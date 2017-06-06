BlackBerry: The QNX Saga Continues

In my latest article on BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY), I talked about recent news that the company was losing Toyota (NYSE:TM) as a QNX customer. Over the last few days, there has been a tremendous debate on this site and others regarding the importance of this news, so much so that BlackBerry's COO penned a blog post in an effort to downplay the Toyota decision.

Now, there has been some contention over which vehicles this new system will be used in. While it appears that the 2018 Camry will be the first to get the new Automotive Grade Linux ("AGL") system, the AGL Project says that after the Camry debut, it will roll out to most Toyota and Lexus vehicles in North America. That's more than just a couple of cars.

Over the past few years, we've continued to hear about the success of QNX in the infotainment space. BlackBerry continues to state it has the system in 60 million cars, over half the space, a fact repeated on the latest conference call. I bring this up because this comment about market share has been repeated by CEO John Chen numerous times in recent years. That gets me to something said by COO Marty Beard in his blog post on Monday. I would encourage readers to click on the second link in this quote.

Meanwhile, we are a leading infotainment system supplier for more than 40 other carmakers and Tier 1 auto suppliers, including Honda, Subaru, General Motors, Fiat-Chrysler, BMW, and of course, Ford Motors, with more than half of the auto infotainment market, according to market researchers, IHS automotive.

So what's the big deal here? Well, if you missed it or didn't click on the link, I've pasted the opening below.

Got it? The article was published in January 2015! BlackBerry's COO on Monday linked to an article citing data from nearly two and a half years ago, and management continues to talk about those numbers. To illustrate how old that article is, it was just about 3 weeks after BlackBerry reported quarterly revenues of $793 million. That was a lifetime ago for this company. Perhaps it should have contacted IHS to get an update. I did a quick Google search and quickly found this update from January of this year:

Colin Bird, senior analyst of automotive technology at IHS Markit, told Business Insider that Blackberry QNX is currently the leader in the connected car space, which includes infotainment, navigation, telematics, and rear-seat entertainment. QNX has a market share of about 47% and its closest competitor is Linux with 20% market share.

Now this would imply that BlackBerry's market share was on the decline, and it would be months before the Toyota news was even announced. Bird continued that he expects BlackBerry to deliver 36 million QNX licenses this year, implying about $150 million or so in revenues at $4 per. That puts QNX at a little more than 15% of total BlackBerry revenues forecast this year and around 20% of its software/services today.

Going back to the blog post, I also find it strange that in regard to a potential negative impact on BlackBerry QNX from the Toyota news, the BlackBerry CEO said "not at all." If this wasn't such a big deal, then why not wait just a few more weeks until the Q1 conference call to discuss this all? The fact that he came out with such a lengthy post makes a critic believe this is a big negative.

On Monday, shares of BlackBerry declined by more than one percent, with negative pressure increasing after a note from Credit Suisse was circulated. The analyst there called the Toyota news "a significant loss" for BlackBerry, noting the power of the automaker plus increased competition for QNX. The firm reiterated an Underperform rating and an $8 target price on the stock, stating that the news hurts the growth story for BBRY related to the connected/autonomous car.

In the end, only time will tell if the Toyota loss is truly meaningful for BlackBerry. This could easily be a case where in the short term it's just a small starburst in the windshield, but over time the crack expands, and eventually, a full break occurs. For shareholders' sake, I just hope management is being truthful, because it doesn't have the most impressive track record, and relying on market share data that's over two and a half years old seems fitting for a company that up until last year was really living in the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.