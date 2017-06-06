Xingda International: Undervaluation Of China's Largest Radial Tire Cord Manufacturer Backed By Share Buybacks And Insider Purchases

Elevator Pitch

I like Xingda International Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:XNGIF) [1899:HK], China's largest radial tire cord manufacturer, for its consistent profitability made possible by the industry's high entry barriers and its stable revenue growth profile driven by high replacement demand for truck tires and the low penetration rate of Chinese passenger vehicles on a per-capita basis. Xingda International currently trades below book at 0.74 times P/B and under 10 times forward consensus P/E; its undervaluation is further validated by share repurchases and insider buys. I arrive at a target price of HK$3.84 for Xingda International by applying a 12 times forward P/E to my estimated FY2018 EPS of HK$0.32. My target price implies a 28% upside to Xingda International's share price of HK$2.99 as of June 2, 2017.

Company Description

Xingda International is a Hong Kong-listed manufacturer and distributor of radial tire cords that also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S. It derived 59%, 34% and 7% of its FY2016 revenue from radial tire cords for trucks, radial tire cords for passenger vehicles and bead wires & other wires, respectively. Xingda International also generated 78% of its FY2016 sales from the domestic Chinese market, with the remaining revenue contributed by exports to other parts of Asia, North America, Europe and South America.

I will focus on radial tire cords and the Chinese market in my analysis of Xingda International below, as they contribute the bulk of the company's revenues.

High Entry Barriers Validated By Decade-Long Profitability

While many industrial companies are perceived as manufacturers of "me-too" commoditized products with little competitive advantages, Xingda International is a notable exception operating in the niche radial tire cord market segment. It boasts a 33% share of the Chinese radial tire cord market, followed by Bekaert (OTCPK:BEKAY) with a 30% market share; in other words, the two largest players in the industry control two-thirds of the market, which point to significant entry barriers.

I think there are two key factors contributing to significant barriers to entry for the Chinese radial tire cord market, which would benefit Xingda International as the market leader.

Firstly, it takes substantial time and effort for radial tire cord manufacturers to be qualified by their potential customers, the tire manufacturers. Tire manufacturers will typically visit the company's factory, check and certify that production processes meet certain standards prior to supplier qualification. The entire process can take anything between one and three years. This is understandable, considering that safety is the most important consideration for tire makers and inferior radial tire cords could lead to premature rim cracking and total wheel failure. Xingda's current client base already includes the major tire companies such as Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT), Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY), Hankook Tire (OTC:HAOOF), Kumho among others and it will be difficult for a new entrant or sub-scale competitor to compete with Xingda International for these brand-name clients.

Secondly, size matters in terms of economies of scale for radial tire cord production. As highlighted above, Xingda International and Bekaert, the two market leaders, have a significant edge over sub-scale players. As an illustration, Xingda International (670,000 tonnes) has approximately between three and seven times the annual radial tire cord production capacity of its smaller competitors such as Henan Hengxing Science & Technology, Hubei Fuxing Science & Technology Co Ltd and Shougang Concord Century Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:SCGEY). This implies that Xingda International can benefit from scale economies in production by spreading fixed costs over a larger revenue base. In a market down-cycle where industry sales volumes are declining and average selling prices decline, it is only the market leaders which will remain profitable as sub-scale players will produce below break-even volumes in that kind of worst-case scenario.

The peer comparison table below indicating Xingda International's superior gross margin and ROA relative to peers supports the thesis that profitability is correlated with scale in the radial tire cord business and new entrants will find it difficult to generate sufficient volumes to be profitable.

Symbol Stock Gross Margin-trailing 12 month Return on average assets-trailing 12 month HKG:1899 Xingda International Holdings Limited 21.9% 3.9% SHE:002132 Henan Hengxing Science & Technology Co., 20.7% 3.3% SHE:000926 Hubei Fuxing Science & Technology Co Ltd 18.9% 2.0% HKG:103 Shougang Concord Century Holdings Ltd. 12.6% 0.3%

The industry's high entry barriers have allowed Xingda International to remain consistently profitable and operating cash flow positive in every year for the past decade. Xingda International was also free cash flow positive for five consecutive years between FY2012 and FY2016, while it suffered from growth capital expenditures in the FY2007-FY2011 period which led to negative free cash flow (but positive operating cash flow) in those years.

