioners and physician assistants need to be trained for handling opioid abuse patients. Further, the certifications required to expand the approved annual limit of opioid abuse patients from 100 to 275 are stringent. Hence, physicians may take some time to fulfil the requirements for getting expanded approvals.

Suboxone film continues to have a solid hold on BMAT segment in USA

Indivior's Suboxone film managed to hold on to 60% market share in BMAT segment in Q1 2017. However, the loss of managed Medicaid account to generic drugs has pulled down market share of Suboxone film to 59% at the end of Q1 2017. Generic peers have offered discounts as high as 60% to certain managed Medicaid accounts while branded competitors have also been offering deep discounts to boost volumes.

Despite these pressures and even after significant amount of destocking activity, Indivior witnessed increase in sales volumes for its Suboxone film in 2017. While the company has also increased the list price of this product in January 2017, it was offset by the tactical rebates that Indivior had to offer in face of increased discounting offered by generic and branded competitors.

At the end of 2016, the price discounting offered by generic bup/nal tablet players such as Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA)and Akom, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), has shown signs of stabilizing. This may offer hope to Indivior to recapture the lost market share in the USA in future years. This is exceptionally important as the total value of buprenorphin based therapies sold in USA annually exceeds $1.0 billion, highest amongst all markets. Hence, the short-term growth of the company depends largely on its performance in USA.

Indivior has witnessed limited generic erosion in international markets

Indivior sees opportunity for opioid addiction therapies to be realized only in middle to long-term future. In Europe, 1 million people suffer from opioid abuse while the number is as high as 23 million in the rest of world markets. However, the nature of the problem differs largely from that in USA where around 1.9 million of the 2.3 million probable patients are dependent on prescription painkillers. In international markets including Europe, people are mainly addicted to heroin.

The problem in these markets is further aggravated as unlike in USA focus of the governments is on reducing the harm to society rather than on the recovery of the patients. In Europe, patients are treated in methadone clinic settings under strict supervision. This is restrictive to treatment access. Further, austerity measures implemented by European governments have resulted in increased preference for generic alternatives. Hence, despite increase in demand, Indivior's opioid addiction treatment therapies have witnessed small drop in market share due to generic erosion. To unlock the opportunity in Europe which is estimated to be around 0.45 million patients, Indivior believes that there needs to be significant awareness related to painkiller dependence in the continent.

Awareness levels are even lower in developing markets, where patients may have to face legal penalties for being in possession of these addictive substances. Indivior has strategically planned to target opioid abuse opportunity in China and Australia in future years. The company is also witnessing positive response from certain export-based Scandinavian markets as well as from the Middle East.

Indivior's RBP 6000 All Set to Commence a New Era in the Field of Opioid Addiction

On August 17, 2016, Indivior released top-line data from phase 3 pivotal trial, evaluating investigational long acting monthly depot injection buprenorphine therapy, RBP-6000, for the treatment of OUD. This investigational drug managed to achieve both primary and secondary endpoints in phase 3 efficacy study. The data established efficacy and safety of two dosing regimens, one 300mg buprenorphine for six injections and other 300mg for two injections followed with four 100 mg injections. The time period for these trials was six months. Two dosages have been tested to give physicians the flexibility to select dosages based on individual needs.

Indivior is also preparing to release data from Phase 3 long-term safety extension study, to evaluate efficacy and safety of RBP-600, over a time span of one year.

Besides, Indivior is also conducting two additional trials, not required for securing FDA approval for the therapy. So there is one trial to evaluate efficacy and safety of RBP-6000 beyond 12 months and another observational study, to further study use of RBP-6000 in treating opioid abuse.

Post successful completion of pre-NDA meeting in December 2017, Indivior expects to file application to secure FDA approval for RBP-6000 in Q2 2017. Indivior has also discussed with other regulatory agencies in key markets such as Australia, Canada, France, Sweden, Germany, and United Kingdom to further discuss the strategy for filing applications seeking approval for RBP-6000 in these markets by end of 2017.

Indivior has also planned to develop a completely new supply chain model for distributing RBP-6000. Unlike the traditional pharmacy model where patients have access to these drugs, the company plans to ship RBP-6000 directly to physicians' offices. This will reduce probability of misuse of this drug and also pose as entry barrier for Camurus' CAM2038 and other competing therapies. This, however, is expected to give Indivior a competitive advantage in opioid abuse treatment segment.

But investors should not ignore certain company specific risks

Indivior is currently embroiled in multiple litigations, some going as back as December 2013. The company is being probed in U.S. federal criminal grand jury investigation related to certain questionable marketing and promotional practices, overprescribing trends by certain physicians, as well as pediatric safety claims. Indivior's marketing and promotion practices and its relationship with certain third party organization were also questioned by a subpoena issued by the State of Connecticut. Another subpoena by State of California Department of Insurance has questioned the company about documents related to few of its products. Indivior is also party to pending FTC and antitrust litigation.

Finally, the company is facing a slew of ANDA litigations from multiple generic pharmaceutical companies. While the final outcome of all these litigations is mired in uncertainty, the company can manage to offset the blow as it has set aside a provision of $218 million for this risk.

Hence, it is important for retail investors to be cognizant of the company specific risks before investing in Invidior in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.