Demand Durability And Revenue Stability Lead To Consistent Revenue Growth

Xingda International's demand durability and revenue stability are much more superior to what one would expect from a manufacturing business linked to the cyclical automotive industry.

Xingda International generated the bulk or 59% of its revenue from radial tire cords for trucks in FY2016. The dynamics of the Chinese truck tire market are extremely favorable, as 75% of demand comes from the aftermarket; in other words, replacement of existing tires, rather than purchases of new tires. This means that Xingda International is less exposed to the cyclicality of new truck demand with respect to the sale of its radial tire cords for trucks. Furthermore, the replacement cycle for truck tires is short at around a year.

The other significant revenue contributor for Xingda International is passenger vehicle radial tire cords. While passenger vehicle tires have a greater exposure to the cyclicality of automotive demand with replacement demand accounting for a much lower proportion of tire sales (passenger vehicles typically don't carry heavy loads and travel less distance in general compared with trucks), and have a longer replacement cycle of between three and five years, demand for passenger vehicle tires is experiencing a secular growth trend. The number of passenger vehicles sold in China grew 15.3% YoY to 24.4 million in FY2016, representing the 26th consecutive year of car sales growth for China. IHS research indicates that passenger vehicle penetration in China is only about a fifth that of the U.S. and Western Europe at around 120 vehicles per 1,000 people, which implies a significant growth runway ahead for Chinese vehicle growth and demand for Xingda International's passenger vehicle radial tire cords.

Monthly Chinese Passenger Car Sales

Source: Trading Economics

Xingda International's historical financial track record validates the demand durability and revenue stability that I made reference to. The company grew its top line by a respectable 10-year CAGR of 6.5% and it increased its sales in eight of the past 10 years, with the exception of FY2012 (minor decline of -4%) and FY2015. FY2015 was the only real "down year" in the company's history, as it registered a 18.8% YoY decline in revenue which was attributable to oversupply (largely from smaller players) of radial tire cords depressing average selling prices. I will touch more on this in the next section. The important takeaway is that Xingda International's sales volume (in terms of number of units) declined by a mere 2% YoY in FY2015, despite a 11.4% drop in national production volume of trucks in the same year which supports the thesis that replacement demand is the most significant driver of truck tire sales.

Oversupply Situation In FY2015 Unlikely To Repeat Itself

As highlighted in the previous section, Xingda International suffered a 18.8% decrease in top line in FY2015 due to industry oversupply, more specifically smaller competitors producing in excess of industry demand and pushing down average selling prices of radial tire cords as a result.

Using peer Shougang Concord Century Holdings as a basis for comparison, when Xingda International recorded its lowest net margins of 1.2% and 3.1% in 2HFY2015 and 1HFY2016, respectively, smaller competitor Shougang Concord Century was loss-making during the same period (returned to profitability in 2HFY2016). This is exactly the scale economies and fixed cost operating leverage I wrote about earlier. There are other private radial tire cord manufacturers which are even smaller than Shougang Concord Century Holdings with lower annual production volumes and it is reasonable to assume that many of these sub-scale competitors made losses and exited the industry.

I expect the Chinese radial tire cord market to further consolidate with Xingda International gaining market share at the expense of smaller players. One factor is that many of these sub-scale competitors stopped production and laid off workers in 2015 and 2016, as it was no longer economical to continue production as their fixed costs exceeded selling prices. It will take time for these companies to hire workers and restart production, but their clients might not be willingly to wait.

Another factor is financial strength, which is also a function of profitability (larger and more profitable companies generate more free cash flow and are less dependent on external funding). Xingda International has the lowest gross debt-to-equity ratio among its peers at a mere 0.23 times and has been free cash flow positive for the past five years. Bankruptcy risk is definitely something on the minds of tire companies and they will prefer radial tire cord manufacturers with stronger balance sheets to ensure their supply of radial tire cord is not disrupted in any market environment. Similarly, suppliers of raw materials such as steel wire rod might not be keen to extend credit to radial tire cord manufacturers which don't have the balance sheet strength and the production volumes.

Symbol Stock Total debt/total equity-most recent quarter HKG:1899 Xingda International Holdings Limited 0.23 SHE:002132 Henan Hengxing Science & Technology Co., 0.53 HKG:103 Shougang Concord Century Holdings Ltd. 0.86 SHE:000926 Hubei Fuxing Science & Technology Co Ltd 2.02

The industry consolidation trend is validated by the fact that Xingda International managed to raise the selling price of its products a few times since 2QFY2016, which represents a significant reversal of the decline in average selling prices of radial tire cords for six consecutive years prior to FY2016. In the company's FY2016 annual report, it highlighted that "Capitalizing on its advantage as an industry leader, the Group absorbed the market space released from elimination of obsolete production capacity under government directives and subsequently enlarged our market share."

Value-accretive Capital Allocation

Xingda International's track record of value-accretive capital allocation activities gives investors another reason to buy the stock, apart from its stable revenue growth and consistent profitability.

When the company's share price declined from its November 2013 peak of HK$4.94 (1.23 times P/B) to a five-year low of HK$1.25 in February 2016 (0.3 times P/B), Xingda International bought approximately 19.0 million shares between June 2016 and December 2016 at prices ranging from HK$1.64 (0.39 times P/B) to HK$3.19 (0.95 times P/B). Xingda International also bought back approximately 27.8 million shares in 2015 at prices ranging from HK$1.52 (0.35 times P/B) to HK$2.69 (0.63 times P/B). The fact that all the shares were repurchased below net asset value imply that they are value-accretive to a large extent.

Another indicator of Xingda International's undervaluation, or in other words whether the share buybacks were done in a value-accretive manner, is insider purchases. Executive Chairman Mr. Liu Jinlan has increased his shareholdings in Xingda from 37.5% at the start of 2015 to 40.8% as of end-March 2017, with the purchase of approximately 103 million shares at share prices ranging from HK$1.40 to HK$3.12. This mirrors the prices which the share buybacks were done, which gives me greater confidence that the share buybacks were value-accretive.

Xingda International also returns excess capital to shareholders instead of hoarding cash. It has paid dividends in every single year since FY2007 and its FY2016 payout of HK$0.15 per share represents an attractive 5% dividend yield, based on Xingda International's share price of HK$2.99 as of June 2, 2017.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of HK$3.84 for Xingda International by applying a 12 times forward P/E to my estimated FY2018 EPS of HK$0.32.

I expect Xingda International to grow its top line by a two-year CAGR of 10% from RMB5,469 million in FY2016 to RMB6,617 million in FY2018. The revenue CAGR of 10% is achievable taking into account the low penetration rate of passenger vehicles in China and favorable government policies (restrictions on length and height of trucks to avoid overloading leads to development and the purchase of new trucks meeting the regulations) stimulating demand for new trucks. I forecast that the company will expand its net margin from 5.1% in FY2016 to 7.5% (10-year median net margin) in FY2018. This results in a FY2018 EPS of HK$0.32 (RMB0.278). The assumption of mean reversion for net profit margin is reasonable, considering that average selling prices of radial tire cords are on a rising trend after industry consolidation and Xingda International benefits from operating leverage-driven margin expansion with its growing market share highlighted in its FY2016 annual report.

In terms of peer valuation, Bekaert is trading at 24 times historical valuation (no forward consensus EPS estimates), while Hubei Fuxing Science & Technology Co Ltd is valued by the market at 18 times trailing P/E and 14 times forward P/E. Henan Hengxing Science & Technology and Shougang Concord Century Holdings Ltd are not covered by sell-side analysts and they trade at above 40 times trailing P/E due to depressed historical profits. With respect to historical valuation levels, Xingda International has traded between 5 and 15 times P/E in the past five years. Taking all of the above into the account, I think that 12 times forward P/E is fairly conservative, considering that a smaller competitor Hubei Fuxing Science & Technology trades at a higher 14 times forward P/E.

My target price implies a 28% upside to Xingda International's share price of HK$2.99 as of June 2, 2017.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Xingda International are lower-than-expected automotive sales (mitigated by stable replacement demand from truck tires), overproduction by smaller players (mitigated by industry consolidation trend which weeds out weaker players) and a large-than-expected spike in the price of raw materials like steel wire rod.

